Natural Fiber Welding lays off 10% of staff in restructuring

PEORIA — For the second time this year, Natural Fiber Welding has announced a staff reduction.

Wednesday's action follows a similar move in April, when the Peoria-based company laid off about 10% of its workforce.

An NFW spokesperson said Thursday that this week's staff reductions also affected about 10% of its workforce. The spokesperson said NFW has more than 200 employees in the Peoria area.

In a statement, the company said, "Today NFW took steps to restructure core operational units of the company, including reductions in staff." It added, "The reshaping follows new leadership joining the company in the spring of 2023 and reflects a continued focus on efficiency, quality and growth."

Natural Fiber Welding designs and manufactures sustainable plant-based textiles. Earlier this month, the company announced a partnership with Levi's to create blue jeans made of plant-based materials.

