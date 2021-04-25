U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8650
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,583.03
    +512.38 (+1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Natural Gas Generator Market and Power Generation Equipment Market Size 2021 By Global Industry Trends, Development History, Regional Overview, Share Estimation, Revenue, Business Prospect, Challenges and Opportunity Analysis till 2026

Industry Research
·6 min read

Pune, April 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Natural Gas Generator Market 2021-2026:

Global “Natural Gas Generator Market” Research Report 2021-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Natural Gas Generator industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Natural Gas Generator market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Natural Gas Generator market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Natural Gas Generator market.

The global Natural Gas Generator market size was USD 622.5 million and it is expected to reach USD 1157.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021-2026.

>>> Request a sample copy of the report

Natural Gas Generator Sets are the ignition of fuel gas to natural gas and other high calorific value gas. On the basis of the non - pressure model, the cooling system adopts high temperature and high temperature, such as high temperature, high temperature circulating cooling system, high temperature circulating cooling air, air and oil cooler.

The market for generators in regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America has increased steadily in the past decade. the global market is expected to witness a strong growth in the near future, triggered by increasing abundance of the natural gas at economical pricing and new technology additions for less combustion in generators. the ageing power infrastructure and non-reliable grid power supply in developing countries have been creating further power deficit, which is expected to boost the demand for generator sales.

>>> To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report

The major players in the market include:

  • Caterpillar

  • GE Energy

  • Cummins

  • Dresser-Rand (part of Siemens)

  • Generac

  • Kohler

  • MTU Onsite Energy

  • Himoinsa

  • Rolls-Royce

  • Mitsubishi

  • Ettes Power

  • Multiquip

  • Jinan Diesel Engine Co.,Ltd. (JDEC)

  • Shandong Naipute Gas Power Co.,Ltd.

  • Zibo Diesel Engine Parent Company

>>> Enquire before purchasing this report

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Below 20KW

  • 20KW to 100KW

  • 101KW to 500KW

  • 501KW to 1MW

  • 1MW to 2MW

  • 2MW to 5MW

  • Above 5MW

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

  • Utility

>>> Purchase this report (Price 5900 USD for a single-user license)

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Natural Gas Generator market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Natural Gas Generator by Manufacturers
4 Company Profiles
5 Breakdown Data by Type
6 Breakdown Data by Application
7 North America
Continued…………………………………….

Part II: Global Power Generation Equipment Market 2021-2026:

Global Power Generation Equipment Market is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Power Generation Equipment market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall study of the Power Generation Equipment Market shares with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Power Generation Equipment industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Power Generation Equipment market growth and effectiveness.

The global Power Generation Equipment market size was USD 2004.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 2592.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

Get a sample copy of the report at - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/15947633

Market Overview:

  • Power Generation Equipment is useful appliances that supply electrical power during a power outage and prevent discontinuity of daily activities or disruption of business operations. Power Generation Equipment is available in different electrical and physical configurations for use in different applications.

  • Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 39%.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report

The major players in the market include:

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins Power Systems

  • Generac

  • Honda Power

  • MTU

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • Yamaha

  • KOHLER

  • TTI

  • Champion

  • Itopower

  • Hyundai Power

  • Eaton

  • Sawafuji

  • Loncin

  • PM & T

The report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and production by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

Enquire before purchasing this report - https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/15947633

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Portable Generators

  • Standby Generators

  • Mobile Generators

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Residential

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

  • Which are the key factors driving the Power Generation Equipment market?

  • What was the size of the emerging Power Generation Equipment market by value in 2019?

  • What will be the size of the emerging Power Generation Equipment market in 2026?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Power Generation Equipment market?

  • What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Power Generation Equipment market?

  • What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Power Generation Equipment market?

  • What are the Power Generation Equipment market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Power Generation Equipment Industry?

Global Power Generation Equipment Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Power Generation Equipment market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.

Purchase this report (Price 5900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/15947633

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Power Generation Equipment market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Power Generation Equipment by Manufacturers
4 Company Profiles
5 Breakdown Data by Type
6 Breakdown Data by Application
7 North America
Continued……..

