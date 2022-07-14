U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,793.09
    -8.69 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,649.14
    -123.65 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,264.52
    +16.93 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.11
    -21.92 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.43
    +0.13 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.30
    -27.20 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    18.35
    -0.84 (-4.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0026
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0560 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0068 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9310
    +1.5190 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,664.75
    +895.96 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.22
    +14.42 (+3.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Natural Grocers® Announces Nationwide Hiring Push and Increased Wages at all Locations, for Select Positions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NGVC

Prospects are invited to explore career opportunities by applying online or texting "GROW" to 97211 for job alerts and virtual job fairs

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., announces a nationwide hiring push for almost 500 positions. Hiring "hot-spot" locations include cities such as Dallas, TX, Portland, OR, Denver, CO and the Kansas City area. Natural Grocers currently employs more than 4,000 crew members at our 162 stores, across 20 states. In addition to a long list of unique benefits and a welcoming culture, the Company has increased their wages at all locations for select positions to attract candidates to its stores across the United States.

Natural Grocers® invites interested applicants to text &quot;GROW&quot; to 97211 for job alerts and virtual job fairs.
Natural Grocers® invites interested applicants to text "GROW" to 97211 for job alerts and virtual job fairs.

COMPANY CULTURE & BENEFITS

Natural Grocers is seeking to fill almost 500 positions, nationwide.

Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has a history of caring for employees since it was established in 1955. "We offer unique benefits and fun perks that attract, engage, develop and retain our wonderful workforce. We've also recently increased our store manager and assistant store manager pay and most department assistants/managers. If you love helping people and have a passion for nutrition and healthy living, you could be the perfect addition to our team," says Erin DeLacy, Talent Acquisition Strategist for Natural Grocers.

As part of the company's Five Founding Principles, Natural Grocers supports its employees by offering:

  • Above average pay: Natural Grocers' pay is above federal and state minimum wage levels for all Crew and includes:

  • Substantial Crew Discounts: Natural Grocers wants to make sure it's easy for Crew members to afford all the products needed to support their wellbeing by offering its good4uSM Crew discount throughout the store, with up to 30% off in certain departments.

  • Store Credit: $1.00 per hour store credit dubbed "Vitamin Bucks" promotes additional food security for Crew.

  • Competitive Benefits: All full-time employees are eligible for our competitive benefits package.

  • Nutrition Education: Crew members are provided with monthly free Nutrition Education training and other opportunities to learn and earn rewards.

  • Health & Wellness Corners: All Crew have daily access to free immune and stress-busting supplements since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Heroes in Aprons Fund: Established in 2021, this fund is a charitable entity providing short-term financial assistance to qualifying Crew members or their immediate family members who experience hardships.

  • Birthday Pay: Co-founder Margaret Isely celebrated every Crew member by taking them out to lunch on their birthday. We've continued this tradition with Birthday Pay—which is given whether the Crew member chooses to work or take the time off.

GROW YOUR CAREER

Many career tracks are available within Natural Grocers. The Company prioritizes promoting leaders from within the organization and supports career development through regular training and leadership development opportunities. They believe in positioning Crew members for success by providing:

  • Significant virtual and in-person training annually for store Crew members.

  • Training in customer service skills, product attributes and Nutrition Education.

  • Four weeks of in-person operational and managerial training for new store managers and assistant store managers.

  • The Store Manager Accelerated Readiness Training Program—which provides comprehensive store management training to high-potential candidates who wish to promote to a Store Manager position.

"We may have more stores than anyone could've foreseen back in 1955, but 67 years later Natural Grocers is still a family run company and run's itself as such. You can feel this sense of caring within our Crew, our stores and general operations," says DeLacey. "Nothing fosters a more rewarding work environment than genuine appreciation. Offering our Crew competitive pay, benefits and growth opportunities creates an atmosphere of well-being, optimism, and knowledge—all the things that helps people thrive. We invite folks to apply and experience the 'Natural Grocers difference' today."

