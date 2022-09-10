U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.34 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    +0.0044 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1587
    +0.0086 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5640
    -1.5230 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,281.83
    +1,908.09 (+9.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Nature's Miracle, a Leader in the Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry, to be Listed on Nasdaq Through Business Combination with Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp.

·13 min read

  • Nature's Miracle is a fast-growing agriculture technology company providing services to growers in Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") settings in North America;

  • Nature's Miracle provides hardware as well as software to design, build and operate various indoor growing settings including greenhouse, vertical farming and indoor-growing spaces;

  • Nature's Miracle, through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc., provides grow lights as well as other hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers in North America;

  • Nature's Miracle has also developed a robust pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse in the U.S. and Canada to meet the growing needs of fresh and local vegetable products. The Company offers turnkey solutions to its operating partners by providing design, construction and hardware installment services;

  • Nature's Miracle has established its first manufacturing footprint in North America with its grow-light assembly plant in Manitoba, Canada and is expecting to set up additional manufacturing/assembly facilities in North America;

  • The implied pro-forma enterprise value of the combined company is approximately $265 million, assuming no redemptions from the trust account. The business combination is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023;

  • This transaction is expected to accelerate Nature's Miracle's development of commercial greenhouse in the U.S. and Canada.

UPLAND, Calif., Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Inc. ("Nature's Miracle"), a leader in the Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry, and Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. ("together with its successors, Lakeshore") (Nasdaq: LBBB) today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Merger Agreement"). Upon closing, the combined company is expected to change its name to Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. and its common stock is expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Management Comments

"In the face of global energy shortage, food security, drought and life-style change, Nature's Miracle is excited to offer an alternative farming mode which saves transportation cost, reduces irrigation water requirements by up to 90% and ensures fresh and local supply of produces for health-conscious consumers. We have developed a robust pipeline of greenhouse projects in the U.S. and Canada for the next twenty-four months," said Tie "James" Li, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nature's Miracle. "By combining with Lakeshore, Nature's Miracle will be able to tap into the public equity and debt market to fund its aggressive growth plan going forward. We look forward to working with Lakeshore team to complete the transaction and to list on Nasdaq."

"We are thrilled to partner with Nature's Miracle on its public company journey," said Bill Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeshore. "After learning of Nature's Miracle's business model and its position in the rapidly growing Controlled Environment Agriculture market, we immediately realized the vast potential for the Company's growth in this very important market segment."

Key Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Nature's Miracle will merge with LBBB Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeshore (the "Merger"), with Nature's Miracle surviving and Lakeshore acquiring 100% of the equity securities of Nature's Miracle. In exchange for their equity securities, the stockholders of Nature's Miracle (the "Company Stockholders") will receive an aggregate number of shares of common stock of Lakeshore (the "Merger Consideration") with an aggregate value equal to: (a) two hundred thirty million U.S. dollars ($230,000,000), minus (b) any Closing Net Indebtedness (as defined in the Merger Agreement).

The Merger has been approved by the boards of directors of each of Lakeshore and Nature's Miracle. The Merger will require the approval of the stockholders of Lakeshore and Nature's Miracle and is subject to other customary closing conditions, including a registration statement on Form S-4 being declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Advisors

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC. is acting as legal advisor to Nature's Miracle and Loeb & Loeb is acting as legal advisor to Lakeshore. Maxim Group is acting as M&A advisor to Lakeshore.

Management Presentation

A presentation made by the management teams of both Nature's Miracle and Lakeshore regarding the transaction will be available on the websites of Nature's Miracle at https: //www.Nature-Miracle.com and Lakeshore at https://www.lakeshoreacquisition.com/tzzy. Lakeshore will also file the presentation with the SEC in a Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be accessible at www.sec.gov.

About Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

About Nature's Miracle Holdings Inc.

Nature's Miracle is a fast-growing agriculture technology company providing services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry which also include vertical farming in North America. The Company offers integrated solutions which include hardware as well as software to design, build and operate various indoor growing settings including greenhouse and indoor-growing spaces. Nature's Miracle, through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Visiontech Group, Inc. and Hydroman, Inc., provides grow lights as well as other hydroponic products to hundreds of indoor growers in North America. Nature's Miracle has also developed a robust pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse in the U.S. and Canada to meet the growing needs of fresh and local vegetable products. The Company offers turnkey solutions to its operating partners by providing the design, construction and hardware installment services; Nature's Miracle has established its first manufacturing footprint in North America with its grow-light assembly plant in Manitoba, Canada and is expected to set up additional manufacturing/assembly facilities in North America.

