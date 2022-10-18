U.S. markets open in 3 hours

Natural Language Processing Market Size [2021-2028] Exhibits 29.4% CAGR to Reach USD 127.26 Billion by 2028

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global natural language processing (NLP) market size is projected to reach USD 127.26 billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period

Pune, India, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural language processing market size was USD 16.53 billion in 2020. Fortune Business Insights has published a detailed report covering latest market size estimates, industry share, developments and revenue forecast to 2028. The report is titled, “Natural Language Processing Market Forecast, 2021-2028.”. As per the report, the global market size is projected to grow from USD 20.98 billion in 2021 to USD 127.26 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 29.4% in the forecast period.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/natural-language-processing-nlp-market-101933


Key Industry Development:

February 2020 – Kore.Ai announced the launch of an enterprise-grade VA platform. The platform allows developers to create virtual assistants using conversational AI techniques such as NLU, Deep Learning, NLP and Predictive Analytics.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

29.4%

2028 Value Projection

USD 127.26 Billion

Base Year

2020

Natural Language Processing Market Size in 2020

USD 16.53 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Deployment, Enterprise Size, Technology, Industry Vertical and Geography


Factors such as the increasing adoption of smart devices and the growing adoption of NLP technology in healthcare settings are expected to favor the adoption of the product globally. For instance, in January 2021, Pryon Inc, an AI company, introduced an NLP platform that aids the companies to add no-code AI capabilities and deploy NLP projects easily with the help of virtual assistants and smart devices.

The drastic effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/natural-language-processing-nlp-market-101933


Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand from Healthcare Sector to Aid Growth

The growing adoption of digital technology across healthcare institutions has led to the production of significant data. It is vital to handle the data efficiently to gain data-insights. This has led to the increasing adoption of analytics-driven methodologies to easily analyze large amounts of data. Moreover, the massive amount of patient data and electronic health records has enabled the healthcare sector to adopt advanced technologies to review, search, and interpret large volumes of patient data. Therefore, the surging demand from the healthcare sector is expected to contribute to the global NLP market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Based on deployment, the market is trifurcated into on-premises, cloud, and hybrid. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is classified into SMEs and Large Enterprises. Moreover, based on the technology, the market is divided into interactive voice response (IVR), optical character recognition (OCR), text analytics, speech analytics, classification and categorization, pattern and image recognition, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare, retail, high tech, and telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive & transportation, advertising & media, manufacturing, and others. Lastly on the basis of region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Insights:

North America – The region stood at USD 6.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest global natural language processing market share in terms of revenue in the forthcoming years. This is due to the presence of established companies that are focusing on adopting advanced solutions to improve business processes in the region.

Asia-Pacific – The market in the region is expected to gain traction backed by the supportive government initiatives that promote the adoption of advanced technologies such as natural language processing in the businesses.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:


Report Coverage:

The market for natural language processing report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Product Innovation by Major Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market is segmented into several major companies striving to maintain their dominance by introducing innovative natural language processing solutions to cater to the industrial applications. Additionally, the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership by other key players is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

List of the Companies Operating in NLP Market:

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Washington, United States)

  • Baidu, Inc. (Beijing, China)

  • Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (California, United States)

  • IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

  • Google, Inc. (California, United States)

  • Intel Corporation (California, United States)

  • Inbenta (California, United States)

  • SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

  • Veritone Inc. (California, United States)

  • SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

  • Narrative Science (Narrative Science)

  • Linguamatics (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

  • Conversica (Washington, United States)

  • SparkCognition, Inc. (Texas, United States)


Quick Buy – Natural Language Processing Market Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101933


Major Table of Contents:

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

  • Annexure / Appendix

    • Global Natural Language Processing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Deployment (Value)

        • On-Premises

        • Cloud

        • Hybrid

      • By Enterprise Size (Value)

        • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

        • Large Enterprises

      • By Technology (Value)

        • Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

        • Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

        • Text Analytics

        • Speech Analytics

        • Classification and Categorization

        • Pattern and Image Recognition

        • Others (Auto Coding, Professional services, etc.)

      • By Industry Vertical (Value)

        • Healthcare

        • Retail

        • High Tech and Telecom

        • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

        • Automotive & Transportation

        • Advertising & Media

        • Manufacturing

        • Others (Government, Energy & Power, Etc.)

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • Middle East & Africa

        • Latin America

    • North America Natural Language Processing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028

      • By Deployment (Value)

        • On-Premises

        • Cloud

        • Hybrid

      • By Enterprise Size (Value)

        • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

        • Large Enterprises

      • By Technology (Value)

        • Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

        • Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

        • Text Analytics

        • Speech Analytics

        • Classification and Categorization

        • Pattern and Image Recognition

        • Others (Auto Coding, Professional services, etc.)

      • By Industry Vertical (Value)

        • Healthcare

        • Retail

        • High Tech and Telecom

        • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

        • Automotive & Transportation

        • Advertising & Media

        • Manufacturing

        • Others (Government, Energy & Power, Etc.)

TOC Continued…!


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


