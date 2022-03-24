Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Increasing Government Support for the Adoption of NGLs| 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural gas liquids (NGLs) market share is expected to grow by USD 15.17 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant growth in production of natural gas, increase in oil refinery throughput, and the considerable adoption of NGL across various end-use industries will facilitate the natural gas liquids (NGLs) market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Analysis Report by Product (Propane, Butane, Pentane, and Ethane) and Geography (North America, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/natural-gas-liquids-ngls-market-industry-analysis

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs): Drivers & Trends

The key factor driving the global natural gas liquids (NGLs) market growth is the increasing government support for the adoption of NGL. For instance, in July 2018, the Energy Regulatory Commission, Mexico authorized Walmart with a 30-year commission for offering propane to customers in six Mexican state municipalities. The government of Alberta, Canada, has made efforts to increase ethane supplies through a combination of loan guarantees, royalty credits, and grants through an expanded petrochemicals diversification program. Coupled with a partial upgrading program, these initiatives are expected to attract more than USD 10 billion in private investment. Moreover, in September 2018, the Saudi Arabian government began new efforts to unwind subsidies for necessities such as water and energy. As a result, the price of ethane rose by 2.33 times the price of subsidies. However, this did not impact the demand for products cuts, and the hikes were positively accepted. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Also, the rising need for cleaner fuel is one of the key natural gas liquids market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. CO2 emissions grew by 1.5% in 2017 from 2016, despite relative stability between 2013 and 2016. Per the IEA, in 2016, the transportation sector accounted for around eight gigatons of CO2, about one-quarter of the total emissions. As a result, there has been significant adoption of NGLs as a source of energy in various sectors. According to Technavio analysis, global autogas consumption is expected to rise from 27.01 million tons in 2017 to 29.79 million tons by 2022. In addition, LPG is extensively used in the residential sector and for leisure in recreational vehicles, boats, and caravans. For instance, in May 2016, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched in India to provide new and free LPG connections to women belonging to extremely poor households. This is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

Some of key Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Players:

The natural gas liquids (NGLs) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aramco Asia India Pvt. Ltd.

BP Plc

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

Chesapeake Energy Corp.

Chevron Corp.

Citizen Energy

ConocoPhillips Co.

Equinor ASA

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Nigeria LNG Ltd.

Ovintiv Inc.

PetroChina Co. Ltd.

Petroleos de Venezuela SA

PT Pertamina(Persero)

Repsol SA

Shell plc

SilverBow Resources Inc.

SM ENERGY

TotalEnergies SE

Valero Energy Corp.

The natural gas liquids (NGLs) market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market - Segmentation Analysis

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Propane - size and forecast 2021-2026

Butane - size and forecast 2021-2026

Pentane - size and forecast 2021-2026

Ethane - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Performing market contribution North America at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aramco Asia India Pvt. Ltd., BP Plc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Chesapeake Energy Corp., Chevron Corp., Citizen Energy, ConocoPhillips Co., Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Nigeria LNG Ltd., Ovintiv Inc., PetroChina Co. Ltd., Petroleos de Venezuela SA, PT Pertamina(Persero), Repsol SA, Shell plc, SilverBow Resources Inc., SM ENERGY, TotalEnergies SE, and Valero Energy Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

