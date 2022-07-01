U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.00
    -24.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,582.00
    -199.00 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,456.75
    -72.75 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,691.80
    -16.20 (-0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.83
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.10
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.13
    -0.22 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0469
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • Vix

    28.71
    +0.55 (+1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3190
    -0.4090 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,307.87
    +226.05 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.01
    +3.54 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,159.53
    -233.51 (-0.88%)
     

Naturally Splendid Reports Year-End Results for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NSPDF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) announces its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Naturally Splendid Chief Financial Officer Mr. George Ragogna states, "The company continues to focus on reducing operating overheads while we continue to re-purpose our existing certified food facility in Pitt Meadows, BC to optimize production of plant-based entrees. We have made positive strides for the Company in several areas including securing an exclusive ten (10) year manufacturing and distribution agreement for Canada with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd, Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer. This 10-year exclusive manufacturing agreement can be extended for a further ten (10) year period.

The facility build-out will allow for the production of up to twenty (20) tons of plant-based entrees daily for the majority of our standard plant-based offerings, but as much as thirty (30) tons of plant-based production daily for certain products. This translates to a manufacturing capacity potential of over $30,000,000 CDN annually. Our manufacturing facility remains a cornerstone to the future of the Company as we expect to drive revenue from not only our Company branded products, but also through private label and contract manufacturing clients.

Ragogna continues, "The Company is focused on penetrating the plant-based market both in food service and retail channels. Initially, the Company focused on food service, developing a network of distributors that include national distribution partners such as Sysco Canada and Gordon Food Services (GFS). The Company recently engaged one of Canada's leading foodservice brokers, Tri-Elite Marketing to represent PlanteinTM across Canada. Food service was our initial focus, producing successes such as a national listing for our plant-based nuggets and tenders with Denny's Canada and Bar One restaurants".

The Company recently launched PlanteinTM, the Company's retail line of plant-based entrees. In this regard, the Company has secured exclusive rights for the PlanteinTM trademark for Canada from Flexitarian Foods. The term for licensing the PlanteinTM trademark is for ten (10) years with a ten (10) year renewal option, matching the term of the exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement from Flexitarian Foods. Our initial PlanteinTM launch focuses on eight (8) plant-based entrees including a plant-based; Burger; Crispy Burger; Crumbed Tenders; Sweet Chili Tenders; Nuggets; Schnitzel (cutlet); Garlic Kiev; and the Phishy Fillet.

While we continue to progress with the build-out of our facility, our combination of brokers, distributors and internal sales staff continues to work towards increasing our sales in both food service and retail channels. All manufacturing equipment has been ordered, however, continued supply chain issues have delayed shipment of certain components of the manufacturing line which is pushing out the completion date of the facility. As such we have taken proactive measures with our strategic partners, Flexitarian Foods, and have ordered additional containers of product to support our aggressive sales strategy."

Company CEO Mr. Craig Goodwin states, "The Company recently attended three (3) significant industry tradeshows that have been on a hiatus for the past two (2) years due to the pandemic. Being able to sample our delicious entrees in tradeshow settings has made a huge difference, generating significant interest in our PlanteinTM line of plant-based offerings. Tradeshows attended include; Western Canada's largest natural, health and organics trade event, Canadian Health Food Association (CHFA) tradeshow; Grocery & Specialty Food West, Canada's leading western grocery trade fair; and the Planted Expo, Canada's largest plant-based consumer event of the year. These shows affirmed our belief that we have a winning product line and we have seen an increase in sales activity from retailers, food service outlets as well as consumers buying directly through the PlanteinTM website (www.plantein.ca).

Ragogna concludes, "The Company continues to make plant-based food manufacturing our priority. We firmly believe that the plant-based category has a bright future and as a manufacturer, we are well positioned to penetrate this market. Senior management is reviewing all operations and continues to create and execute a detailed strategic plan that focusses our attention on our core plant-based manufacturing business while reducing or eliminating operations that are not contributing to the growth of the Company".

During this reporting period, Covid-19 uncertainty negatively affected sales of existing product lines as well as impaired launches of new product lines. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") a global pandemic resulting in governments worldwide, including the Canadian government, to enact extensive measures in an effort to limit the spread of the virus. These measures, which include social distancing, travel restrictions, outright travel bans, and closures of non-essential businesses including restaurants, created a challenging period for the Company.Naturally Splendid recorded a net loss and comprehensive loss of $3,269,452 for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with a net loss of $4,659,642 during the year ended December 31, 2020. The decrease in net loss and comprehensive loss was attributed to the decrease in selling and distribution expenses.

Gross profit margins increased by 3.4 percent of sales in the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with the year ended December 31, 2020. This is due to the increased profit margins in the new plant-based sales. The company's sales decreased by approximately $812,600 from the comparative period. During the year ended December 31, 2021, selling and distribution expenses decreased by approximately $560,000 largely due to a decrease in production (facility costs, quality assurance and lab testing) and production wages, which were offset by the government wage subsidy received during the year. Administrative expenses decreased by approximately $896,000 predominantly from corporate promotions and share-based payments. The decrease was attributed to a reduction in investor relations activity and the reduction of share-based payments.

Naturally Splendid recorded sales of $763,796 during the year ended December 31, 2021, compared with $1,576,408 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company's sales decreased by approximately $813,000 from the comparative period. The Company had decreased sales in its private-label bars and bites business by approximately $790,000 and other branded products decreased by approximately $5,000. Branded hemp products decreased by approximately $65,000 and its new Natera Sport products decreased by approximately $149,000. The Company had sales of approximately $211,000 in its new Plant-based products.

During the year ended December 31, 2021, selling and distribution expenses decreased by approximately $560,000 largely due to a decrease in production (facility costs, quality assurance, lab testing and reduced production) and production wages which were offset by the government wage subsidy received during the quarter. Administrative expenses decreased by approximately $896,000 mainly from share-based payments and corporate promotions. The decrease was attributed to a reductionin investor relationsactivity due to the pandemicand the reduction of corporate salaries from the government wage subsidy.

The cost of sales during the year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, were $681,615 and $1,576,408 respectively. The company gross margin percentage was 10.8 percent of sales during the year ended December 31, 2021.

The company continued its sales mix with exports of bulk seeds and launching its new plant-based products. The bulk hemp seeds sold at a lower gross margin percentage than compared with the plant-based products and private label sales. The company will continue to focus on its higher-margin products and new commercial opportunities. Gross profits for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $82,181 (11 percent of sales) compared with $142,930 (7 percent of sales) for the year ended December 31, 2020.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

$

$

Statements of Loss Data

Revenue

763,796

1,576,408

Cost of sales

(681,615)

(1,460,279)

Gross Profit

82,181

116,129

Selling and distribution expenses

(713,810)

(1,274,349)

Administrative expenses

(2,637,737)

(3,534,307)

Net income (loss)

(3,141,931)

(4,659,642)

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss)

Per Share

(0.01)

(0.03)

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Founded in 2010, NSE operates a food manufacturing facility just outside Vancouver, BC in Canada. The Company has established numerous healthy, functional foods under recognized brands such as Natera Sport™, Natera Hemp Foods, CHII, Elevate Me™ and Woods Wild Bar™, and most recently Natera Plant Based Foods, a line of delicious plant-based meat alternatives for the rapidly growing plant-based market segment. The Company has a myriad of new products and line extensions under development that are approaching launch. NSE, through its joint venture Plasm Pharmaceutical, has been approved for conducting a phase 2 clinical trial approved by Health Canada for treatment of COVID-19. NSE has also developed proprietary technologies for the extraction of high-demand, healthy omega 3 and 6 oils from hemp.

NSE contract manufacturers for healthy, functional food products and ingredients focusing on plant-based ingredients. The Company provides contract manufacturing services for many healthy food companies, private labeling a wide variety of nutritional food products destined for global healthy food markets.

For more information e-mail info@naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-570-0902 (ext. 101)

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. J. Craig Goodwin CEO, Director

Contact Information

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N - Frankfurt)
#108-19100 Airport Way
Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2
Office: (604) 570-0902
Fax: (604) 465-1128
E-mail : info@naturallysplendid.com
Website: www.naturallysplendid.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/707296/Naturally-Splendid-Reports-Year-End-Results-for-2021

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Micron stock slumps after posting weak revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith takes a look at Micron's stock following a slump in Q4 revenue guidance.

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • Canopy Growth Announces Additional Exchanges with Holders of Notes

    Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that, further to its press release dated June 29, 2022, it has entered into an additional privately negotiated exchange agreement (the "Exchange Agreement") with a holder (the "Noteholder") of the Company's outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023 (the "Notes"), to acquire approximately C$7.25 million (approximately USD$5.6 million) aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Note

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • The Dow just booked its worst first half since 1962. What history says about the path ahead.

    A bear market leaves the S&P 500 with its worst first six months since 1970. Here's what's happened after stocks suffered steep first-half stumbles in the past.

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Bitcoin Surges 11% on Dip Buyers Yearning for Better Second Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dip buyers are hoping things won’t get much worse for cryptocurrencies in the remainder of this year judging by the latest surge in the virtual coin.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe largest digit

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Why This Micron Warning May Be 'Good' News; Tesla Rivals On Tap

    The ailing market bounced off lows but still fell solidly. Micron gave grim guidance. Tesla EV rivals report June sales Friday.

  • Micron Stock Falls After Chipmaker Delivers Dismal Outlook

    Memory-chip maker Micron Technology badly missed estimates with its guidance for the current quarter. MU stock fell on the news.

  • AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

    Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Software Stocks for at Least 50% Upside Potential

    We saw something of a rally in the markets last week, but was it just the famous ‘dead cat’ bounce? A look at the charts might suggest that. Since the beginning of April, we seen two short rallies in an otherwise bearish trend – but the second rally was shorter than the first, with a lower peak. Market watchers are starting to wonder if the cat is done bouncing. So, how can investors ride out this hostile environment? Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan believes that software stocks, with currentl

  • The chip boom likely over, as Micron says it’s in a ‘downturn’

    The semiconductor boom of the last two years, in part fueled by pandemic shortages, appears to be coming to an end.

  • Tesla analysts lower Q2 electric vehicle delivery estimates

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss outlooks for Tesla vehicle deliveries.

  • As Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Sink, Here's When to Dive In

    These stocks are priced for an industry-wide calamity, but how realistic is that considering their customer base?

  • These 10 stocks in the S&P 500 lost $4.2 trillion of investors’ money during the first half of 2022

    DEEP DIVE The first half of 2022 is over, and good riddance for investors: The S&P 500 Index declined 20.6%. Below are two lists of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 (SPX) this year. First, here are the 10 companies whose market capitalizations dropped the most during the first six months of 2022.

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Falling Today

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) were tasting like a day-old cup of coffee in morning trading, with the stock falling 7.2% at 11:25 a.m. ET Thursday, though there was no company-specific news to drive the movement. The drive-thru coffee shop's stock fell sharply after the company released its earnings report in May over concern about inflation's impact on its business. Over a quarter of the coffee slinger's shares outstanding are sold short as of the latest report in June, and meme-stock traders are known to favor such situations in hopes of triggering a short squeeze by piling into the stock.

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Economist Roubini: Why Stocks Poised for 50% Wipeout

    The stock market is off to its worst start to a year since 1962, with the S&P 500 dropping 21% in the first half of 2022.