U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,458.58
    -34.70 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,607.72
    -271.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,115.49
    -132.76 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.55
    -21.58 (-0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.71
    +1.57 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.20
    -11.80 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    +0.0420 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9100
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,192.76
    -1,419.73 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.26
    -54.49 (-4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,029.20
    +4.99 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Natural And Organic Personal Care Product Market Research 2020-2024|Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure|17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography-Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The potential growth difference for the natural and organic personal care product market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 6.46 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here!.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The increasing global awareness about natural and organic personal care products is one of the key market drivers and its measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, factors such as the high cost of natural and organic personal care products and stringent regulatory guidelines will challenge the market's growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The natural and organic personal care product market report is segmented by Product (skin care, hair care, cosmetics, and others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Distribution channel (offline and online). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country of the market and held 26.00%-27.00% of the global market share in 2019.

Download our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • The Body Shop International Ltd.

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • The Procter & Gamble Co.

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Personal Care Ingredients Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Organic Personal Care Products Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Beauty and Personal Care Market in Africa by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-and-organic-personal-care-product-market-research-2020-2024post-pandemic-industry-planning-structure17-000-technavio-research-reports-301373606.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What top CEOs are saying about it

    CEOs speak out on Yahoo Finance Live about Biden's new vaccine mandate for workers.

  • Judge rules Apple must allow other forms of in-app purchases

    Sam Weinstein, Cardozo Law School Professor, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the ruling out of the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit.&nbsp;

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Is in a Long-Term Decline

    The fast-paced "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money is a viewer favorite. Thursday night one caller asked Jim Cramer what he thought of Vertex Pharmaceuticals : "I'm surprised how far it's fallen but I can't advise selling it down here," responded Cramer. In this daily bar chart of VRTX, below, we can see that prices have moved lower and lower the past 12 months.

  • Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik, senior employee who alleged sexism at work

    Apple has fired Ashley Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager who's been outspoken about her experiences working for the tech giant.

  • Apple Fires Manager Who Complained; She Gains Right to Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. employee Ashley Gjovik, who filed allegations with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board last month, said she was illegally fired in retaliation and will continue pursuing her legal complaints against the tech giant.Apple informed Gjovik that it’s terminating her employment for violating policies including the disclosure of confidential product-related information, according to documents that she supplied to Bloomberg News.“I’m really disappointed because I love Apple

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 3.3% on Friday after a federal judge made a decision that could have wide-ranging implications for the tech industry. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued an injunction that will prohibit Apple from denying developers the ability to direct users to other payment methods outside its App Store. "The Court concludes that Apple's anti-steering provisions hide critical information from consumers and illegally stifle consumer choice," Rogers said.

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2021

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • ReconAfrica Enters Into Investor Relations Consulting Agreement

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained John Dalton to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • Epic v. Apple ruling: Judge finds Apple has to let developers offer third-party payments

    In a decision issued Friday, a federal California judge largely sided with Epic by issuing a permanent injunction against Apple's App Store policies, and opening the door for developers to offer customers third-party payment options in apps.

  • Moynihan’s BofA Shake-Up Paves Way for a New Crop of Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- An era of power brokers near the top of Bank of America Corp. is ending as Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan elevates a fleet of younger executives into the ranks of eventual potential successors. The shake-up gives two men with years of experience at the bank significantly more stature. Alastair Borthwick will take over as chief financial officer, while Dean Athanasia will add responsibility for the commercial bank to his role overseeing the consumer and small-business banki

  • Couchbase Is No MongoDB

    The relational database, which stores data in neat rows and columns, has been the standard for decades. NoSQL databases, which usually store data in flexible documents, have emerged as a compelling alternative. Given the success of NoSQL pioneer MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), which is now worth around $32 billion following a blockbuster quarterly report, betting on smaller NoSQL database companies could make sense for investors convinced that NoSQL is the future.

  • Okta's Earnings Call: 3 Takeaways

    Judging by the initial stock price jump after the announcement, investors appeared to be happy with the latest earnings report from Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) on Sept. 1. Sure, the giant in digital identity management saw a second straight quarter of losses. Strong booking trends also imply robust profitability ahead as Okta integrates the new Auth0 business into the fold.

  • A few cheers, many worries among U.S. businesses facing COVID-19 vaccine, test mandate

    Big names in Corporate America including Amazon.com Inc cheered U.S. President Joe Biden as he mandated employees either get vaccinated or be tested regularly, but some mid-sized companies worried that the plan would be tough to carry out and unpopular with a slice of their workers. Earlier on Thursday, Biden took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and large employers to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly.

  • Plant-based meat creeps its way into McDonald, fast food — becoming a $14B opportunity

    McDonald's enters the plant-based competition, but there is a lot more room to grow.

  • Promise Fulfilled: UPS Buys Into Same-Day Delivery With Roadie

    UPS is jumping into the same-day delivery game, announcing Friday that it is acquiring Roadie. Terms were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. "Roadie's leading technology, combined with UPS' portfolio, will open doors for new growth opportunities," UPS said in a statement announcing the acquisition. "Roadie's technology platform also will provide opportunities to improve existing, and potentially add additional, UPS small package capabilities." UPS

  • Apple’s App Store Grip Loosened as Judge Raps Pricing Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was ordered to make a major change to the way it generates money from its App Store, in a ruling that chips away at the iPhone maker’s grip on the $100 billion market for mobile games.A federal judge said Friday Apple must let developers of mobile applications steer consumers to outside payment methods, granting an injunction sought by Epic Games Inc. in a yearlong battle.The changes ordered by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers come as Apple faces global pressu

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 559% to 809% by 2024

    These widely owned stocks could be some of the fastest-growing companies on the planet over the next four years.

  • Amazon to pay college tuition, books and fees for U.S. employees starting in January 2022

    Amazon said its more than 750,000 U.S. employees will soon be eligible to get a free college education with free books and fees covered.

  • Amazon Dangles Free Bachelor’s Degrees as New Perk in Fight for U.S. Workers

    The e-commerce giant is expanding its educational benefits by offering more than 750,000 U.S. hourly employees the chance to enroll in a fully paid bachelor’s degree program after 90 days of employment.