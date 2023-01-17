U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

Naturepedic Receives JPMA's Core Values Best in Class Award

·3 min read

The leading GOTS-certified organic mattress manufacturer is honored by JPMA for supporting safe products and protecting babies and families.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a new initiative, the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA), the voice of the industry on quality and safety for baby and children's products in North America, recognized Naturepedic, leader of the organic mattress industry with the Core Values Best In Class Honorable Mention. The award was given for upholding their industry's Core Values when manufacturing baby and children's products.

(PRNewsfoto/Naturepedic)
(PRNewsfoto/Naturepedic)

Naturepedic celebrates this latest accolade of acknowledgment of the brand's long-time commitment to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that positively impact the environment.

"As pioneers of the organic mattress industry, we strive to maintain our best-in-class standards, which we have upheld since we established them the day we founded Naturepedic 20 years ago," said Barry Cik, Board-Certified Environmental Engineer and Founder of Naturepedic. Cik added, "Yet, there's something very special about having your peers recognize your efforts to provide the safer environment that parents, caregivers, babies, and young children deserve. It's gratifying to receive this recognition from JPMA."

Naturepedic's accomplishments have been consistent through the years. In 2022, the organic mattress manufacturer was awarded the Real Leaders®️ Eco Innovation Award distinction for its Organic, Non-Toxic Bedding for Infants and its consistent work with environmental organizations to advocate for eliminating toxic chemicals from consumer products and the environment. They also joined the nonprofit Health Product Declaration® (HPD) Collaborative to empower product manufacturers and AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operation) practitioners with easy access to detailed information about product materials used by the public. Additionally, they were the first certified non-food organic product to complete the Organic Fraud Prevention Plan for the Organic Trade Association.

All Naturepedic mattress products for babieskids, and adults are GOTS-certified organic and certified non-toxic by MADE SAFE®. In fact, Naturepedic was the first mattress manufacturer to earn a MADE SAFE certification. Naturepedic mattresses are also certified to the GREENGUARD® Gold standard and UL Formaldehyde-Free verified. They eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace. All Naturepedic products meet organic and non-toxic standards.

A member of 1% for the Planet, Naturepedic supports approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes.

The Core Values Impact Recipients were honored at the JPMA Cares Benefit for Babies, which took place on December 1, 2022, in New York City.

For media inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at giselle@adinnyc.com or 917.386.7116.

About Naturepedic:
Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naturepedic-receives-jpmas-core-values-best-in-class-award-301723621.html

SOURCE Naturepedic

    (Reuters) -Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is pushing the e-commerce giant to increase and speed up share buybacks, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Cohen, who built his fortune by co-founding online pet retailer Chewy Inc and cemented it with investments in videogame retailer GameStop and Apple Inc, reached out to Alibaba last August to express concerns, the people said. In his communications, Cohen told Alibaba he thought the company could reach double-digit sales growth and nearly 20% free cashflow growth over the coming five years, according to the sources.