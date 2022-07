Nature’s Sunshine Sets Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

LEHI, Utah, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature’s Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Joseph Baty will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-245-3047

International dial-in number: 1-203-518-9765

Conference ID: SUNSHINE

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 23, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-481-4010

International replay number: 1-919-882-2331

Replay ID: 46139

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

NATR@gatewayir.com