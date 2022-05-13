U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

Naturepedic Launches 2022 Memorial Day Sale with 15% discount on all Mattresses, Plus Free Pillows

·2 min read

The leading GOTS-certified organic, nontoxic mattress company announces their mattress sale today, online and in-store.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic honors Memorial Day with 15% off all crib, kids and adult mattresses, plus free pillows with kids and adult mattresses, online and in store, no code needed.

(PRNewsfoto/Naturepedic)
(PRNewsfoto/Naturepedic)

Always organic, Naturepedic's superior quality craftsmanship and innovative design features are what have built their reputation as a leader in organic sleep. From their cutting-edge Breathe Safe™ breathable baby crib mattresses to their 2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress design, which allows parents to choose what works best for their child depending on their stage of development – there's a perfect mattress for everyone in the family

The full range of adult mattresses, including the award winning EOS Customizable Organic Mattress Series, available in three different styles – Classic, Pillowtop and Trilux – is the mattress of choice for those concerned about customizing their sleep experience while saving unwanted mattresses from landfills

For the ultimate sleep experience, the Halcyon Luxury Organic Mattresses (available in store only), is made with the finest organic, luxury, and nontoxic materials that combine quality craftsmanship with elegant, customizable design. Like the EOS Series, the Halcyon line allows you and your sleep partner to choose how your bed feels independently, so neither will have to compromise.

Our continued commitment to the environment begins with eliminating all toxic chemicals from sleep products by only using natural and organic materials while continually advocating for ways to keep mattresses from landfills, but it does not end there," comments Arin Schultz, Senior Director of Sales & Marketing, "through our partnership with 1% For the Planet, we donate one percent (or more) of our annual gross income from mattress sales to approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes."

For more information and media inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at giselle@adinnyc.com or 917.386.7116.

About Naturepedic:
Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naturepedic-launches-2022-memorial-day-sale-with-15-discount-on-all-mattresses-plus-free-pillows-301547104.html

SOURCE Naturepedic

