Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Natural Gas Services Group's estimated fair value is US$45.59 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Natural Gas Services Group is estimated to be 49% undervalued based on current share price of US$23.46

The US$29.67 analyst price target for NGS is 35% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$18.4m US$19.4m US$28.0m US$36.8m US$45.2m US$52.7m US$59.2m US$64.7m US$69.4m US$73.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 44.13% Est @ 31.58% Est @ 22.79% Est @ 16.64% Est @ 12.34% Est @ 9.32% Est @ 7.21% Est @ 5.74% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 10% -US$16.7 US$15.9 US$20.8 US$24.8 US$27.6 US$29.2 US$29.8 US$29.5 US$28.7 US$27.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$217m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$73m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (10%– 2.3%) = US$934m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$934m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= US$350m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$567m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$23.5, the company appears quite undervalued at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Natural Gas Services Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.746. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Natural Gas Services Group

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for NGS.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Natural Gas Services Group, there are three further factors you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Natural Gas Services Group that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does NGS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the NYSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