For hiring inquiries, please contact recruiting@naturalgrocers.com. 
For media inquiries, please contact Katie Macarelli / kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE 

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

[I] Natural Grocers respects your privacy and will never sell or share your information with anyone. Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for their Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for terms of use.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)
Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-announces-nationwide-hiring-push-and-increased-wages-at-all-locations-for-select-positions-301587031.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Google CEO Sends Worrying Warning About the Economy

    Alphabet ( ), the parent company of Google, seems to prove them right. Indeed, Sundar Pichai, the CEO, has just warned employees that the company will probably not be spared from a potential recession. The internet giant and its subsidiary Youtube, for example, could be affected by a reduction in the advertising and marketing budgets of companies seeking to reduce their costs to cope with the drop in consumer and household spending.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California Truckers Struggle to Comply With New Employment Law

    Trucking companies and truck owner-operators are scrambling to figure out how to operate under a new California law that toughens definitions of nonemployee drivers, upending decadeslong practices that have allowed truckers to work as independent contractors.

  • Tesla's high-profile Autopilot executive departs

    Andrej Karpathy, a high-profile Tesla executive who played a key role in developing the electric car maker's artificial intelligence and driver assistant technology, said on Wednesday he is leaving the company. The departure of Karpathy, who provided no reason for leaving, comes at a critical time as Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk races to achieve full self-driving capability this year, after missing earlier targets several times. Shares of Tesla fell 1% in extended trade to $704.

  • Burger King, Wendy's Embrace a New Kind of Value

    Forget the 4 for $4, the $5 Biggie Bag or even the $6 Your Way meal, both chains have a deal designed to take on McDonald's.

  • Job layoffs circulate throughout tech industry

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley outlines the hiring slowdowns issued by Google, Meta, and other tech companies amid this year's prolonged economic uncertainty.

  • Morgan Stanley Misuse of Personal Devices Costs $200 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley said it expects to pay a $200 million fine related to a broad US investigation into the use of unapproved personal devices.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowMore Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay Mortgage Loans Amid Contagion FearsThat a

  • Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy

    When it comes to claiming Social Security, most retirees can't wait to start collecting those checks. A 2020 report from the Bipartisan Policy Center found that more than 70% of Social Security beneficiaries currently claim their benefits before age 64. … Continue reading → The post Boost Your Social Security Benefits in Retirement With This ‘Bridge' Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    The Tesla CEO's definition of energy independence for a EV-world means you have to have the batteries.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Victoria’s Secret Resets, Lays Off 5 Percent of Home Office

    The streamlining creates one organization for the company’s Victoria’s Secret, Pink and Beauty businesses.

  • Gasoline Demand Is the Lowest in a Year. It Isn’t Because of Pump Prices.

    Somewhere between 4% to 6% of gasoline demand has been almost permanently destroyed in the era of hybrid and remote work, RBC estimates.

  • Groundbreaking judge will oversee Twitter's lawsuit against Musk

    The first female chief judge on Delaware's nationally known business court will oversee Twitter Inc's lawsuit that seeks to hold Elon Musk to his agreement to buy the social media platform for $44 billion, according to court records. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor, or chief judge, last year after the retirement of Andre Bouchard on the Court of Chancery, a favored venue for large corporate disputes.

  • Rite Aid CEO says new Philadelphia HQ part of strategy to shed 'old-fashioned' image

    Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan wants to make it clear that the company’s new Philadelphia headquarters is “not an office.”

  • SEC Chair: Investors need to know ‘someone is not lying to them’

    Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities & Exchanges Commission (SEC), joins Yahoo Finance crypto reporter Jennifer Schonberger in an exclusive interview in which he talks crypto regulation, asset-backed securities, and potential SEC action going forward.

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Costco will stay hot even as economy slows, Deutsche Bank analyst says

    Costco shares look like a strong buy into an economic slowdown. Here's the case Deutsche Bank is making.

  • Oil price dips below $100 as Shell CEO warns Europe faces 'tough' winter

    International benchmark brent crude slipped to its lowest level since March.

  • Oil prices fall ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices moved lower on Thursday, paring some losses after falling more than $4 as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September fell by $1.18, or 1.2% to $98.39 a barrel by 1:50 p.m. EDT (1750 GMT) and were on track to finish a third session in a row below $100. The Fed rate hike is expected to follow a similar move by the Bank of Canada which surprised the market on Wednesday.

  • Gas price drop hits 30 straight days as oil prices continue collapse

    Record-high gas prices might be in the rearview mirror for drivers, as prices at the pump have now fallen 30 days in a row amid a drop in crude oil.