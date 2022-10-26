Nature's Rise Launches Its Flagship Product - Lion's Mane Organic Mushroom Extract Powder

Sacramento, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sacramento, California -

Organic mushroom products manufacturer Nature's Rise has launched its flagship product, Lion’s Mane Organic Mushroom Extract Powder, on Amazon. The launch follows closely on the heels of a series of new research papers published over the last month that investigate the benefits of lion’s mane mushroom in boosting brain health.

Lion’s mane mushroom, or as it is also known, mountain-priest mushroom or bearded tooth fungus, has been studied for its antioxidant, antidiabetic, anti-inflammatory, hypolipidemic, and antigenotoxic properties. The functional mushroom has a high concentration of Ergothioneine (ERGO), a naturally occurring antioxidant that, along with its transporter, may play a pivotal role in neurogenesis and neuronal maturation, thus benefiting brain function.

A review of the existing literature on the therapeutic potential of lion’s mane (Hericium Erinaceus) in neurological and cognitive disorders from the Medical University of Lublin, Poland, published on 09-05-2022, found that the mushroom can be an alternative in the treatment of depressive and cognitive disorders. Moreover, due to its strong neuroprotective nature, it may also be used as a complementary treatment for Alzheimer's disease or post-traumatic brain injury.

An independent thesis from the University of Skövde, School of Bioscience, published on 09-26-2022, found that the two bioactive compounds that get extracted from the mycelium of lion’s mane mushroom, hericenones and erinacines, promote the synthesis of nerve growth factor, a biomolecule that stimulates the generation, protection, and regeneration of cholinergic neurons. The thesis concluded that “H. Erinaceus shows a promising future as a potential pharmaceutical therapy for Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive impairments.”

David Longacre, the founder, and president of Nature’s Rise found out about the several health benefits of lion’s mane during his years-long effort to gain an intimate understanding of mental health, brain science, psychology, cognitive sciences, and neurology. He talks about his journey by saying, “As a serial entrepreneur with a passion for self-development, I was always on the lookout for nootropics that gave me an edge over my competition and increased my productivity. Within a few weeks of incorporating lion’s mane into my life, I felt my body and mind begin to heal. My anxiety disappeared, I slept better, my memory improved, I was able to focus deeply on my work, and my outlook on life turned from negative to positive. I was finally operating at my full potential.”

The result of David’s years of research and experimentation with the medicinal benefits of lion’s mane is Nature’s Rise Lion’s Mane Organic Mushroom Extract Powder, a powerful brain booster that helps support memory, focus, creativity, and mood. Nature’s Rise uses a hot water extraction process that preserves the vital nutrients present in the lion’s mane mushroom’s fruiting body, or mycelium. The final product has a composition of 26% beta-glucans and 70% polysaccharides, compounds that promote cognitive function and support a healthy nervous system.

The company’s lion’s mane mushrooms are CCOF-Certified Organic. They are grown and processed wholly in the USA with the final stage of production being handled in an SQF-Certified facility in California. The company’s dedication to putting out a good product is reflected in its strict quality control procedures. The mushroom extract powder is routinely tested and verified using 3rd-party testing to ensure that the high-quality packaged product is as pure and potent as it can be.

Nature’s Rise Lion’s Mane Organic Mushroom Extract Powder ships in a 3.5-ounce pouch that contains 50 servings. Each serving is equivalent to a potent dose of 2,000mg of functional lion’s mane mushrooms. The 100% natural, organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and paleo-friendly mushroom powder supplement can be consumed by mixing it with any food or daily beverage such as coffee, tea, or a smoothie. The product has no flavor of its own as it mixes transparently with other ingredients.

Readers can order Nature’s Rise Lion’s Mane Organic Mushroom Extract Powder by heading over to its Amazon listing at: https://www.amazon.com/Lions-Mushroom-Powder-Organic-Supplement/dp/B0B5CB92S5. Nature’s Rise offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and will offer a full refund within 30 days to customers who are not happy with their purchase.

