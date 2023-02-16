Natural protein powder market to grow by USD 2.81 billion from 2020 to 2025; Increasing preference for plant-based diets to drive growth - Technavio
Natural protein powder market insights -
Vendors: 15+, including Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, Sports Supplements Ltd., among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product (Natural plant-based protein powder, Natural whey protein powder, and Other natural protein powder) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA)
The natural protein powder market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.81 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8.08% according to Technavio.
Natural protein powder market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Natural protein powder market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
Amway Corp. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Nutrilite.
Cargill Inc. - The company offers plant-based protein-enriched foods and beverages.
Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Avonlac.
GNC Holdings Inc. - The company offers protein powder products under the brand name Wheybolic.
Natural protein powder market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
Increasing preference for plant-based diets to fuel the market
Robust demand for protein powders to propel market growth
Increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein
KEY Challenges –
Challenges faced in improving the palatability of plant-based proteins hamper growth
Stringent regulations
Concerns over source quality in food and beverage products due to the use of genetically modified crops
The natural protein powder market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this natural protein powder market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the natural protein powder market between 2021 and 2025
Precise estimation of the size of the natural protein powder market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the natural protein powder market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of natural protein powder market vendors
Natural Protein Powder Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.81 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
7.22
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key countries
US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and Sports Supplements Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
