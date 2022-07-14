NaturalShrimp’s Hydrenesis Technology Demonstrates Superior Performance at Hanilu Farms

NaturalShrimp, Inc.

DALLAS, TX, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), today reported the successful application of its Hydrenesis Technology at Hanilu Farms, a commercial aquaculture facility in Cutler, Indiana.

Founded in 2017, Hanilu Farms provides locally grown barramundi at its indoor recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility. The facility consists of 34 tanks and produces more than 900 kilograms of live fish per week, year-round. Natural Aquatic Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of NaturalShrimp, works closely with Hanilu Farms. Founder Lealand Meador has contributed to research, data collection, automation and improvements of the Hydrenesis technology, in particular the hardware and its ruggedization.

Hydrenesis “Redox” water treatment technologies have the ability to affect water chemistry and elevate water quality, and they are proving to be critical technologies for scaling hatchery and nursery systems and impacting growth and health metrics. A recently completed trial at the independent RAS testing center Marineholmen RASLab in Norway evaluated how Hydrogas and electrocoagulation technologies compared with the traditional method of using a biofilter when raising salmon. Based on the results of this study, NaturalShrimp expects technology licensing opportunities to salmon and finfish producers worldwide.

“Our success with our early aquaculture partner Hanilu Farms using Hydrogas technology supports the significant potential for commercial licensing of the technology as an additional revenue stream,” said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. “The ability to increase health and survival rates in commercial facilities opens our opportunity to additional worldwide seafood markets, including salmon, barramundi, and other freshwater fish. Hanilu has noted that while using Hydrenesis, mortality rate goes down, the feed conversion ratio improves, and the fish grow faster. We are incredibly thankful for Hanilu Farms’ input as they utilized our technology, and we look forward to working with them as both companies scale operations.”

An article describing the successful use of Hydrenesis Technology at Hanilu Farms recently appeared in “The Fish Site”, a knowledge-sharing platform with premium news, analysis and resources for the aquaculture industries.

Article Link: Novel tech shows promise on US barramundi farm – The Fish Site

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com .

