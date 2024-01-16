Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$33m ÷ (US$669m - US$154m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 9.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 127% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.4%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 31% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Like most companies, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

