Natural Language Processing Market (NLP) Demands, Key Players, Size, Growth, Trends, Technology and Forecasts to 2027 - ReportsnReports

·6 min read

PUNE, India, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Report to its research database with its 336 no. of research pages report. The Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market size to grow from USD 15.7 billion in 2022 to USD 49.4 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing need for predictive analytics to reduce risks and identify growth opportunities, rising demand for cloud-based NLP solutions, and advancements in big data technologies are expected to drive the adoption of NLP.

NLP leverages ML-based techniques to derive the meaningful insights from the text so that the organizations can analyze and extract information related to customers, location. Moreover, the NLP-based solutions offer organizations to recognize events to better understand customer sentiments and their conversations across social media channel. NLP-based business applications are used to derive insights from unstructured voice or audio data and deliver users the visibility to extract vital information to enhance customer experience and reduce overall operational costs.

Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Natural Language Processing Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2750552

Factors such as advancements in computer programs that analyze text, rise in need for enterprise solutions to streamline business operations for better customer experience, surging demand for cloud-based NLP solutions to reduce overall costs and enhance scalability, greater urge for predictive analytics to reduce risks and identify growth opportunities, surge in the developments of big data technology for actionable business intelligence, and increase in investments across healthcare are some of the factors driving the growth of NLP market. Organizations across the globe are dedicatedly investing in AI and ML technologies to improve user experience and stay competitive in the changing market environment.

The platform segment to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on solutions, the NLP market is segmented into software tools and platform. The CAGR of the platform segment is estimated to be the highest during the forecast period. Platform providers in the NLP market provide users with a tool kit to create and deploy AI applications for analyzing speech and text data. NLP platforms help build document search, text summarization, and sentiment analysis. Microsoft offers Azure, which is a managed bot-building platform that uses NLP technology to offer users the ability to develop, deploy, and host a chatbot in an uncomplicated manner.

The Managed Services to record the highest CAGR during forecast period

Based on services, the Natural Language Processing market is segmented into professional services and managed services. The managed services segment is expected grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Managed services mainly deal with client experiences. The managed services offer specialized skills to maintain and update NLP software and services. All pre-and post-deployment questions and needs of clients are covered under the managed services. Managed Service Providers (MSPs) consist of third-party companies that manage and provide support to the IT infrastructure of Natural Language Processing providers under a subscription model or Service-Level Agreement (SLA).

Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific Natural Language Processing market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing industrialization in this region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are leveraging advanced AI technologies, and NLP is one of the leading technology trends adopted across key industry verticals. IBM, Google, and AWS are the key vendors operating in the market in the region, along with several other significant NLP solutions and service providers. The adoption of AI technologies by companies across different verticals, such as BFSI, travel, hospitality, and retail, is expected to contribute to the growth of the NLP market across Asia Pacific.

Direct Purchase of the Global Natural Language Processing Market Research Report at (Avail a Discount Coupon) https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2750552

Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the Natural Language Processing market.

  • By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

  • By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

  • By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering Natural Language Processing solutions and services. It profiles major vendors in the NLP market. The major players in the NLP market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Meta (US), 3M (US), Baidu (China), Apple (US), SAS Institute (US), IQVIA (UK), Oracle (US), Inbenta (US), Health Fidelity (US), LivePerson (US), SoundHound (US), MindMeld (US), Veritone (US), Dolbey (US), Automated Insights (US), Bitext (US), Conversica (US), Addepto (US), RaGaVeRa (India), Observe.ai (US), Eigen (US), Gnani.ai (India), Crayon Data (Singapore), Narrativa (US), deepset (US), Ellipsis Health (US), and DheeYantra (US).

Research Coverage:

The market study covers the Natural Language Processing market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, type, deployment mode, organization size, application, technology, vertical, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Related Research Reports: 

Artificial Intelligence Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function (Law, Security), Vertical and Region - Global forecast to 2027- The major market players such as include IBM, Microsoft, AWS, Intel, Google, Oracle and Sales force have adopted numerous growth strategies, which include acquisitions, new product launches, product enhancements, and business expansions, to enhance their market shares. Get Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1346606

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare Global Market Insights 2022, Analysis and Forecast to 2027, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type - This report describes the global market size of Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare from 2017 to 2021 and its CAGR from 2017 to 2021, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2027 and its CAGR from 2022 to 2027. Get a Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=5359371

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets.

Contact: 
Ganesh Pardeshi
Tower B5, office 101,
Magarpatta SEZ,
Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India
+1-888-391-5441
sales@reportsandreports.com 
Connect With Us on: 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports
Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports
RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-language-processing-market-nlp-demands-key-players-size-growth-trends-technology-and-forecasts-to-2027---reportsnreports-301609066.html

SOURCE ReportsnReports

