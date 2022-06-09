Nature’s Harvest® Relaunches Full Product Line in California

The Reintroduction Includes Two New Flavors and Updates to Recipes and Packaging

HORSHAM, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Harvest® bread, locally made in California, just announced the relaunch of their full line of bread products across the state. The exciting reintroduction includes consumer insight-driven improvements to their varieties, taste, and packaging.

The relaunch of Nature's Harvest will introduce two brand new varieties to the portfolio – Butter and White made with Whole Grain – as well as updated packaging with a refreshed look and feel and an emphasis on the brand's commitment to baking each loaf locally in California. Recipe reformulations across all varieties will also answer the call to deliver consumers delicious tasting bread on the shelf.

Nature's Harvest provides options for budget and health-conscious consumers with its delicious, California made bread that the whole family can enjoy. Its Healthy Habits line offers a 45 calorie per slice option, making it easy for consumers looking to enjoy delicious and healthy options. All products are free of artificial colors, flavors, and high fructose corn syrup and available at grocery stores and major food retailers.

"We're so excited to be relaunching Nature's Harvest in California," said Mariel Migliaccio, Nature's Harvest Brand Lead at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We listened to consumer feedback and can't wait to bring our fans a reimagined brand with new packaging, new recipes, and two new flavors that we know will be a hit. Nature's Harvest is truly a local favorite, we bake all of our breads right here in California and always prioritize taste and quality ingredients. We know Californians will love what we have to offer!"

Nature's Harvest bakes every loaf and every bun with great-tasting superior ingredients to deliver families an outstanding product they can feel great about. Products are made with real honey, butter and more! For more information and a full list of products, please visit www.BimboBakeriesUSA.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