Important Information About the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

This press release relates to a proposed business combination between Lakeshore and Nature's Miracle. A full description of the terms of the business combination will be provided in a Registration Statement on Form S-4 and proxy statement to be filed with the SEC by Lakeshore. The proxy statement will be mailed to Lakeshore's shareholders as of a record date to be established for voting at the shareholders' meeting relating to the proposed transactions. This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the proposed business combination and is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any other decision in respect of the proposed business combination. Lakeshore's shareholders and other interested persons are advised to read, when available, the Registration Statement on Form S-4 and proxy statement and the amendments thereto and other documents filed in connection with the proposed business combination, as these materials will contain important information about Nature's Miracle, Lakeshore and the proposed business combination. The Registration Statement on Form S-4 and the proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC, once available, may be obtained without charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, or by directing a written request to Lakeshore, 667 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065.

Participants in the Solicitation

Lakeshore, certain shareholders of Lakeshore, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from Lakeshore's shareholders with respect to the proposed business combination. A list of the names of Lakeshore's directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in Lakeshore is contained in Lakeshore's registration statement on Form S-1, which was filed with the SEC and is available free of charge at the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov, or by directing a written request to Lakeshore, 667 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be contained in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 and proxy statement for the proposed business combination when available.

Nature's Miracle and its directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Lakeshore in connection with the proposed business combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed business combination will be included in the proxy statement for the proposed business combination when available.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal U.S. securities laws with respect to the proposed business combination between Lakeshore and Nature's Miracle, the benefits of the transaction, the amount of cash the transaction will provide Nature's Miracle, the anticipated timing of the transaction, the services and markets of Nature's Miracle, our expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures, competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities, future plans and intentions, results, level of activities, performance, goals or achievements or other future events. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "may," "could," "will," "potential," "intend," "estimate," "should," "plan," "predict," or the negative or other variations of such statements, reflect our management's current beliefs and assumptions and are based on the information currently available to our management. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Lakeshore's securities; (ii) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by Lakeshore's business combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the business combination deadline if sought by Lakeshore; (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the approval of the business combination agreement by the stockholders of Lakeshore, the satisfaction of the minimum cash amount following any redemptions by Lakeshore's public stockholders and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; (iv) the lack of a third-party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the proposed transaction; (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the business combination agreement; (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Nature's Miracle's business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Nature's Miracle; (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Nature's Miracle or Lakeshore related to the business combination agreement or the proposed transaction; (ix) the ability to maintain the listing of Lakeshore's securities on a national securities exchange; (x) changes in the competitive industries in which Nature's Miracle operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Nature's Miracle's business and changes in the combined capital structure; (xi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations after the completion of the proposed transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (xii) the risk of downturns in the market and Nature's Miracle's industry including, but not limited to, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (xiii) costs related to the transaction and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the transaction or to realize estimated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated stockholder redemptions; (xiv) risks and uncertainties related to Nature's Miracle's business, including, but not limited to risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Nature's Miracle; risks related to Nature's Miracle's limited operating history, the roll-out of Nature's Miracle's business and the timing of expected business milestones; Nature's Miracle's ability to implement its business plan and scale its business; Nature's Miracle's ability to develop products and technologies that are more effective or commercially attractive than competitors' products; Nature's Miracle's ability to maintain accelerate rate of growth recently due to lifestyle changes in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic; risks of increased costs as a result of being a public company; risks relating to Nature's Miracle's being unable to renew the leases of their facilities and warehouses; Nature's Miracle's ability to grow the size of its organization and management in response of the increase of sales and marketing infrastructure; risks relating to potential tariffs or a global trade war that could increase the cost of Nature's Miracle's products; risks relating to product liability lawsuits that could be brought against Nature's Miracle;; Nature's Miracle's ability to formulate, implement and modify as necessary effective sales, marketing, and strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth; Nature's Miracle's ability to expand internationally; acceptance by the marketplace of the products and services that Nature's Miracle markets; and government regulations and Nature's Miracle's ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of proxy statement, when available, and other documents filed by Lakeshore from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and neither Nature's Miracle nor Lakeshore assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Neither Lakeshore nor Nature's Miracle gives any assurance that either Lakeshore or Nature's Miracle, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

