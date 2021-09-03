U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.50
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,477.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,627.00
    +26.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,308.10
    +7.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.18
    +0.19 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.40
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    +0.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.30
    +0.19 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9090
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,875.48
    -87.86 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.47
    +25.96 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.56
    +17.66 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     
COMING UP:

Economists look for decelerating job gains in August amid Delta spread

Check back for August jobs results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Natural Grocers Raised More Than $800,000 Over The Past Year For Food Banks In Its Communities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Donations have served more than 3.2 million meals to people in need

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Food Bank Day, Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, announces that its food bank donation efforts from August 2020 through July 2021 has raised more than $800,000 in its efforts to fight food insecurity. The donation translates to more than 3.2 million mealsi for people in need.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)
Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)

"We proudly partner with local food banks throughout the year because we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality, healthy, nutrient-dense foods," explained Raquel Isely, Natural Grocers Vice President of Marketing. "We couldn't have done it without our customers! Over the past 20 years, we've donated 5 cents to local food banks every time a customer shops with a reusable bag. Next time you shop with us, be sure to bring your reusable bag to support your local community. Or, buy one of our bags and bring it back with you the next time you shop with us."

This month, customers have the opportunity to stop by one of their neighborhood Natural Grocers September 16September 18 and pick up a free limited-edition Organic Harvest Month reusable shopping bag, with purchaseii.

Natural Grocers is engaged in the following food bank fundraising efforts through the end of 2021:

  • In September, Natural Grocers will donate $2.00 for every Ladybug Zip Pouch reusable bag (retail $2.99) sold.

  • From November 1 through December 31, 2021, customers can donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register to help those experiencing food insecurity in their community.

Natural Grocers has been serving its communities since the beginning. The company was founded in 1955 on a commitment to provide its communities with fresh, high-quality, healthy groceries at Always Affordable PricesSM. Co-founder Margaret Isely would keep a community food cabinet at the first Natural Grocers store from which she would give families in need the ingredients for a nutritious meal. Eventually evolving into food bank fundraisers, this type of giveback has become a linchpin of companywide programs throughout the year.

"When we say we are here to serve our communities, we mean ALL of our community members, not just people who shop with us. Our parents taught us that it's our responsibility to support people who are experiencing food insecurity by providing them with the food they need to be healthy and active members of their communities," explained Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Chairman and Co-President. "Our fundraising efforts will always be part of our in-store programs, and we are so proud that, with the help of our loyal and generous customers, we have been able to donate over $800,000 to food banks this past year."

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 161 stores in 20 states.

i Estimate based on our primary Colorado-based food bank's operational costs per meal. (See foodbankrockies.org for more information.)

ii Limit one per customer. While supplies last; no rainchecks. Void where prohibited by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-raised-more-than-800-000-over-the-past-year-for-food-banks-in-its-communities-301368938.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • COVID Medical Bills Are About to Get Bigger

    Americans will most likely pay significantly more for COVID medical care during this new wave of cases — whether that is a routine coronavirus test or a lengthy hospitalization. Earlier in the pandemic, most major health insurers voluntarily waived costs associated with a COVID treatment. Patients did not have to pay their normal copayments or deductibles for emergency room visits or hospital stays. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Most COVID tests were free, too. The l

  • Eat Beyond Portfolio Company Nabati Foods Launches Plant-Based Liquid Eggs in the U.S. and Canada

    Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company Nabati Foods Global Inc. ("Nabati Foods") has launched its plant-based liquid egg product in the United States and Canada.

  • The Duchess of Cornwall Shares Her Personal Recipe For Victoria Sponge Cake

    Camilla posed with her cake as she prepares to mark an annual initiative that brings together the elderly and school children to enjoy tea and poetry.

  • Analyst Report: Hormel Foods Corporation

    Hormel Foods is a protein-focused branded food company. Its brands include its namesake Hormel, Spam, Jennie-O, Dinty Moore, Applegate, Wholly Guacamole, and Skippy. The vast majority of the company’s revenue is U.S.-based: 67% U.S. retail, 26% U.S. food service, and 7% international. By product type, in fiscal 2020 22% of revenue was shelf-stable foods, 20% was poultry (branded and commodity), 55% was other perishable food, and 3% was other, primarily nutritional products. The company holds the number-one market position in shelf-stable meat, shelf-stable ready meals, pepperoni, natural/organic deli meat, guacamole, and the number-two position in turkey, bacon, chilled ready meals, and peanut butter.

