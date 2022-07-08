Naturally Fermented Food Market: North America to Occupy 43% Market Share | Dairy Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The naturally fermented food market size is set to grow by USD 2.05 billion from 2021 to 2026. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 7.93% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the naturally fermented food market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Players launching sourdough bread will facilitate the naturally fermented food market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Naturally Fermented Food Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the naturally fermented food market by Product (Dairy, Bakery, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Revenue Generating Segment: The naturally fermented food market share growth by the dairy segment will be significant for revenue generation. The consumer shift from homemade food preparation to purchases of partially or fully prepared food has increased cheese sales. Restaurant chains such as Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Dominos are further increasing the demand for cheese. Thus, the market for dairy products will witness an accelerating growth momentum due to innovations in yogurt and cheese products and the introduction of a variety of new dishes requiring cheese by restaurants. Such increasing demand for dairy products will boost the naturally fermented food market growth during the forecast period.
Naturally Fermented Food Market: Major Driver
The health benefits of naturally fermented food are one of the key drivers supporting the naturally fermented food market growth. The consumption of naturally fermented food helps to improve gut health, which, in turn, strengthens the immune system. Healthy bacteria in the gut support immune system function by inhibiting the onset of autoimmune reactions and controlling specific cells of the immune system. The gut bacterium also affects hormones that regulate human metabolism. These hormones increase appetite, leading to overeating and subsequent weight gain. Fermented food helps in balancing the gut bacteria and limiting one appetite, which helps in improving metabolism. Hence, the inherent health benefits of naturally fermented food drive the growth of the market.
Naturally Fermented Food Market: Major Trend
Product launches and innovations are one of the key naturally fermented food market trends that are contributing to the market growth. Naturally, fermented food has seen increased demand because of its inherent health benefits. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their specific health and metabolic advantage. Fermented food is produced both in developing and developed countries globally. However, the market has seen the introduction of new product categories. For instance, seaweeds are rich in the bioavailability of minerals that can be extracted through fermentation. Kelp is one such seaweed that has several medicinal implications, including those for targeting liver, stomach, and kidney problems.
Naturally Fermented Food Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.05 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.11
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
3FBIO Ltd., BioGaia AB, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Chromologics, Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, Ferm Biotics, General Mills Inc., Health Ade LLC, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kingdom Supercultures, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Perfect Day Inc., Probitat, Tetra Pak Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Barry Callebaut AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Dairy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Bakery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Barry Callebaut AG
10.4 BioGaia AB
10.5 Cargill Inc.
10.6 Chr Hansen Holding AS
10.7 Conagra Brands Inc.
10.8 Danone SA
10.9 General Mills Inc.
10.10 Koninklijke DSM NV
10.11 Nestle SA
10.12 The Kraft Heinz Co.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