Detailed TOC of Global Power Generation Equipment Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/15947633

About Us:
Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in the technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of the market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies with a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Name: Mr. Ajay More E-mail: sales@industryresearch.biz Organization: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187


Recommended Stories

  • Wall Street sees long road ahead as Intel seeks to regain market share

    Intel Corp's shares fell 7% on Friday as Wall Street analysts raised concerns about how soon the chipmaker can close the gap with rivals as it spends billions of dollars to increase manufacturing. In recent years, Intel has struggled with building new manufacturing technology causing it to fall behind rivals Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Nvidia Corp in the race to make smaller chips with a faster processing speed. Patrick Gelsinger, who returned to the company as CEO this year, has announced plans to spend as much as $20 billion to build two factories and open its factories to other chip makers and advance chip manufacturing capacity.

  • U.S. Corporates Ready $30 Billion of Bond Sales After Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment-grade primary sales are projected to remain strong next week, with syndicate desks estimating about $30 billion in fresh supply, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters. More corporate deals are expected to come forward as companies emerge from earnings-blackout periods.Banks have anchored high-grade issuance over the past two weeks, with Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. the only two of the top six U.S. banks yet to issue new bonds after reporting earnings.High-grade debt continues to recover from the pandemic crisis, with agencies improving their ratings or outlooks on $128 billion of IG index debt in the week ended April 22, Citigroup strategists led by Daniel Sorid wrote.M&A activity also remains robust, which may boost new bond supply. Investment-grade issuer Panasonic Corp. agreed last week to take over U.S. artificial intelligence software developer Blue Yonder Group Inc. for $7.1 billion. The deal will be partially financed with a bridge loan that will be refinanced with hybrid financing, according to a statement.High YieldThe high-yield calendar is light heading into the week, but the issuance backdrop remains strong.Helios Software Holdings Inc., also known as ION Corporates, is set to price a $350 million 7-year junk bond on Monday, the only deal known to be in the high-yield pipeline.Strong growth, continued low-cost borrowing and an oil rally are all contributing to a friendly backdrop for high-yield issuance. This week, junk-rated U.S. companies set a record for most bonds ever sold in April, capping a 12-month issuance boom. The month’s supply currently stands at more than $40 billion.Next month has the potential to be even busier.“May is seasonally the strongest month of high-yield issuance,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Oleg Melentyev wrote in a report Friday. BofA is projecting $47 billion of high-yield supply next month.Barclays Plc sees an “extremely benign default environment” for high-yield bonds and leveraged loans in 2021, driven by better expectations for U.S. GDP growth, looser lending standards and strong new issue markets, strategists led by Bradley Rogoff wrote Friday.Loan launches slowed this week, with most deals earmarked to fund acquisitions and buyouts. Loan funds continue to see robust demand, posting a $1 billion-plus inflow for the third week in a row, according to Refinitiv Lipper. That’s the first time this has happened since December 2016, the data show.In distressed debt, mall owner Washington Prime Group’s amended forbearance agreement is set to expire in the middle of next week pending a further extension. Voyager Aviation Holdings also faces a deadline on its debt exchange offer that expires Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Getting Crushed. Why There’s Turmoil in the Crypto Markets.

    Fears of higher taxes spook stock market, Intel CEO says global chip shortage could last two more years, and other news to start your day.

  • Coinbase customers with hacked accounts get no justice from 'horrible' US laws: Fintech lawyer

    Dozens of hacks have been reported over the past five years concerning breached accounts on the popular trading platform Coinbase, which started trading publicly on Wednesday, April 14

