Natural Gas Generator Market Size to Hit USD 7.71 Billion Value by 2026; Growing Awareness Regarding the Adverse Effects of Global Warming to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global natural gas generator market was valued at USD 4.81 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 7.71 billion by 2026, growing at CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026.

Natural Gas Generator Market Size

Global Natural Gas Generator Market Size
Global Natural Gas Generator Market Size

Pune, India, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural gas generator market size is expected to grow from USD 4.81 billion in 2018 to USD 7.71 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness regarding the use of natural gas and sustainable products will emerge in favour of market growth., states Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled Natural Gas Generator Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Power Rating (Below 75kVA, 75-375kVA, 375-750kVA, above 750kVA), Application (Stand-by and Continuous), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography Forecast till 2026.

A natural gas generator is a system that has the ability to produce electricity in cases of emergency and power shortages. It operates through the mechanism that is based on natural gases such as methane and propane. The increasing use of natural gas generators is attributable to the growing efforts put in by government as well as private organizations to maximize the use of sustainable energy. The increasing investment in the R&D of natural gas generators will emerge in favour of the companies operating in the market.  Moreover, technological advancements have played a vital role in the widespread adoption of these products across the world.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/natural-gas-generators-market-100145


A few of the leading companies that have been profiled in the report include:

  • Atlas Copco (Sweden)

  • Caterpillar Inc. (United States)

  • Kohler-SDMO (France)

  • Cummins Inc. (United States)

  • Himoinsa (Spain)

  • Ingersoll Rand (Ireland)

  • American Honda Motor Company, Inc (United States)

  • Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd (India)

  • Inmesol S.L.U (Spain)

  • Generac Power Systems (United States)

  • FG Wilson (United Kingdom)

  • Briggs & Stratton (United States)

  • Aggreko (United Kingdom)

  • John Deere (United States)

  • PRAMAC (Italy)

COVID-19 Impact

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects:

We analysed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analysed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyse the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2019-2026

Forecast Period  2019 TO 2026 CAGR

6.2%

2026 Value Projection

USD 7.71 billion

Base Year

2018

Market Size in 2018

USD 4.81 billon

Historical Data for

2015-2017

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Power Rating, Application, End-User, Region

Growth Drivers

Requisition for Uninterrupted Power Supply on Account of Tremendous Economic Growth

Enormous Investment in Sustainable Energy Development


Natural Gas Generator Industry Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company collaborations and mergers will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. With a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market, several large scale companies are looking to acquire small and medium enterprises.

In August 2018, Aggrekko announced that it has signed a three-year contract with the Island of St. Croix. The collaboration was initiated with the aim of developing a new LPG powered power plant. This step will not only help the company grow, but will influence the growth of the market in a positive manner.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/natural-gas-generators-market-100145


Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Witness Considerable Growth; Increasing Investment in Product R&D Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing construction, chemicals market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is likely to witness considerable growth in the coming years.

The efforts put in by governments of countries such as India, China, and Japan will emerge in favor for the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 1.54 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Industry Developments:

January 2020: Stadwerke Kiel announced the launch of a new flexible, modern, and advanced heat and power plants driven by natural gas.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/natural-gas-generators-market-100145



Market Segmentation:

By Power Rating

  • Below 75kVA

  • 75-375kVA

  • 375-750kVA

  • Above 750kVA

By Application

  • Stand-by

  • Continuous

By End-User

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

By Region

  • North America (U.S. and Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Natural Gas Generator Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating

      • Below 75kVA

      • 75-375kVA

      • 375-750kVA

      • Above 750kVA

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Stand by

      • Continuous

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Latin America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Natural Gas Generator Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating

      • Below 75kVA

      • 75-375kVA

      • 375-750kVA

      • Above 750kVA

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Stand by

      • Continuous

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • U.S.

      • Canada

  • Latin America Natural Gas Generator Market Analysis (USD Million), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Rating

      • Below 75kVA

      • 75-375kVA

      • 375-750kVA

      • Above 750kVA

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Stand by

      • Continuous

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Industrial

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

      • Brazil

      • Mexico

      • Rest of Latin America

Continued…


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/natural-gas-generators-market-100145


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Attachment


