Nature and Landscape Photography with Fujifilm Cameras Just Got Better!

Since using their 200mm years ago, I’ve always wished for better lenses for nature and landscape photography with Fujifilm cameras. And luckily, the pandemic gave them to us. People were stuck inside or socially distancing. Birding, landscape photography, and nature photography became popular. Passionate photographers took up these wonderful lenses and shot photos. If you’re looking to go for a hike or heading out to the woods, the new Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD could be the perfect lens for you.

The Tech Specs

Tamron lists the following specifications for the 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III:

Model: B061

Focal Length: 18-300mm

Maximum Aperture: F3.5-6.3

Angle of View: (diagonal) 77°24′- 5°30’ (for APS-C frame mirrorless format)

Optical Construction: 19 elements in 15 groups

Minimum Object Distance: 0.15m (5.9 in) (WIDE) / 0.99m (39 in) (TELE)

Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:2 (WIDE) / 1:4 (TELE)

Filter Size: φ67mm

Maximum Diameter: φ75.5mm

Length*: 125.6mm / 4.9 in (Sony); 125.8mm / 5 in (FUJIFILM)

Weight: 620g / 21.9 oz (Sony / FUJIFILM)

Aperture Blades: 7 (circular diaphragm)**

Minimum Aperture F22-40

Standard Accessory Flower-shaped hood, Lens caps

Mount: Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X-mount

$699

For lots of photographers, the Fujifilm X-series isn’t really what you’d think of for nature and landscapes. But the new Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD changes that. Going on a hike? Well, you’ve got a lens that can do everything. Want to photograph birds? Well, we did it with this lens. But this lens was also positively incredible to photograph fall landscapes with.

The Magic of Velvia and Classic Chrome

“Do it in post-production” is what they all say. But we say no! During the pandemic, we all spent more than enough of our lives in front of computers in zoom meetings and looking at spreadsheets. Why do we have to continue? Why can’t we just enjoy what the cameras give us instead? Well, the Fujifilm system perfectly embodies that philosophy. So let’s think about this. What were those wonderful photos that you’ve seen in all the magazines shot on? A lot of them were probably Velvia or a Chrome film of some sort.

So why not combine the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD with the Classic Chrome and Velvia film simulations? It worked for us, and we loved what the combo did together!

Easy Landscape Photography for Fujifilm Cameras

With the Fujifilm camera system, you’re inclined to want to use prime lenses. But a zoom is incredibly handy. This lens is seriously one of the best zoom lenses (if not the best) we’ve used for Fuji. Always remember that you’re going to end up stopping the lens down and you don’t always need to shoot wide. If you shoot wide, go for a different angle. And otherwise, use the 16.6X focal length range on the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD as a composition tool.

Of course, Fujifilm has some good zoom lenses. But there’s nothing with the utility of the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD at all. Here are some tips:

Shoot in Velvia mode and don’t look back.

Try to find abstract things to photograph.

Look for contrasty light. Lots of landscape photography is low-contrast, and therefore HDR. But with Tamron lenses, the colors are so vivid and contrasty. You’ve got an opportunity to embrace something totally different.

There’s nothing wrong with backlighting your subjects. Typically you’d sometimes nerf the highlights. But the Fujifilm system has a Color Chrome Blue FX setting that emphasizes the blues in just such a situation. Plus you can also increase the dynamic range in-camera.

Don’t forget about the telephoto end. Chances are that you’ll probably end up shooting telephoto instead of zooming with your feet!

Birding? Insects? Nature Photography Is Very Possible!

Fujifilm has a big challenge when it comes to nature photography and shooting birds (with your camera)! It’s lacking animal and bird face detection as of the publishing of this article. But by quickly selecting the focusing point and continuous autofocus, you can get the shots you want. We did these images with the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD and the Fujifilm X Pro 3. And we were incredibly impressed with the results. In fact, we liked the combo more than with the XT4!

Tamron’s Vibration Compensation is so effective here. Of course, we still raised our ISOs, but the images look great when you use Fujifilm’s film simulations. Sometimes it just doesn’t work as well on the XT4. Trust us; it’s night and day even with the latest firmware updates!

When you’re done photographing birds, the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD can easily go back to photographing anything else you wish. It’s truly that versatile.

Want one? Well, the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD is only $699.