  • Wall Street Banks Say Time for Loan Market to Ditch the Fax

    (Bloomberg) -- A corner of the debt capital markets known for still sending official notifications via email and even the occasional fax is poised for a modern update.Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are developing a new platform for the $4 trillion syndicated loan market that would let lenders access data across their portfolio all in one place. Currently, lenders receive a hodgepodge of updates on each individual loan -- interest payment notices and requests for amendments, for example. It’s a headache for investors who often have to manually update that data into their own internal systems.“Our clients are spending too much time chasing each individual agent bank for confirming and reconciliation of what they actually own, and this will really give them the power to do some of that themselves,” Alex Naboicheck, head of U.S. leveraged loan trading at Bank of America, said in an interview.The loan market is one of the few parts of finance that’s been left out of major technological improvements, even as it swelled in size and attracted scrutiny from regulators. It’s been of particular concern for the $1.2 trillion leveraged loan side, which is used by private equity firms and others to layer heavy amounts of debt on corporate balance sheets to fund buyouts.Unlike bonds, loans are not a registered security, meaning the specifics of how the debt is structured and the company’s disclosure requirements depend on each loan’s legal documentation and that lack of standardization has made it difficult to centralize data. The new system aims to improve the back-end part of the process -- how banks communicate notices to lenders.Citigroup’s role as an administrative agent came under scrutiny last year after making a $900 million payment to lenders in error, but this new platform would not have prevented that mistake.Though the new tool isn’t involved in trading, having up-to-date data could eventually lead to improvements in liquidity and notoriously long settlement times -- 18.6 days on average in 2020, according to the Loan Syndications and Trading Association, or LSTA.Better PlumbingFor syndicated loans -- debt sold to a group of lenders -- one bank serves as the administrative agent that provides the back-office record-keeping. The new platform would sit on top of the banks’ existing internal software that tracks each loan and put all the up-to-date data in one place, and also allow the investors to communicate with the banks.“The plumbing is going to be more efficient,” Lee Shaiman, the LSTA’s executive director, said in an interview. “The pipes are going to flow better.”The new, yet-to-be named platform has been in the works since early 2020. The three banks are aiming to formally launch it in early 2022 and plan to invite their peers to join. The new platform would work for leveraged loans and also revolving credit facilities, bridge loans and term loans lent by banks.In 2020, Bank of America, Citigroup and JPMorgan served as administrative agent on 74% of all new U.S. corporate investment-grade loans, and about 37% on all new leveraged loans, according to Bloomberg league table data.Digitization TrendThe platform is latest in the digitization of the debt capital markets and comes on the heels of a separate partnership between Bank of America and Citi to create a new platform for executing fixed-income trades that is initially focused on the collateralized loan obligation market. Nine of Wall Street’s biggest banks in November launched a new bond-ordering system that could transform the way trillions of dollars of company debt is marketed and sold to investors.“This draws a parallel with the electronification that has been driven in other product areas,” said Andrew Murray, a director in the market infrastructure and fintech investments team at Citigroup. “This initiative is continuing that theme in the loan space, which is one of the areas where there are more manual challenges compared to other asset classes.”Making this data centralized and up-to-date could eventually lead to shorter settlement times and could improve liquidity and support growth in an asset class that has been booming in recent years, Jenny Lee, head of leveraged finance capital markets at JPMorgan, said in an interview.“One of the root causes of long settlement times in the loan market, especially compared to the bond market, is the lack of timely, dynamic and high quality data,” Lee said. “What we believe is needed to kickstart this transformation is really an overhaul of how lenders access their loan data and digitizing the connection between lenders, agents, and other service providers engaged in the processing of the loan.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Absa’s CEO Exit Creates More Than Just One Headache for Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- Absa Group Ltd.’s parting of ways with Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mminele following a boardroom bust up leaves the future of South Africa’s third-largest bank up in the air.Chairman Wendy Lucas-Bull has said the board must move quickly to bring about stability, but the to-do list for interim head Jason Quinn and whoever fills the role permanently is lengthy. The company is about three years into a new era as a freshly independent group following a split from former U.K. parent Barclays Plc, and signs of a new direction are just starting to form.The lender’s first Black CEO resigned on Tuesday following a dispute with some subordinate directors over strategy, less than two months after his deputy Peter Matlare died from complications from Covid-19. The dilemma now facing the Johannesburg-based company is whether to appoint an internal successor to Mminele or once again target an outsider.Among employees, “morale and confidence is running low,” said Joe Kokela, general secretary of South Africa’s finance union.Absa said the bank understands the “concerns and disappointment.”“Jason has been tasked with ensuring that the business remains resilient,” the company said in emailed comments. “His focus will be to align leadership and colleagues behind a clear way forward.”The lender this month closed a $6 billion money-market mutual fund, South Africa’s largest, reviving speculation the bank may look to sell its wider asset-management unit. Absa is also the only one of the country’s top three lenders to resist resuming dividend payments after a coronavirus-related pause, suggesting a different take on navigating the crisis than rivals.Investment banking head Charles Russon and retail boss Arrie Rautenbach are both pushing for more focus on their respective divisions, while the rest of Africa portfolio -- previously part of Matlare’s remit -- remains without an official leader. Quinn also has a number of other executive positions to fill, including a head of digital solutions, innovation and technology.‘Unmanageable Complexities’“Appointing an external CEO to implement a strategy that had already been developed and agreed by a management team and board created unmanageable complexities,” said Stefan Swanepoel, an equity analyst at Prudential Investment Managers, which holds 2.4% of the bank’s stock. “We would rather this was resolved than continued as a rift embedding unnecessary friction.”It took Absa almost a year to appoint Mminele, who became the bank’s third CEO in two years when he replaced the previous permanent head, Maria Ramos, in early 2020. The former deputy governor of the country’s central bank also became the third Black leader of a major South African lender, but his departure this week cut that number to one.Basani Maluleke, of African Bank Holdings Ltd., quit her post in January.South Africa has directed efforts toward raising the number of Black leaders in companies to reflect its demographics and help reverse the effects of Apartheid policies.“Whenever a senior Black executive leader exits, it is a setback,” Polo Leteka Radebe, president of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals, said in response to written questions.While Absa grapples with identifying a new CEO, Quinn, who has been its financial director since 2016, must keep on implementing the strategy announced in 2018 to reclaim market share lost to competitors during the Barclays era.“The implementation of the strategy has to date shown signs of success,” Prudential’s Swanepoel said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street jumps after strong factory data; Amex, Honeywell fall

