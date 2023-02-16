Natural protein powder market to grow by USD 2.81 billion from 2020 to 2025; Increasing preference for plant-based diets to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Protein Powder Market 2021-2025

Natural protein powder market insights -

Vendors : 15+, including Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, Sports Supplements Ltd., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Product (Natural plant-based protein powder, Natural whey protein powder, and Other natural protein powder) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)

To understand more about the natural protein powder market, request a sample report

The natural protein powder market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.81 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8.08% according to Technavio.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report

Natural protein powder market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!

Natural protein powder market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Amway Corp. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Nutrilite.

Cargill Inc. - The company offers plant-based protein-enriched foods and beverages.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Avonlac.

GNC Holdings Inc. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Wheybolic.

Story continues

Natural protein powder market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Increasing preference for plant-based diets to fuel the market

Robust demand for protein powders to propel market growth

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein

KEY Challenges –

Challenges faced in improving the palatability of plant-based proteins hamper growth

Stringent regulations

Concerns over source quality in food and beverage products due to the use of genetically modified crops

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.

The natural protein powder market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this natural protein powder market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the natural protein powder market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the size of the natural protein powder market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the natural protein powder market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of natural protein powder market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The sports nutrition market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.84% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 12,413.39 million. The rising number of health clubs and fitness centers is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

The hydrolyzed vegetable protein market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 710.17 million. The increasing availability of hydrolyzed vegetable proteins across e-commerce platforms is notably driving market growth, although factors such as increasing demand for healthy and nutritional products may impede market growth.

Natural Protein Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and Sports Supplements Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Natural plant-based protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Natural whey protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other natural protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amway Corp.

Cargill Inc.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Kerry Group Plc

Makers Nutrition LLC.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Organic Valley

Sports Supplements Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Natural Protein Powder Market 2021-2025

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-protein-powder-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-81-billion-from-2020-to-2025-increasing-preference-for-plant-based-diets-to-drive-growth---technavio-301747281.html

SOURCE Technavio