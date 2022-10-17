U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

Natural Grocers® Expands House Brand with Organic Extra Virgin Unrefined Coconut Oil

·4 min read

Natural Grocers® Brand Product Line now includes over 800 products across four categories, with more to come in 2022

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, America's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer announced today the addition of Organic Extra Virgin Unrefined Coconut Oil to its line of Natural Grocers® Brand Products, the company's premium quality house brand. The Organic Extra Virgin Unrefined Coconut Oil continues Natural Grocers' commitment to Premium Quality at an Affordable PriceSM, which goes hand-in-hand with the company's founding principles. Available in three sizes (17.5 oz, 32 oz, 48 oz), this organic staple joins the Natural Grocers Brand Product line, established in 2016, which presently includes over 800 high-quality products, exclusively available at Natural Grocers stores.

Natural Grocers adds Organic Extra Virgin Unrefined Coconut Oil to its premium quality house brand.

ALL ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BRAND PRODUCTS COCONUT OILS

"With all Natural Grocers Brand Products, we believe our customers will notice positive differentiators between our brand and that of others. Our Coconut Oil is no exception. This product is a high-grade, unrefined premium nutritional edible oil obtained from the first cold pressing of organic coconut kernels. This keeps the contents in optimal condition," said Natural Grocers' Vice President of Purchasing, Laura Perkins. "We are proud to put this product on our shelves, knowing it represents our commitment to quality, while also sourced from a Sri Lankan manufacturer committed to its local community."

Natural Grocers Director of Nutrition Education and Natural Foods Chef, Karen Falbo says, "Coconut oil is the perfect fat for sauteing meats and vegetables, and it makes baked goods delectable. Loaded with medium-chain fatty acids which have been shown to support brain and immune system function along with high levels of free-radical scavengers, there's good reason this fat has become a prized cooking oil."

With the holidays fast-approaching, Falbo recommends her Creamy Coconut Fudge recipe, which can be made with quality Natural Grocers Brand Products—including the new Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, fresh ground almond butter and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Grade A Dark Maple Syrup.

ADDITIONAL PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES

  • USDA Organic

  • Kosher

  • Soy Free

  • Vegan

  • Gluten Free

  • Lauric Acid Range is 48 – 55% (per serving)

  • Naturally Trans-Fatty Acid Free

COMMUNITY IMPACT

Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coconut Oils are sourced from Sri Lanka, cultivated by the same organic farmers and processing facilities as their Organic Coconut Aminos. From organic farming education to funding a community center and local schools, the manufacturer is an ardent supporter of the surrounding Sri Lankan community that the farms and processing facility are based in.

NATURAL GROCERS BRAND PRODUCT CATEGORIES & MORE PRODUCTS TO COME

The Organic Coconut Oil fits perfectly into the Natural Grocers Brand Grocery lineup with other staple grocery items like organic bread, organic canned beans, organic frozen fruit, organic and 100% grass-fed cheese and organic and Fair Trade Certified coffee. Other categories within the company's ever-expanding house brand include Natural Grocers Brand Household Products, Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Products and Natural Grocers Brand Supplements.

Other exciting items such as wild-caught, sustainably harvested Natural Grocers Brand Frozen Prepared Cod and Shrimp, Natural Grocers Brand Bath Bombs and new flavors of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Chocolate Bars are expected to arrive in stores through the end of 2022.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-expands-house-brand-with-organic-extra-virgin-unrefined-coconut-oil-301649057.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

