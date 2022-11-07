U.S. markets open in 5 hours 21 minutes

Natural Gas Generator Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in urbanization, surge in global population, extensive application of natural gas generators in hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities where continuous power supply is critical, and rapid expansion of upstream production in oil & gas drive the growth of the global natural gas generator market. Reduction in power demand from the industrial and commercial sector during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global natural gas generator market generated $5.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Report Sample (261 Pages PDF with Insights) at
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17868

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$5.5 billion

Market Size in 2031

$10.4 billion

CAGR

6.6%

No. of Pages in Report

261

Segments Covered

Application, power rating, end-user, and region

Drivers

Rise in urbanization

Extensive application of natural gas generators in hospitals, nursing homes, and other facilities

Opportunities

Surge in global population and their demands

Rapid expansion of upstream production in oil & gas

Restrains

Extortionate cost of luxury jewellery

Multiple sources of renewable energy

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global natural gas generator market due to the presence of lockdowns in numerous countries across the globe.

  • Lockdowns resulted to reduction in demand for power mainly from institutional customers including the industrial and commercial sector, as many manufacturing plants and retail businesses were closed during the lockdown. Thus, the demand for natural gas generator plummeted.

  • In addition, shortage of workforce during the pandemic further aggravated the impact on the market.

  • However, the market is expected to recoup with increase in awareness and benefits about natural gas.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global natural gas generator market based on application, power rating, end-user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17868

Based on application, the continuous segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segment such as the stand-by segment.

Based on power rating, the less than 75 kVA segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segment such as 75-375 kVA and above 375 kVA.

Based on end-user, the commercial segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Buy This Report @ https://bit.ly/3E46LLx

The key players analyzed in the global natural gas generator market report include Generac Holdings Inc., Caterpillar Inc., aksa power generation, Cooper Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, KOHLER CO., Cummins Inc., General Electric Company, F.G. Wilson, MTU America Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global natural gas generator market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Trending Reports in Generator Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Turbo Generator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027

Diesel Generator Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Residential Gas Generator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2022–2030

Gas Generator Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

Solar Generator Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power
Follow Us on Blog: https://www.marketinshort.com/

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube


