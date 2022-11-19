Naturally Splendid Management Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N)(TSXV:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces that Mr. George Ragogna will be stepping down as CFO and a Member of the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Ragogna will remain with the Company as an Independent Consultant, focusing his efforts on logistics and our inventory management control system. Mr. Bryan Carson, current Executive VP and Company Co-founder, will step in as interim CFO.

Naturally Splendid CEO, Mr. Craig Goodwin states, "I would like to acknowledge and thank George for his efforts as CFO and Director. George was able to streamline several accounting processes and develop an order desk system that would allow us to track and record all purchases and invoices efficiently. We look forward to the opportunity to work with George through this transition and on new projects."

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a plant-based food manufacturing and technology company that produces and distributes nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products.

Founded in 2010, the Company operates a certified food manufacturing facility located just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada, focusing on producing an extensive range of plant-based entrees.

Naturally Splendid has an exclusive 10-year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with a division of Australia's largest plant-based food manufacturer, Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd.

In addition to producing the Company's own branded products, Naturally Splendid provides contract manufacturing services and private labelling for a variety of nutritional plant-based food products destined for multiple distribution channels.

The Company has established healthy, functional foods under brands such as Natera Sport, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII™, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™. The Company launched Plantein™ Plant-Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment.

Naturally Splendid has reached an agreement with Biologic to terminate the agreement with Plasm Pharmaceutical and is negotiating a compensation package for work done to date pursuing a potential treatment for Covid with the target drug Cavaltinib.

NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of healthy omega 3 and 6 oils, as well as a protein concentrate from hemp.