    U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday as a rise in factory activity in April supported bets of swifter economic recovery, while a fall in shares of American Express and Honeywell kept gains on the blue-chip Dow in check. Earnings reports in the day were lackluster, with American Express Co sliding 2.5% after reporting a slump in credit spending and lower quarterly revenue. Honeywell International fell 2.4% after it missed revenue expectations for its aerospace division, its biggest business segment.

  • Biden wants to raise the estate tax — here are 3 ways to avoid it

    You can prepare your assets now to pay less tax on them later.

  • A Huge Trust Sold Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Wellcome Trust, one of the largest charitable organizations in the world, reduced positions in Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America stock, and bought Visa shares.

  • South Korea’s Top Financial Regulator Suggests All Crypto Exchanges Could Be Shut Down

    Eun Sung-soo, head of South Korea's chief financial services regulator, said no crypto exchange had applied for its VASP license.

  • The market will collapse ‘by the end of June’? Really?

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • Where's my tax refund? Americans face delays as IRS holds nearly 30M tax returns for manual processing

    The Internal Revenue Service is holding 29 million returns for manual processing, contributing to longer refund delays for many Americans.

  • Miami Man Indicted For $21 Million Investment Fraud That Allegedly Involved Fake Smartphone App

    In Miami, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Larry Ramos Mendoza with defrauding investors out of more than $21 million. What Happened: According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Florida, beginning from December 2013 through June 2020, Ramos convinced victims to invest their money with his company named The W Trade Group, or TWT. Ramos lured clients by misrepresenting that the company’s investment strategy was based on a commodities trading algorithm that he had developed, prosecutors say. Clients allegedly were told they could earn investment returns as high as 19 percent, and that investment losses would be limited to 2 percent. However, Ramos never invested the clients’ money, instead using it for his benefit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Fake App: According to the indictment, Ramos created a TWT smartphone app to make the fraudulent scheme appear legitimate. With the app, clients could monitor the supposed progress of their investments. When investors sought to reap the returns on their investment funds, Ramos used new investment money to pay earlier investors — the mark of a Ponzi scheme. The indictment has charged Ramos with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. If convicted, Ramos faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCanadian Pacific Railway Wins Regulatory Exemption In Proposed Merger With Kansas City Southern4 Sentenced Over Million Scheme That Promised To Turn Dirt Into Gold© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • My husband and I bought a $387K building with my parents. We sold it for nearly $1M. We took care of it. Do we still split it 50-50?

    ‘My parents put down 50% in cash and my husband and I financed half. We paid $18,000 back to my parents. I figure I did $100,000 worth of work.'

  • Why millions of workers are planning to switch jobs after the pandemic

    If recent polls are accurate, workers around the world are going to launch an epic game of musical chairs once offices open again and mass vaccinations bring the pandemic under control.