  • The Costco Deli Just Brought Back This Comfort Meal

    Costco is beloved for its large assortment of grab-and-go meals, which require little prep work before serving. And fans of the deli section will be excited to hear that a favorite fall dinner is back at the warehouse. After all, it's the perfect comfort food to heat up on a crisp autumn night.Like the others massive items at the deli, Costco's chicken pot pies weigh a lot—more than 5 pounds! They're also made in-house with—you guessed it—Costco's iconic rotisserie chicken. These savory pastries

  • How Do You Eat Your Corn On The Cob?

    At the Minnesota State Fair, 25,000 ears of corn are roasted every day – and everyone has their own variation on eating it!

  • This Recipe-a-Day Calendar Guarantees You'll Never Run Our Of Dinner Ideas In 2022

    Now you can get 365 days’ worth of food in our first-ever desk calendar!

  • 10 Ways To Pay Less at Starbucks

    There's a reason Starbucks is one of the most popular (and ubiquitous) coffee places around — their drinks and food are tasty and their service is pretty quick. Plus, no matter what city you're...

  • 18 Easy Casseroles You'll Want to Make This Fall

    This mix of delicious side and main dish casseroles is sure to add a punch of fall flavor to your day. Whether you're in the mood for a cheesy potato gratin or a chicken casserole that sneaks in a serving of tender veggies, we've got you covered. Recipes like our Loaded Cauliflower Casserole and Apple, Bacon and Sweet Potato Mini Casseroles are delicious and healthy dishes that you'll want to make all season long.

  • Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts vie for pumpkin spice latte supremacy

    The market for pumpkin spice flavored products is estimated at more than $600 million globally.

  • Cooking Tips Everyone Should Know By Heart

    These tips aren’t the basics of cooking—how to braise or how to saute—but they are techniques and ideas you should know because they’ll simply make you better, smarter, and faster in the kitchen.

  • These Ready-to-Eat, Gluten-Free Brownies Will Satisfy Your Midnight Snack Cravings In a Flash

    Made with a base of just five ingredients, dalci's decadent gluten-free brownies are going to become your latest pantry essential.

  • Sweet, Tangy, and Fruity: I Tried Kalamata Kitchen’s Adventure Ice Cream Pack, and Now I Want More

    Ice cream is by far my all-time favorite dessert. Every bite of that sweet treat is like a cozy hug that comforts me through all my binge-watching adventures. Ice cream is one of the most versatile desserts with a vast selection of flavors - it's honestly the best.

  • Bright Cellars lands more funding to personalize its subscription-based wines

    Bright Cellars, a six-year-old subscription-based wine seller has, like many upstarts, evolved over time. While it once sent its club members third-party wines that fit their particular profiles, Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Bright Cellars says it's now amassing enough data about its customers that it no longer sells wines made by other brands. "We're optimizing wine like you might optimize a more digital product," says co-founder and CEO, Richard Yau, a San Francisco native whose startup entered into a regional accelerator program early on and stayed, though the company is now largely decentralized.

  • Starbucks customers have an all-new 'secret' fall menu drink order: The 'Pumpkin Spice Chai Frappuccino'

    The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Chai Frappuccino is going viral just in time for fall drink season.

  • Bud Light Releases Pumpkin Spice and Toasted Marshmallow Hard Seltzers

    The new Fall Flannel 12-pack from Bud Light Seltzer arrives nationwide this month.

  • 27 Comfort Food Recipes We've Waited All Summer to Make

    Roasted chicken and gravy, hearty shepherd's pie and slow-cooked beef are all on the menu, so get ready to dig into these delicious dishes. Recipes like our Garlic-Parmesan Melting Potatoes and Chile-Spiced Shredded Beef with Cheesy Polenta are healthy, satisfying recipes that will keep you warm. Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night.

  • What To Buy — and Skip — To Save Money at Trader Joe’s

    Trader Joe's is one of the most popular grocery chains in the United States, known for its great deals and organic products. It is often believed that Trader Joe's is the sister chain of the Aldi...

  • The Good Shroom Co's Velada Cannabis Brand To be Listed for Sale in Ontario

    The Good Shroom Co Inc. (the "Company" or "TGSC") (TSXV: MUSH), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary and licensed cannabis processor (operating as Seul CBD) has been approved for general listing of its Velada brand cannabis products both online and in store in the province of Ontario. The accepted cannabis products will be offered starting January 2022.

  • Canadian Dairy Leader Lactalis Canada Launches Cheeseworld.ca

    Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy company behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and a subsidiary of France-based Lactalis Group, is pleased to launch cheeseworld.ca – a new online specialty cheese store offering cheese lovers, foodies, and hosts extraordinaire a world of cheese to discover. Cheeseworld.ca's exclusive offering features a wide variety of heritage cheeses as well as hard-to-find gems from around the world – all delivered right to the c