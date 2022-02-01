U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

Natural Fragrance Market - Evolving Opportunities with Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc. and Carrubba Inc. |32% of Growth to Originate from Europe|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 32% of the growth will originate from Europe for the natural fragrance market. UK, France, and Germany are the key markets for natural fragrances in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA. Consumers are becoming aware of the health complications of using products containing synthetic fragrances and are focusing on reducing their use of such products. The natural fragrance market is expected to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.59% as per the latest market report by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Natural Fragrance Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions- View the FREE sample report in MINUTES

Some of the key Natural Fragrance Players with offerings:

The natural fragrance market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  • Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - The company offers natural fragrances such as ActivNaturals, MicroCreation among others

  • Carrubba Inc.- The company offers natural fragrances with no synthetic chemicals, more mass appeal, and greater flexibility.

  • Firmenich SA - The company offers natural fragrances for air care, home care, personal care, industries, and institution.

  • Givaudan SA - The company offers natural fragrances for fine fragrances, active beauty and other consumer products.

  • International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - The company offers natural fragrances for intoxicating perfume and cologne.

  • To know more about all major vendors with their key offerings - Click here!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Natural Fragrance Market Analysis Report by Application (Household care, Personal care and cosmetics, and Fine fragrances) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/natural-fragrance-market-industry-analysis

Natural Fragrance Market - Driver & Challenge

The natural fragrance market is driven by the launch of new products containing natural fragrances. However, the factors such as increasing restrictions regarding the use of products containing fragrances may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

To know about more drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Natural Fragrance Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Household care - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Personal care and cosmetics - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fine fragrances - size and forecast 2020-2025

Natural Fragrance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments -Grab an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Related Reports:
Women Apparel Market -The women's apparel market share should rise by USD 160.03 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 4.42%.Download a free sample now!

Gems and Jewelry Market -The gems and jewelry market share is expected to increase by USD 85.02 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41%. Download a free sample now!

Natural Fragrance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.59%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.72

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, France, Germany, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Carrubba Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Malee Natural Science Ltd., Robertet SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., Symrise AG, and Takasago International Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-fragrance-market---evolving-opportunities-with-bell-flavors-and-fragrances-inc-and-carrubba-inc-32-of-growth-to-originate-from-europe17000-technavio-reports-301471660.html

SOURCE Technavio

