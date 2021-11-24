U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,690.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,758.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,344.75
    +32.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,329.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.92
    +0.42 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.50
    +9.70 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1250
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.38
    +0.21 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3387
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9200
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,580.70
    +204.63 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,418.78
    +7.16 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.69
    +11.23 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,302.66
    -471.45 (-1.58%)
     

Nature and Landscape Photography with Fujifilm Cameras Just Got Better!

Chris Gampat
·4 min read

Since using their 200mm years ago, I’ve always wished for better lenses for nature and landscape photography with Fujifilm cameras. And luckily, the pandemic gave them to us. People were stuck inside or socially distancing. Birding, landscape photography, and nature photography became popular. Passionate photographers took up these wonderful lenses and shot photos. If you’re looking to go for a hike or heading out to the woods, the new Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD could be the perfect lens for you.

This piece is presented in partnership with Tamron. We’ve independently and ethically reviewed all the products in this post already without sponsorship. And we worked with them to recommend a few key gems to you.

The Tech Specs

Tamron lists the following specifications for the 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III:

  • Model: B061

  • Focal Length: 18-300mm

  • Maximum Aperture: F3.5-6.3

  • Angle of View: (diagonal) 77°24′- 5°30’ (for APS-C frame mirrorless format)

  • Optical Construction: 19 elements in 15 groups

  • Minimum Object Distance: 0.15m (5.9 in) (WIDE) / 0.99m (39 in) (TELE)

  • Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:2 (WIDE) / 1:4 (TELE)

  • Filter Size: φ67mm

  • Maximum Diameter: φ75.5mm

  • Length*: 125.6mm / 4.9 in (Sony); 125.8mm / 5 in (FUJIFILM)

  • Weight: 620g / 21.9 oz (Sony / FUJIFILM)

  • Aperture Blades: 7 (circular diaphragm)**

  • Minimum Aperture F22-40

  • Standard Accessory Flower-shaped hood, Lens caps

  • Mount: Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X-mount

  • $699

For lots of photographers, the Fujifilm X-series isn’t really what you’d think of for nature and landscapes. But the new Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD changes that. Going on a hike? Well, you’ve got a lens that can do everything. Want to photograph birds? Well, we did it with this lens. But this lens was also positively incredible to photograph fall landscapes with.

The Magic of Velvia and Classic Chrome

“Do it in post-production” is what they all say. But we say no! During the pandemic, we all spent more than enough of our lives in front of computers in zoom meetings and looking at spreadsheets. Why do we have to continue? Why can’t we just enjoy what the cameras give us instead? Well, the Fujifilm system perfectly embodies that philosophy. So let’s think about this. What were those wonderful photos that you’ve seen in all the magazines shot on? A lot of them were probably Velvia or a Chrome film of some sort.

So why not combine the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD with the Classic Chrome and Velvia film simulations? It worked for us, and we loved what the combo did together!

Easy Landscape Photography for Fujifilm Cameras

With the Fujifilm camera system, you’re inclined to want to use prime lenses. But a zoom is incredibly handy. This lens is seriously one of the best zoom lenses (if not the best) we’ve used for Fuji. Always remember that you’re going to end up stopping the lens down and you don’t always need to shoot wide. If you shoot wide, go for a different angle. And otherwise, use the 16.6X focal length range on the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD as a composition tool.

Of course, Fujifilm has some good zoom lenses. But there’s nothing with the utility of the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD at all. Here are some tips:

  • Shoot in Velvia mode and don’t look back.

  • Try to find abstract things to photograph.

  • Look for contrasty light. Lots of landscape photography is low-contrast, and therefore HDR. But with Tamron lenses, the colors are so vivid and contrasty. You’ve got an opportunity to embrace something totally different.

  • There’s nothing wrong with backlighting your subjects. Typically you’d sometimes nerf the highlights. But the Fujifilm system has a Color Chrome Blue FX setting that emphasizes the blues in just such a situation. Plus you can also increase the dynamic range in-camera.

  • Don’t forget about the telephoto end. Chances are that you’ll probably end up shooting telephoto instead of zooming with your feet!

Birding? Insects? Nature Photography Is Very Possible!

Fujifilm has a big challenge when it comes to nature photography and shooting birds (with your camera)! It’s lacking animal and bird face detection as of the publishing of this article. But by quickly selecting the focusing point and continuous autofocus, you can get the shots you want. We did these images with the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD and the Fujifilm X Pro 3. And we were incredibly impressed with the results. In fact, we liked the combo more than with the XT4!

Tamron’s Vibration Compensation is so effective here. Of course, we still raised our ISOs, but the images look great when you use Fujifilm’s film simulations. Sometimes it just doesn’t work as well on the XT4. Trust us; it’s night and day even with the latest firmware updates!

When you’re done photographing birds, the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD can easily go back to photographing anything else you wish. It’s truly that versatile.

Want one? Well, the Tamron 18-300mm f3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD is only $699.

Recommended Stories

  • Canon's best budget mirrorless camera is $100 off at Amazon

    Canon's EOS M200 is one of the best budget mirrorless cameras out there, and you can now pick one up with a lens for just $450.

