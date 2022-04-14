U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,389.00
    -53.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,389.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,892.25
    -329.25 (-2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,001.10
    -21.30 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.70
    +0.88 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3061
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.1650
    +0.2750 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,983.64
    -1,185.54 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    938.33
    -31.10 (-3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Naturally Splendid Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NSPDF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid" or "NSE" or the "Company" ) (FRA:50N)(TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that it has made an application to the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commission to approve a temporary management cease trade order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203"), which, if granted, will prohibit trading securities by the Company by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation until such time as the Required Filings (defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Company, and the MCTO has been lifted. During the period in which the MCTO is effective, the general public, who are not insiders of the Company, will continue to be able to trade in the Company's listed securities. The MCTO application has been made but there is not guarantee or assurance that the MCTO will be granted.

The Company expects it will be unable to file its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the management's discussion and analysis and related Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certificates for this period (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the May 2, 2022 filing deadline (the "Filing Deadline").

The Company's failure to file its Required Filings by the Filing Deadline is due to a combination of factors including the recent resignation of the Company's former auditor Smythe LLP on December 13, 2021.

The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to remedy the default by filing the Required Filings on or about June 30, 2022. The MCTO will be in effect until the Required Filings are filed.

The Company intends to satisfy the provision of the alternative information guidelines set out in sections 9 and 10 of NP-12-203 as long as the Required Filings are outstanding.

Naturally Splendid CFO Mr. George Ragogna states, "It has been a progressive first forty-five (45) days as CFO of Naturally Splendid. In my first month and a half as CFO, I have completed reviews of the financial reporting systems, ongoing operations, as well as the capital build-out required to accommodate the manufacturing of our extensive range of plant-based entrees. Having completed initial reviews, senior management will be implementing strategic plans to optimize shareholder value."

The Company continues to advance our plant-based manufacturing and distribution business by recently extending our agreement with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd., a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, from being the exclusive Canadian manufacturer and distributor, to now include exclusive rights to the Plantein trademark in Canada (News Release April 12, 2022). The Plantein trademark, initially established in Australia, is now being exported to regions of the European Union (EU), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and now across Canada.

Naturally Splendid CFO Mr. George Ragogna reports, "While our core business strategy continues to be aimed towards manufacturing plant-based entrees, including the build-out of new manufacturing and packaging lines, it is fiscally prudent to conduct a review and analysis of existing operations. I am pleased to report that with the involvement of senior management, we have identified significant savings in monthly overheads including a reduction in staffing levels, reduction in certain services as well as implementation of efficiency measures operationally. We will continue to strive to be prudent with our overheads and capital spends while building out our plant-based entrée business and look forward to providing timely updates".

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a Safe Quality Food Level 2 certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labeling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods™, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid maintains a relationship Plasm Pharmaceutical, a company that has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for the treatment of COVID-19.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin
President, Director

Contact Information
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTC PINK; 50N Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 465-0548
Fax: (604) 465-1128
E-mail: info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; customers will complete on sales contracts; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697608/Naturally-Splendid-Announces-Application-for-Management-Cease-Trade-Order

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Analyst on Musk's Twitter offer: ‘No board in America is going to take that number’

    Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share in a filing made public Thursday, calling it his ‘best and final offer.’

  • Three reasons why Twitter will reject Elon Musk’s buyout offer, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to provide his three reasons for why Twitter will reject Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $41.3 billion buyout offer.

  • Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 10 Finance Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 finance stocks that billionaire David Harding is buying. If you want to see his top 5 finance picks, click Billionaire David Harding is Buying These 5 Finance Stocks. David Harding is the billionaire portfolio manager of Winton Capital Management, a London-based hedge fund he founded in 1997. Winton Capital […]

  • Why Snowflake Plunged Today

    Snowflake was maintained at a buy rating by an analyst on Thursday, but that analyst also lowered his price target. Additionally, Thursday marked a big stock market options expiration day, which are often volatile days that see traders trying to push stocks around. It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason; retail sales actually came in slightly lower than expected and jobless claims came in slightly higher than expected today (though still at historically low levels), which are signs of a slight cooling in the economy.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) tanked today after the company released a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday. Sundial shares were down 7.9% at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday. Sundial was originally scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on March 29.

  • The Curious Reason Nvidia Stock Slumped on Thursday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continued the downturn that has weighed on the stock much of this week. Many stocks were down, which no doubt added fuel to Nvidia's decline. The curious thing about today's move is that it came despite some positive comments about the state of the semiconductor industry in general, while specifically mentioning Nvidia.

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Why Are Nio Shares Dropping Today?

    Investors aren't putting much consideration into the end of a COVID-19-related production delay.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk Needs ‘Massive Loan’ or Big Tesla Stock Sale to Buy Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- Even for the world’s richest person, $43 billion is a steep price.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks After Reported Missile HitHere’s The Message Elon Musk Sent to Make His $43 Billion Twitter OfferCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseElon Musk’s proposed all-cash offer to buy Twitter Inc. repre

  • 10 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks under $20 to invest in according to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies. If you want to skip the details about Mr. Simons and his billion dollar hedge fund, then head on over to 5 Best Stocks Under $20 According to Jim Simons’ Renaissance […]

  • Investors in Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) have unfortunately lost 39% over the last year

    Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active...

  • Twitter rejecting Musk's offer ‘opens the door’ for Big Tech acquisition, Mark Cuban says

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Brian Sozzi discuss Mark Cuban's take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy social media company Twitter.

  • Will AbbVie And These Two Other Drug Stocks Reinvigorate — Or Incinerate?

    A bullish first-quarter report could reinvigorate AbbVie stock, an analyst said Thursday after a C-suite setback this week.

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy IBM Stock, Morgan Stanley Says.

    Morgan Stanley's Erik Woodring boosted his rating on IBM to Overweight from Equal Weight, and increased his price target to $150, from $147.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Stock splits don't change a corporation's prospects. In other words, a recent stock split does not constitute a particularly good reason to invest in a business. Here's why, stock split or not, both of these tech giants are worth holding for a very long time.