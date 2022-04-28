U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Nature Gains Unveils "Natural Anabolic Complex" - The First-Ever Combination of Plant-Based Steroids Ecdysterone and Turkesterone Available as a Dietary Supplement in the U.S.

·5 min read

The all-natural alternative to chemical steroids combining Ecdysterone, Turkesterone, and natural testosterone boosters is scientifically proven to enhance athletic performance

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nature Gains, the premier leader and pioneer of all-natural steroid products, announced the release of Natural Anabolic Complex, the first-to-market plant-based steroid combination supplement available in the U.S. market. This innovative all-natural blend of plant-based steroids and compounds – Ecydysterone, Turkesterone, Tongkat Ali, Epicatechin, and Fadogia Agrestis – mimics a chemically developed steroid for enhanced performance results without the adverse side effects. The power of this nutrition-packed supplement originates from carefully selected plant-based testosterone boosters, derived from Cyanotis vaga, Ajuga turkestanica, and Eurycoma longifolia, which are formulated to synergistically optimize human performance in sports and bodybuilding.

Athletes should use their products, especially the new Natural Anabolic Complex, which is backed by scientific research.

"Nature Gains' plant-based steroids product line is amazing. I definitely have noticed increased strength and endurance, as well as a decrease in recovery time. Athletes should use their products, especially the new Natural Anabolic Complex, which is backed by scientific research. The best part – Nature Gains does not use illegal performance enhancements in its supplements. It's all-natural," said former track athlete and NFL Player Michael Ray Garvin and author of The Universal Athlete.

While the dietary supplement industry has been loosely regulated, Nature Gains has committed to sourcing the highest quality natural ingredients, scientifically proven to work, and third-party tested through a U.S.-based laboratory. Gone are the days when fitness advocates rely on dietary supplements with questionable ingredients. With Nature Gains' Certificate of Analysis stamped on every product, health and fitness advocates can trust that their supplements work.

The new Natural Anabolic Complex supplement, featuring the first-ever combination of Ecdysterone, Turkesterone, and testosterone boosters, is specifically formulated to help athletes achieve fat loss, muscle mass, and endurance improvement. Backed by research, each ingredient effectively increases testosterone and androgen levels through multiple pathways within the body while targeting anabolic receptors that encourage the body to naturally stimulate growth factors.

"We recognize that the dietary supplement industry sorely lacks oversight on quality, so we decided to differentiate ourselves and go above what's required to give our customers peace of mind when taking our supplements. Our NatuRoids product line focuses on plant steroids and compounds that are scientifically proven and third-party tested to help athletes reach their goals without the harmful effects of most banned substances," said Nature Gains CEO Mehrdad Haidari.

According to research from the University of Berlin, Ecdysterone, the primary component in Cyanotis vaga extracts, significantly improves athletic performance. Data points suggest that Turkesterone causes the highest increase in muscle protein synthesis out of all ecdysteroids. Studies indicate that Tongkat Ali is anti-inflammatory, Epicatechin improves skeletal muscle structure, and Fadogia agrestis increases testosterone. In combination, these ingredients form the foundation of Nature Gains' powerful Natural Anabolic Complex, the first combination plant steroid supplement scientifically proven to effectively enhance growth factors.

Nature Gains' Natural Anabolic Complex utilizes the following plant-based extracts and compounds:

  • Ecdysterone—a natural compound extracted from the Cyanotis vaga plant — that has a similar structure to human testosterone in the body offers a natural way to improve glucose metabolism and increase lean muscle, strength, and muscle mass.

  • Turkesterone – derived from the South Asian plant Ajuga turkestanica - has a molecular structure akin to testosterone that supports the body's stress response, bringing adrenal, hypothalamic, and pituitary glands into balance; in combination, these glands regulate blood pressure, immune system, growth, and mood, while producing optimal results that enable people to recover efficiently, increase work output, and build muscle.

  • Tongkat ali - derived from the Southeast Asian plant Eurycoma longifolia - provides anti-inflammatory effects and inhibits NF-κB, a key regulator of many pro-inflammatory pathways. It also increases testosterone production, mood, energy, libido, stamina, and overall health.

  • Epicatechin – a plant phenolic compound and antioxidant that belongs to the group of flavan-3-ols – promotes mitochondrial biogenesis and skeletal muscle regeneration by inhibiting a protein called myostatin. Myostatin decreases muscle growth. Epicatechin also increases nitric oxide levels, which helps blood move to the muscles.

  • Fadogia agrestis – a plant substance from Nigeria – increases testosterone production and supports lean muscle development, fat burning, and recovery.

The launch of Natural Anabolic Complex, the second product within their NatuRoids product line, comes amidst a period of growth for Nature Gains. Since launching its first plant-based steroid product Natural Advantage, one of the first Ecdysterone products in the U.S. market, the company has seen exponential demand for all-natural supplements; this speaks to the growing demand for plant-based dietary supplement alternatives to chemical steroids in the sports and fitness industries.

To purchase the Natural Anabolic Complex, visit their Amazon store HERE and their website HERE. To see their other NatuRoids products, visit HERE.

About Nature Gains
Nature Gains' mission is to produce the highest quality, natural, plant-based supplements that actually work. Founded by Mehrdad Haidari, the company aims to provide quality, research-backed products made from ingredients supplied by reputable pharma-grade vendors. The company continues to be a pioneer of all-natural alternatives to chemical steroids as one of the first to introduce Ecdysterone in the U.S. market with their sold-out product Natural Advantage. While the dietary supplement industry is vastly unregulated, Nature Gains ensures that its products are vetted through a U.S.-based lab to test for purity. A key differentiator that separates Nature Gains from other companies is that every product line includes a Certificate of Analysis for consumer confidence. For more information, visit Nature Gains.

Media Contact:
Tiffany Au
TiffanyHYau@gmail.com

Source: Nature Gains
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nature-gains-unveils-natural-anabolic-complex--the-first-ever-combination-of-plant-based-steroids-ecdysterone-and-turkesterone-available-as-a-dietary-supplement-in-the-us-301535050.html

SOURCE Nature Gains