  • Jill Biden Receives White House Christmas Tree

    First Lady Jill Biden was on hand to receive the White House Christmas tree on Monday, November 22, kicking off the holiday season for the first couple.Biden and a DC Army National Guard family welcomed the tree, before it was taken to the Blue Room.According to reports, the 18-and-a-half-foot Fraser fir came from a farm in Jefferson, North Carolina. Credit: The White House via Storyful

  • An Obvious, Easy Choice. Tamron 28-75mm F2.8 G2 Review

    In the long run, I sincerely think that Tamron played a much smarter game than any third-party company I've seen. While Sigma will sit there and create lenses that compete with everyone else, Tamron doesn't do that. The Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 Di III VXD G2 is a perfect example of that. At an $879 price point, the Tamron 28-75mm f2.8 G2 is far more affordable than Sony's 24-70mm, and a more attractive option than what Sigma offers. It focuses much faster than Sigma's products too. Plus there's weath

  • Choosing the Right Sony FE 85mm Lens for You

    There are a bunch of options when it comes choosing a Sony FE 85mm Lens. In fact, there are more options than ever before. You can use them for portrait photography, street photography, sports, etc. Passionate photographers can reach for a higher end, premium lens or something a tad more mediocre. It all depends on your budget. Check out our guide to choosing a Sony FE 85mm Lens. And if you're inclined, also take a look at our Sony FE Lens Guide and our Reviews Index.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • From pilots to ramp agents - U.S. airlines go all out to staff up

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -From offering premium pay to hefty signing bonuses or poaching workers from other airlines, American carriers are scrambling to ramp up staffing for the holiday season and prevent disruptions that marred air travel this summer. After reducing headcount by thousands during the depths of the pandemic, the industry is grappling with shortages of pilots, flight attendants and customer service agents. Critics say the staff crunch is of the airline industry's own making as the deep job cuts last year, despite an infusion of $54 billion in federal aid to help cover payroll expenses, left it ill-equipped to handle the snapback in air travel.

  • Market Rotation Continues; Xpeng, Pioneer Flash Buy Signals; Snowflake Tests Support

    Market Rotation Continues; Xpeng, Pioneer Flash Buy Signals; Snowflake Tests Support

  • Shares Worth $1 Billion in HK Clearing System: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group shares worth almost $1 billion appeared in Hong Kong’s Central Clearing and Settlement System, a sign that founder Hui Ka Yan may be pledging part of his stake as collateral for loans.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined to Shake Up

  • Activision CEO Reportedly Says He Would Consider Leaving if Culture Can’t Be Fixed

    The Wall Street Journal reports that Activision CEO Bobby Kotick stopped short of saying he would step down in a meeting with executives.

  • Binance Rebuilding DOGE Wallet to Deal With User Account Freeze

    "The Hash" hosts react to crypto exchange Binance trying to rebuild its wallet to fix a technical issue resulting in numerous erroneous dogecoin transactions and frozen user accounts. The incident caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who started a Twitter war with Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao. "It's kind of a hot mess," host Will Foxley said.

  • M Patrick Carroll’s CARROLL and PGIM Real Estate Partner on Multifamily Portfolio Sale

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff As the 2021 calendar year winds down, the Southeastern United States’ commercial real estate market shows continued growth. In November 2021, Atlanta-based real estate investment firm CARROLL engaged in another notable multifamily housing transaction. On November 17, 2021, CARROLL and partner PGIM Real Estate were slated to close on […]

  • Good M&A Deals Happening in Gold, Says Alamos Gold CEO

    John McCluskey, chief executive officer at Alamos Gold Inc., discusses his outlook for gold prices, his prospects for M&A and the company's business strategy in Turkey. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open."

  • Growth Stocks Trade Mixed As Nasdaq Backtracks; These Software Firms Hit A Key Sell Rule

    Growth stocks showed mixed fortunes in the stock market today. Nucor, one of the top names in the steel industry, cleared a new cup with handle and a 119.42 buy point. The stock saw its position size expand in Leaderboard.

  • Analysis-Visa's Amazon spat shows power is shifting to retailers in fee battle

    Amazon.com Inc's latest spat with Visa shows big retailers, armed with a growing array of payment options, are gaining the upper hand in their power struggle with card providers, but it's not a crisis for the payment company. Amazon said last week that it would stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom from Jan. 19, 2022, saying that despite technology advancements the fees on such transactions remained high or in some cases were rising. While Amazon may yet back down on the UK front, where the company accounts for less than 1% of Visa's credit card volume, according to an estimate by Piper Sandler analysts, the dispute is a bad sign for the card industry.

  • S&P 500 Edges Lower as Investors Digest Powell Nomination

    U.S. stocks pared earlier gains and finished lower after the news that President Biden would nominate Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. Treasury yields and the dollar rose.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods Reports, Vietnam Shutdown Hits Athletic Goods

    Athletic gear retailer Dick's Sporting Goods bested third-quarter expectations on Tuesday. DKS stock tumbled from near a buy point.

  • Oil Advances With Global SPR Release Smaller Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed by the most in two weeks as a landmark plan from consumer countries to tap their strategic oil reserves was less severe than markets expected.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off Flo

  • Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

    Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Biden’s new Fed could be a boon for crypto, experts say

    Investors have focused on what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's renomination means for interest rates, but coming personnel changes at the central bank will be just as important for the crypto industry, experts say.