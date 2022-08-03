Natural Remedy App Launched to Support Mental Health

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health") (CSE: NARA) is pleased to announce that its Nara App is now available for download in North America on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. As one of Canada's first publicly-traded benefit companies, PanGenomic Health is committed to providing consumers with personalized information about evidence-based natural remedy solutions to support mental health.

"People are taking more control over their personal health decisions, and want access to evidence-based information about mental health solutions delivered in a consumer-friendly manner," said Robert Nygren, Executive Chair of PanGenomic Health. " With our Nara App, users can access, share and discuss trusted sources of information about treatments for mental health conditions in order to educate themselves about their own use of pharmaceutical and natural remedy medications."

In a widely reported study published last month in Molecular Psychiatry led by researchers from University College London, the UK, Italian and Swiss researchers carried out a systematic review of the evidence for the serotonin chemical imbalance theory of depression. The researchers concluded that "This review suggests that the huge research effort based on the serotonin hypothesis has not produced convincing evidence of a biochemical basis to depression. This is consistent with research on many other biological markers. We suggest it is time to acknowledge that the serotonin theory of depression is not empirically substantiated." [See: Moncrieff, J., Cooper, R.E., Stockmann, T. et al. The serotonin theory of depression: a systematic umbrella review of the evidence. Mol Psychiatry (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-022-01661-0].

The free Nara App includes a plant medicine library, curated articles, a mental wellness tracker, a community forum and access to DNA insight reports to learn how genetics may impact the effectiveness of natural remedy solutions.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health Inc. is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalized, evidence-based information about natural treatments. Our initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

For more product information, please visit www.nara.care or download the Nara App at:

Apple App Store: www.apps.apple.com/us/app/care-with-nara/id1614523255

Google Play Store: www.play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pgxmobileclient

