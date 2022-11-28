Natures Rise Launches Flagship Product on Amazon and Offers Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale

Sacramento, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacramento, California -

Natures Rise, a company based in Sacramento, CA, has announced that they have recently launched their flagship product, which is the Lions Mane Mushroom Powder Organic Supplement, on Amazon and that they are offering a 30 percent discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Their Lion’s Mane Organic Mushroom Powder may help in eliminating brain fog and in enhancing brain power, focus, and cognition. The lion’s mane mushroom, which is also called bearded tooth fungus and mountain-priest mushroom, has been investigated for its anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic, antioxidant, antigenotoxic, and hypolipidemic properties. Its beneficial properties are believed to be due to its high level of ergothioneine, which is a naturally occurring amino acid with antioxidant properties. Along with its transporter, ergothioneine has been noted to play a key role in neurogenesis and neuronal maturation, which is why it may may help with brain function.

David Longacre, founder and CEO of Nature’s Rise, says, “Nature’s Rise helps health enthusiasts improve their health and maximize performance in all areas of life while living long fulfilling lives. We do this by providing you with the cleanest and most potent organic mushroom products, whose wellness and productivity benefits are backed by solid scientific research. Our mushroom products may help you get the key nutrients you’re not getting from commercially produced foods. That’s why we help you solve pressing health problems, like anxiety, stress, sleeping problems, brain fog, and more.”

The lion’s mane mushroom has been used for years in traditional Chinese medicine because it has been observed to provide various benefits. It may help with various conditions, such as: dementia; cancer; memory and focus; Alzheimer’s disease; depression and anxiety; hormone imbalance; high cholesterol; and digestion problems. More about the Lions Mane Mushroom Powder Organic Supplement can be gleaned from https://www.amazon.com/Lions-Mushroom-Powder-Organic-Supplement/dp/B0B5CB92S5.

The lion mane mushroom has been noted to be a powerful brain booster because it stimulates the nerve growth factor. It should be noted that the medically reviewed studies about lion’s mane have been focused primarily on the adult mouse brain. However, the results were found to be promising.

Animal research studies have also shown that lion’s mane may protect users from nerve damage, which means that it may be used for neuropathy. This is because it has been found to accelerate healing for the nervous system. It has also been found to possibly decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s disease because of its protective effect on the brain. Lion’s mane mushroom has also been noted to decrease the inflammation of the brain cells and to be able to get rid of biological markers related to Alzheimer’s disease, such as amyloid plaques.

Human biomedical research studies have also indicated the possible benefits for patients with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. This is because of its ability to boost the growth of new neurons and brain cells, which can result into a slow down or even a reversal of nerve cell degeneration related to dementia, thus resulting into mental clarity and enhanced cognitive function.

The lion’s mane mushroom has also been observed to possibly relieve the mild symptoms of anxiety and depression. This is due to its ability to promote hippocampal neurogenesis.

Established in 2021, Nature's Rise is a company in Sacramento, CA, that is focused on the development and supply of organic mushroom products. In 2022, they were able to develop and introduce Lion’s Mane Powder as their initial product. The Lion’s Mane Powder was well received by consumers and this helped the company in creating its first customer base throughout the US. Since then, they have increased their efforts to develop new products and expand their market coverage. At present, their products are now accessible to the entire world although their products are all grown and produced in the country.

People who would like to know more about lion’s mane and its health benefits can visit the Nature’s Rise website or contact them through the telephone or via email. Those who are interested can also get the latest news about the company and its products by taking a look at their latest press releases at https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/nature-s-rise.

