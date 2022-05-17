U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,088.85
    +80.84 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,654.59
    +431.17 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.52
    +321.73 (+2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.30
    +56.87 (+3.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.66
    -0.54 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    +0.0115 (+1.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0169 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3490
    +0.2960 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,272.95
    +273.31 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.94
    +435.26 (+179.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     
Nature's Medicines Announces New Dispensary in Wareham, Massachusetts

Nature's Medicines
·2 min read
Image
Image

Customer-first Experience Opens in Wareham, Minutes from Cape Cod

WAREHAM, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Medicines announces the opening of a new dispensary in Wareham, Massachusetts, just outside of Cape Cod. The new dispensary, located at 3119 Cranberry Hwy, East Wareham, MA, officially opened to the public on Wednesday, April 6.

The approximately 4,326-square-foot Wareham dispensary offers a large floor plan with open conference spaces to promote an educational experience for new patients to explore all of the options available to them. Also new to the Wareham location is a curated and customer-first shopping experience that eliminates the need to wait in line. Customers can walk the store and examine all of the products displayed in the dispensary. Store leaders will be available to them at any time as well for a one-on-one product explanation before the customer meets with their Budtender.

Nature's Medicines is pleased to extend their welcoming hospitality, educational experiences, and low prices to the Wareham and Cape Cod area. Of the opening of the Wareham location, Dispensary Manager Jacqueline Robillard said, "We try to create a mature shopping experience where customers can talk with employees at our education hub about different products and their effects. Our menu is quite extensive. We're really happy to be here and we're here to help."

The Wareham location is Nature's Medicines' third recreational dispensary to open in Massachusetts, with two already in business in Uxbridge and Fall River.

Contact:
Jacqueline Robillard
401-660-4119
Jacqueliner@naturesmedicines.com

About Nature's Medicines: Nature's Medicines is a multi-state vertically integrated cultivator and retailer of both medical and adult-recreational-use cannabis based in Phoenix, AZ.

Founded in 2014, Nature's Medicines has grown, tested, and sold medicinal and recreational marijuana that emphasizes educating new patients about what strains and products will benefit them.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


