Natural Hair Care Products Global Market Report 2023

Major players in the natural hair care products market are Procter & Gamble, Mama Earth, NatureLab Tokyo, Estee Lauder, Phyto Botanical Power, St. Botanica, Amazon Beauty Inc., John Master Organics and Organic Harvest, Organic Harvest, The Hain Celestial Group, Amway, Kiehl’s, Natura Cosméticos S.

A., L’Occitane en Provence, Briogeo Hair Care, Loreal SA, Avalon Organics, Aveda Corporation, and Bentley Laboratories LLC.



The global natural hair care products market grew from $9.99 billion in 2022 to $10.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The natural hair care products market is expected to grow to $13.62 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.0%.



The natural hair care product market consists of sales of hair protection spray and curl enhancing cream.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The natural hair care products are used for hair conditioning and natural substances that are included to nourish the hair without causing it to lose its softness or shine.Natural hair care products refer to products that are made of natural ingredients, free from any chemicals that are meant to nourish hair with their natural properties.



These are made of plant- or mineral-based ingredients extracted from natural resources to maintain hair growth, boost luminosity, and solve hair problems.



Europe was the largest region in the natural haircare products market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the natural haircare products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types in the natural hair care products market are shampoos, conditioners, oil and serum, gels and wax, hair color, and others.Hair color refers to the cosmetic preparations which are used by men and women either to change the natural hair color or to mask grey hair.



The different price categories include high or premium, medium, and low that are used by men, women, and others. The distribution channels involved are offline and online.



The rising popularity of e-commerce channels is expected to propel the growth of the natural hair care products market going forward.E-commerce refers to the buying of goods using the internet and the transfer of money and data to execute these transactions.



The e-commerce market helps the natural hair care products market with easy transactions, selling items and services directly to clients and delivering products to their homes.For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, India’s e-commerce market is expected to reach USD111 billion by 2024 and USD 200 billion by 2026.



Therefore, the rising popularity of e-commerce channels will drive the growth of the natural hair care products market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the natural hair care products market.Many companies operating in the natural hair care products sector are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, L’Oreal, a French-based hair care product manufacturing company, partnered with a US-based life sciences research company, Verily Life Sciences Company.This partnership aims to establish a long-term biological, clinical, and environmental picture of skin health.



Furthermore, in October 2021, L’Oreal, a French-based hair care product manufacturing company, partnered with Symatese, a French-based medical technology company. This partnership aims to improve their biomaterial’s strategic research cooperation.



In April 2022, Wella Company, a Germany-based hair care company has signed a definitive agreement to acquired Briogeo for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition, Wella Company intends to support Briogeo and its strategy to be at the forefront of sustainable beauty.



The addition of the Briogeo prestige hair care portfolio complements Wella Company’s ambitions to deliver more diverse products for all hair types while expanding clean and green products across its portfolio offerings. Briogeo is a US-based natural hair care and treatment product manufacturer.



The countries covered in the natural haircare products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The natural hair care products market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides natural hair care products market statistics, including natural hair care products industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a natural hair care products market share, detailed natural hair care products market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the natural hair care products industry.

