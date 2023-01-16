Natural fragrance market size to grow by USD 1.59 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global natural fragrance market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.59 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Fragrance Market

Global natural fragrance market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - The company offers natural fragrances such as ActivNaturals, and MicroCreation among others.

Carrubba Inc. - The company offers natural fragrance with no synthetic chemicals, more mass appeal and greater flexibility.

Firmenich SA - The company offers natural fragrances for air care, home care, personal care, industries and institution.

Givaudan SA - The company offers natural fragrances for fine fragrances, active beauty, and other consumer products.

Vendor landscape –

The global natural fragrance market is fragmented, with the presence of leading global, regional, and local or domestic players. A few prominent vendors that offer natural fragrance in the market are Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Carrubba Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Malee Natural Science Ltd., Robertet SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., Symrise AG, and Takasago International Corp. and others.

The global natural fragrance market is at its growing stage. This statistical study of the natural fragrance market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The natural fragrance market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price and quality to compete in the market.

Global natural fragrance market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global natural fragrance market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (household care, personal care and cosmetics, and fine fragrances)

The household care segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Household care products include room fresheners, detergents, fabric softeners, room sprays, and scented candles. Vendors operating in the market are introducing new products with natural fragrances. Thus, the increasing demand for natural scents among consumers is driving the use of natural fragrances in household care products.

Geography overview

By geography, the global natural fragrance market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global natural fragrance market.

Europe will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Consumers are increasingly demanding personal care products, such as perfumes, colognes, and soaps, which contain natural fragrances. Consumers are becoming aware of the health complications of using products containing synthetic fragrances and are focusing on reducing their use of such products. This will increase the demand for products containing natural fragrances and support the growth of the natural fragrance market in Europe during the forecast period.

Global natural fragrance market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The launch of new products containing natural products is one of the key drivers supporting the natural fragrance market growth. The harmful effects of synthetic fragrances on the skin and overall human health are increasing the demand for natural fragrances in fine fragrance products among consumers. A majority of the ingredients used in synthetic fragrances are derived from petroleum products. The ingredients include benzene derivatives, aldehydes, toluene, and other known chemicals that are linked to cancer, congenital disabilities, central nervous system disorders, and allergic reactions in human beings. Thus, health issues caused by products in synthetic fragrances can support the growth of the global natural fragrance market during the forecast period.

Key trends - Increasing online sales of products containing natural fragrances is another factor supporting the natural fragrance market growth. With the help of online retail stores, vendors can offer natural fragrances and attract the internet-savvy customer segment. Online platforms help them avoid huge investment costs in physical stores. The benefits offered by online stores may encourage more vendors to offer their products through online channels during the forecast period. Thus, the growing emphasis on the online retailing of products containing natural fragrances may increase sales through online channels and influence the global natural fragrance market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The increasing restrictions regarding the use of products containing fragrances are hindering the natural fragrance market growth. The number of people suffering from fragrance allergies is increasing, and various offices and other public places have banned the use of products containing fragrances. For instance, Lake Washington Christian Church (LWCC), US, discourages people visiting the church from using perfume/cologne, aftershave, scented lotion, and body powder inside the building as a first step toward achieving a fragrance-free environment. Thus, restrictions on the use of products containing fragrances (including natural fragrances) in public places and campaigns against the use of fragrances use can hamper the growth of the natural fragrance market in focus during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this natural fragrance market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the natural fragrance market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the natural fragrance market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the natural fragrance market industry across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of natural fragrance market vendors

Related Reports:

The fragrance ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,839.31 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (personal care, fabric care, hair care, and others), type (essential oils and aroma chemicals), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The home fragrances market share is expected to increase by USD 2.22 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers home fragrances market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Natural Fragrance Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.59% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.72 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, UK, France, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bell Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Carrubba Inc., Firmenich SA, Givaudan SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Malee Natural Science Ltd., Robertet SA, Sensient Technologies Corp., Symrise AG, and Takasago International Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

