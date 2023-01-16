U.S. markets closed

The Natural Skin Health Brand Getting the Most Out of Mother Nature

·3 min read

Natralus Australia Is a Skin Health Brand with a Century of Inspiration Behind Its Natural Skin Care Formulas, Each of Which Are Crafted with a Purpose

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare is a serious concern for everyone. Cold weather dries out the skin. Excessive washing can create cracked and bleeding hands. Indoor heating can lower humidity levels in the air, leading to chapped lips. And all of these are just winter-related issues. The changing seasons can throw one skincare curveball after another. Even children face a plethora of skincare-related concerns, from dried hands to diaper rashes.

Aussie Natural skin health brand Natralus Australia has developed a range of lip care, skin, and facial care products that adhere to the brand's motto of providing "natural skin health that is crafted with purpose." "The motto goes back a century and more," says Natralus's Managing Director John Rowe. "We may be a 21st-century operation, but our business roots and philosophy stem back to the early 1920s. My grandfather was a respected pharmacist in Adelaide who was recognized for his ability to blend carefully selected natural ingredients into incredibly effective medicinal formulas. He was so good at it that doctors would send their patients to him, knowing they could trust him to create safe, effective results. This philosophy of effective solutions founded in Mother Nature remains at the heart of our company to this day. We select nature's finest ingredients and use them to create unique blends that ensure effective results for individuals and families alike."

This standard of natural, targeted, and effective formulas can be seen in each of Natralus's products. For example, when chapped lips become a nagging problem after hours spent in a dry house, Natralus's Strawberry Lip Butter uses ingredients like shea butter and strawberry extract to soothe discomfort as well as hydrate and restore the skin. When the cold weather lowers humidity levels, Natralus's Natural Paw Paw Balm uses, among other things, nature's finest Paw Paw (papaya) and coconut oil to restore the skin and naturally ease the discomfort through a quick topical application. When a child gets a rash, applying the brand's My Little One Happy Bottom Nappy Barrier Cream utilizes ingredients like zinc and calendula to help the healing process and protect against future issues.

There are plenty of skin-related products on the market. But none of them manage to get the same degree of healing power out of Mother Nature as Natralus. It is a skin health brand that genuinely comes through on its promise to provide natural skin health with a purpose in each and every product that it creates.

About Natralus Australia: Natural skin health brand Natralus Australia was established in 2010 and operates out of Adelaide, Australia. The company focuses on empowering women and families to use a more natural approach for both themselves and their loved ones throughout their skincare and wellness activities. Learn more about Natralus at natralus.com.

Brittany Rowe
T: +61 8 8382 3000 
F: 1300 838 293
E352034@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-natural-skin-health-brand-getting-the-most-out-of-mother-nature-301721623.html

SOURCE Natralus