  • The World’s Industrial Comeback Drives Metals to Multi-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals from copper to aluminum to iron ore have rallied to the highest level in years.The reasons for their gains are plentiful: Copper -- critical for everything from electrical wiring to motors and thus a bellwether for the global economy -- broke out of its recent range to trade near the highest since the last supercycle as industrial operations ramp up worldwide. Iron ore, aluminum and steel are meanwhile gaining on speculation that production cuts will shrink supplies just as demand is taking off. And a weaker dollar is making commodities traded in the currency cheaper to buy.But underpinning the rally is one simple fact: Some of the world’s large economies such as the U.S. and China are recovering from the pandemic, stoking demand for more cars, electronics and infrastructure. U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure package and bets that more aggressive climate pledges will accelerate the proliferation of solar panels, wind turbines and electric cars are further driving gains and raising fears about metal shortages. This week’s U.S. climate summit only intensified those concerns.“Biden’s new climate promises and at least lip service by China to greener domestic policies are keeping the demand picture rosy,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. Shrinking inventories this week also continued to buttress supply concerns, he said.Virtually every metal vital to industrial operations gained this week as a result. Copper was up 1.6% to cap off the week at $9,551.50 a metric ton in London, the highest closing price since August 2011. Iron ore rose in Singapore. Chinese steel futures reached new highs as investors weighed the nation’s commitment to lowering output against strong demand. Shanghai rebar reached the highest since futures began trading in 2009.Jiangxi Copper Co., China’s top smelter, expects prices to reach $10,000 as plans to curb carbon emissions boost demand for the metal critical to the green-energy transition. Meanwhile, orders for copper stored in warehouses monitored by the London Metal Exchange have picked up, with 83,150 tons of metal now earmarked for withdrawal, the highest level since July.“The outlook for copper has never been better,” said Richard Adkerson, chief executive officer of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., the top publicly traded producer. Supporting that view are scarce stockpiles, strong demand and a dearth of big new projects waiting in the wings.While banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect further gains in metals including copper, there are simmering concerns that could still subvert the rally. Copper had cooled through March and early April on worries about a global resurgence in the coronavirus, and new variants of the virus still pose a threat to plans to reopen economies. The possibility of reduced stimulus in China could also slow the world’s second-biggest economy and torpedo metal demand. For now, signs point to economies on the mend. Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly plunged to a fresh pandemic low. Key indicators for consumer and industrial activity are rising in China.Palladium, a metal used in catalytic converters to curb emissions in gasoline-powered vehicles, reached an all-time high this week for similar reasons. Between rising car demand, tightening pollution controls and production disruptions, the world is set to be short on supply for a 10th straight year, according to UBS Group AG.Meanwhile, Chinese authorities and the broader steel industry have pledged to lower output after reaching record levels last year. And China’s steel hub Tangshan is facing a slew of production restrictions amid the push to control emissions. Crude steel production neared a record in March while rebar inventories declined for a sixth consecutive week, signaling strength in demand amid the construction season.Aluminum prices are also rallying, with London futures up about 20% this year, supported by expectations for further supply curbs in China, the biggest producer.Stoking supply concerns are soaring Covid cases in Latin American nations including Brazil and Chile, which threaten to curb output at mines. The price rally has caught the attention of unions and politicians in host nations. The Chilean copper industry is facing a slew of wage talks and the leading presidential candidate in Peru wants to renegotiate contracts with mines to channel more of their profit to communities.“Consumption’s increasing across Europe, the U.S. and Asia, and then we have supply-side stress in Latin America, coupled with some very strong technical signals,” Michael Cuoco, head of hedge-fund sales for metals and bulk materials at StoneX Group, said by telephone. “There really is a perfect storm brewing.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple’s business is roaring, and investors are about to find out how much of that cash is coming their way

    After posting record sales and profits in its latest fiscal year, Apple Inc. will show how much of its financial success gets delivered right back to shareholders.

  • ‘Disability keeps getting left out’: A Google exec on boosting representation of people with disabilities — and bringing them into the C-suite

    The Value Gap is a MarketWatch Q&A series with business leaders, academics, policymakers and activists on how to reduce racial and social inequalities. Liu, who was diagnosed with severe hearing loss at age 2, became skilled at disguising her disability by lip reading and relying on technology to communicate. “Email and instant messaging was wonderful to me, because I hated talking on the phone,” Liu said.