Non-solicitation

This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential business combination or any other matter and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Lakeshore, Nature's Miracle or the combined company, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Contacts

info@nature-miracle.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natures-miracle-a-leader-in-the-controlled-environment-agriculture-industry-to-be-listed-on-nasdaq-through-business-combination-with-lakeshore-acquisition-ii-corp-301621517.html

SOURCE Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • CubicFarm Systems Corp. Announces Management and Strategic Transitions and FreshHub Update

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, today announced significant changes to management, the appointment of a Special Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Special Committee") to determine and evaluate strategic alternatives and direction, and an update on a FreshHub project.

  • Google, Apple facing anti-competitive complaint in Mexico

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Apple and Alphabet's Google are facing a probe over anti-competitive practices in Mexico after the country's former telecommunications chief filed a complaint, he said in a statement on Twitter on Friday. The complaint was brought to Mexico's telecommunications regulator IFT yesterday by Mony de Swaan Addati, who once headed the former telecommunications federation that was later replaced by IFT.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • Why Tilray Brands Stock Rose Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) hasn't been a great stock for shareholders over the last year, with shares down more than 70%. Part of the reason for that has been the lack of progress toward legalizing cannabis in the U.S. But Tilray has established a presence south of the Canadian border and has profitable beer and spirits businesses there. An expansion of one of those businesses had investors pushing Tilray stock 4.6% higher as of 12:40 p.m. ET Friday.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 15%-25% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

    Investors are seeing higher growth potential for QuantumScape's battery cell technology after an interesting EV industry development.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Jumping Higher Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are rising 8.7% higher at 10:13 a.m. ET on Friday following CEO Adam Aron thanking the movie theater operator's shareholders for their support as rival Cineworld (OTC: CNNW.F) filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday. It's been expected for some time that the Regal theater owner would eventually file, as the industry is still racked by low attendance, but Aron assured investors AMC is in a "very, very different situation." Although both theater operators have over $5 billion in debt, Aron maintains it was because of investors who rallied behind the stock over the past year that AMC doesn't find itself in a similar position.

  • AT&T’s Dividend-Loving Investors Are Dialing the Wrong Number

    AT&T income-hungry shareholders should have seen it coming. In April last year, a month before announcing the spinoff of its media division to shareholders in the form of shares of a 71% stake in the newly created Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer John Stankey assured investors that “our deliberate capital-allocation plan allowed us to invest and sustain our dividend at current levels, which we believe is attractive.” AT&T’s eventual failure to raise the dividend in 2021 broke a 34-year streak and saw it booted out of the vaunted S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Retirement Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Flew Higher on Friday

    The Facebook and Instagram owner's share price zoomed more than 4% higher on Friday, as investors bid the company up on news that it had disbanded one of its teams. Thursday afternoon, The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta had dissolved the Responsible Innovation (RI) unit at the company. This was the team that kept an eye on the ethics of its products and services, which also include messaging app WhatsApp in addition to Facebook and Instagram.

  • Top Funds Bet Over $1 Billion On Five Stocks, Including Apple

    See how to gauge demand and strength in Apple, Nasdaq and other stocks on the latest list of new buys by the best mutual funds.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    The old saying “different strokes for different folks” certainly rings true in the stock market. Some investors prefer growth stocks like Tesla Inc. that are volatile but have produced years of outstanding appreciation. Other folks prefer less volatile stocks like Johnson & Johnson whose growth may be slower but also add dividends of 2% to 3% annually to the total performance. In addition, there are income investors, who strictly look for stocks that will provide high-yield dividends year after

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    The leading payments processing company and an iconic consumer staple both belong in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio.

  • FuelCell (FCEL) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) posts wider-than-expected fiscal Q3 loss. FCEL's backlog remains strong and the company continues to deliver modules and meet customer needs through clean energy generation.