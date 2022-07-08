Naturally Fermented Food Market: North America to Occupy 43% Market Share | Dairy Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The naturally fermented food market size is set to grow by USD 2.05 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 7.93% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the naturally fermented food market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Players launching sourdough bread will facilitate the naturally fermented food market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Naturally Fermented Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the regional analysis - Request a Sample Report

Naturally Fermented Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the naturally fermented food market by Product (Dairy, Bakery, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment: The naturally fermented food market share growth by the dairy segment will be significant for revenue generation. The consumer shift from homemade food preparation to purchases of partially or fully prepared food has increased cheese sales. Restaurant chains such as Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Dominos are further increasing the demand for cheese. Thus, the market for dairy products will witness an accelerating growth momentum due to innovations in yogurt and cheese products and the introduction of a variety of new dishes requiring cheese by restaurants. Such increasing demand for dairy products will boost the naturally fermented food market growth during the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Click Now!

Naturally Fermented Food Market: Major Driver

The health benefits of naturally fermented food are one of the key drivers supporting the naturally fermented food market growth. The consumption of naturally fermented food helps to improve gut health, which, in turn, strengthens the immune system. Healthy bacteria in the gut support immune system function by inhibiting the onset of autoimmune reactions and controlling specific cells of the immune system. The gut bacterium also affects hormones that regulate human metabolism. These hormones increase appetite, leading to overeating and subsequent weight gain. Fermented food helps in balancing the gut bacteria and limiting one appetite, which helps in improving metabolism. Hence, the inherent health benefits of naturally fermented food drive the growth of the market.

Story continues

Naturally Fermented Food Market: Major Trend

Product launches and innovations are one of the key naturally fermented food market trends that are contributing to the market growth. Naturally, fermented food has seen increased demand because of its inherent health benefits. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their specific health and metabolic advantage. Fermented food is produced both in developing and developed countries globally. However, the market has seen the introduction of new product categories. For instance, seaweeds are rich in the bioavailability of minerals that can be extracted through fermentation. Kelp is one such seaweed that has several medicinal implications, including those for targeting liver, stomach, and kidney problems.

To know about other drivers & trends along with the market challenges - Grab a sample now!

Related Reports:

The ketogenic diet market share is expected to increase to USD 1.91 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The predicted growth for the dairy desserts market share from 2021 to 2026 is USD 977.41 million at a CAGR of 4.5%.

Naturally Fermented Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.11 Performing market contribution North America at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3FBIO Ltd., BioGaia AB, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Chromologics, Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, Ferm Biotics, General Mills Inc., Health Ade LLC, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kingdom Supercultures, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Perfect Day Inc., Probitat, Tetra Pak Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Barry Callebaut AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Bakery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Barry Callebaut AG

10.4 BioGaia AB

10.5 Cargill Inc.

10.6 Chr Hansen Holding AS

10.7 Conagra Brands Inc.

10.8 Danone SA

10.9 General Mills Inc.

10.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

10.11 Nestle SA

10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naturally-fermented-food-market-north-america-to-occupy-43-market-share--dairy-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301582355.html

SOURCE Technavio