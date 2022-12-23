U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Fibers Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global natural fibers market.

The global natural fibers market is expected to grow from $63.62 billion in 2021 to $66.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term.

The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The natural fibers market is expected to grow to $77.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assessment of Russia - War Impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodities supply and their direct and indirect impact on the market analyzed in the report.

  • Impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the market are Barnhardt Manufacturing Company , BComp Ltd , UPM , The Natural Fibre Company, JELU-WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co KG, LENZING AG, OECO Textiles , TECNARO GMBH , Procotex, Grasim Industries Limited , Ananas Anam , Circular Systems SPC, Chandra Prakash and Company, and Kelheim Fibres GmbH.

The natural fibers market consists of sales of natural fibers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in various industries for their better renewable, cost-effective, abundant, formability, and eco-friendly features. Natural fibers refer to long, thin, and flexible thread-like structures with various advantages, including high specific stiffness and strength, a good fiber aspect ratio, biodegradability, and easy accessibility from natural sources.

The main types of natural fibers are cellulose-based, and protein-based fibers. The cellulose-based fibers refer to fibers consisting primarily of cellulose and a varying amount of hemicellulose, lignin, pectins, and waxes depending on the origin of extraction from part of the plant. The distribution channels include direct or institutional sales, retail sales, and other channel sales. The various end-use industries include automotive, textiles, medical, and other end-user industries.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the natural fibers market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in natural fibers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising focus on the fuel efficiency of vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the natural fibers market going forward. Fuel efficiency refers to a measurement of how far a car can go on a certain amount of fuel. Natural fibers help fuel efficiency vehicles by reducing the weight of the vehicle in order to consume less fuel. 

Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the natural fibers market. Major companies operating in the natural fibers market are developing new products with advanced technological processes to sustain their position in the natural fibers market.

In October 2021, Bast Fibre Technologies (BFT), a Canada-based cleantech fiber engineering firm acquired Faser Veredlung Tonisvorst (FTV) for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Bast Fibre Technologies aims to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities to cater to the increasing demand of customers and expand. Faser Veredlung Tonisvorst is a Germany-based textile processing facility that manufactures natural fiber.

The countries covered in the natural fibers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Natural Fibers Market Characteristics

3. Natural Fibers Market Trends And Strategies

4. Natural Fibers Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Natural Fibers Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Natural Fibers Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Natural Fibers Market

5. Natural Fibers Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Natural Fibers Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Natural Fibers Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Natural Fibers Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Natural Fibers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Cellulose based natural fiber

  • Protein based natural fiber

6.2. Global Natural Fibers Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Direct/Institutional Sales

  • Retail Sales

  • Other Channel Sales

6.3. Global Natural Fibers Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Automotive

  • Textile

  • Medical

  • Other End Use

7. Natural Fibers Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Natural Fibers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Natural Fibers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/42hwnq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716






View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-fibers-global-market-report-2022-ukraine-russia-war-impact-301709562.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

