U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,618.78
    -12.82 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,222.22
    -71.97 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,603.67
    -15.97 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,127.27
    -5.83 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.95
    +3.71 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.70
    +19.70 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    +0.38 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0073 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3740
    -0.0260 (-1.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3174
    +0.0076 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8800
    -0.9860 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,164.68
    -618.08 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.59
    -4.51 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.78
    +8.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

NATURAL GROCERS® INVITES THE CAÑON CITY COMMUNITY TO CELEBRATE ITS GRAND OPENING ON APRIL 13, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NGVC

Customers will enjoy a friendly grocery shopping experience with healthy resources, 100% organic produce and an array of natural food and products at Always Affordable PricesSM

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the opening of its Cañon City, CO store on Wednesday, April 13th, with doors opening at 8:30 AM. The store, located in the downtown area, at 121 N. 16th St. will be Natural Grocers' 42nd location in its home state of "Colorful Colorado". The community and Natural Grocers' good4u® Crew will celebrate the Grand Opening with discounts, gift card giveaways, prize sweepstakes, and more.

Natural Grocers invites customers to Grand Opening in Ca&#xf1;on City on April 13th, 2022.
Natural Grocers invites customers to Grand Opening in Cañon City on April 13th, 2022.

Grand Opening Event – Giveaways and Discounts

The Natural Grocers family invites Cañon City community members to join the April 13th Grand Opening events and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience stand out from conventional grocery stores. The Cañon City Grand Opening events include:

  • Mystery Gift Cards for First 150 Customers: The first 150 customers in line will receive a mystery Natural Grocers gift card (with varying amounts between $5 - $500)!

  • Prize Wheel: Every customer wins a prize when they spin the Natural Grocers prize wheel.

  • Grand Opening Sweepstakes[i]: From April 13April 19, customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon e-bike, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card and more. Entry forms will be available at the store, with the winner chosen by April 22.

  • Special Grand Opening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional deals[ii] from April 13May 12 on select 100% organic produce, bacon, bacon alternatives, Natural Grocers Brand Organic Cheese (shreds and slices) and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Bulk Organic Rolled Oats.

What's In Store for the Cañon City Community

Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers offers the Cañon City community a unique, family-feel grocery shopping experience with its knowledgeable and friendly good4u Crew, world-class customer service, healthy recipes for all diets, high product standards and sustainable building practices. Known for its community outreach, the company offers customers an extensive free Nutrition Education program and will partner with Care and Share Food Bank. Care and Share gathers, sorts and distributes nutritious food in 31 counties across Southern Colorado.

Cañon City area residents and visitors will have access to fresh, 100% USDA certified organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, including 100% humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100% free-range eggs, 100% pasture-based dairy, 100% non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable PriceSM.

The new location will also include The Cottage Craft Beer: Natural Grocers' select offerings of curated craft beer, hard kombucha, and hard seltzer, all vetted to meet the same high-quality standards that Natural Grocers is known for. Customers can enjoy a one-stop shopping trip and pick up their favorite adult beverage or try something new from a wide range of organic, gluten-free, options.

Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one personalized nutritional health coaching sessions. Customers are invited to book a free session, which are currently available in person or via phone and video, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches.

Supported by its good4u Crew, the 10,000 square foot store will feature a contemporary layout with an efficient, yet friendly checkout experience. Natural Grocers, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has built the space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

[i]

No purchase necessary. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on April 13, 2022 and ends on April 19, 2022. For Official Rules and complete details, see store or visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

[ii]

Offers valid for in-store customer purchase only at the Cañon City store. Offers valid April 13 – May 12, 2022. Cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii]

Limit 4 per customer. Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 72345.

[iv]

Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)
Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-invites-the-canon-city-community-to-celebrate-its-grand-opening-on-april-13-2022-301512078.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Florida reaches $878 million opioid settlements with CVS, Teva, others

    (Reuters) -Florida has reached more than $878 million in settlements with CVS Health Corp and three drug companies to resolve claims and avert a trial next month over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic in the third most populous U.S. state. CVS will pay $484 million, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will pay $194.8 million, Abbvie Inc's Allergan unit will pay $134.2 million and Endo International Plc will pay $65 million, Florida's attorney general Ashley Moody said in a statement on Wednesday. Teva will also provide $84 million of its generic Narcan nasal spray, which can temporarily reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares soared. When Novavax's program fell behind, though, so did the stock. Today, Novavax shares are trading for less than even the very lowest Wall Street 12-month price estimate.

  • ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most’: My husband and I live apart in the summer. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota, and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 on the Dip

    A stock market correction is the perfect time for investors to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

  • RH Delivers Mixed Earnings, Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split

    Home-furnishings retailer RH reported a mixed fourth quarter, and plans a 3-for-1 stock split in the spring.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Sibanye: An Update on Union Issues and Dividend Prospects

    The stock is set to surge amid a cooldown in union headwinds and attractive dividend prospects

  • BlackRock President Says ‘Entitled Generation’ Now Learning About Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. President Rob Kapito warned that inflation is having dramatic effects on the economy, with an entire generation now learning what it means to suffer from shortages.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russ

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Debt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- With all the focus on the risk of default by Russia, an even more spectacular collapse has gone largely unnoticed right next door: There’s a bond crisis brewing in Belarus, which has the world’s worst-performing government debt this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to A

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha