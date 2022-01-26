U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,423.68
    +67.23 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,668.84
    +371.11 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,832.11
    +292.81 (+2.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.55
    +28.52 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.73
    +2.13 (+2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.20
    -20.30 (-1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7890
    +0.0060 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3518
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3440
    +0.4780 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,157.98
    +1,327.59 (+3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.89
    +21.08 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.86
    +105.40 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

NATURE'S SUNSHINE APPOINTS VALLEN BLACKBURN AS VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF LATIN AMERICA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NATR

New Role Part of Ongoing Strategy to Drive Success in Latin American Market

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium-quality herbal and nutritional products, announced today that Vallen Blackburn has been appointed Vice President and General Manager of Latin America.

Vallen Blackburn
Vallen Blackburn

Since joining Nature's Sunshine in July of 2016, Blackburn has used his experience in finance strategies to help build Nature's Sunshine's Synergy business and significantly develop its business intelligence strategies for the North America team. Blackburn brought with him experience from Eaton Corporation, ITT Corporation, Danaher, and HZO Inc. He holds an MBA with an emphasis in accounting from the University of Utah and is also a CPA.

"I'm pleased to announce Vallen's appointment as our head of Latin American operations," said Terrence Moorehead, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nature's Sunshine. "Latin America is an important and growing region for Nature's Sunshine, and Vallen's passion for excellence and disciplined leadership style will help take these markets to the next level."

Year-to-date Nature's Sunshine's Latin American business is up 18-percent versus prior year in local currency. The recent positive results come as Nature's Sunshine is in the early stages of implementing the company's award-winning transformation strategy in the region.

"It is a great time to be a part of the Latin American business," said Blackburn. "I'm excited to continue executing our transformation strategies to realize the potential we have in this critical region."

With 25 years of experience across Fortune 500 companies and others, Blackburn has a history of successfully executing strategies to drive revenue and profitability. He will report directly to Moorehead in this new position and will be a member of the Company's Executive Committee.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Contact:
Porter Novelli
Alina Freeman
Alina.freeman@porternovelli.com
216-288-9751

Nature&#39;s Sunshine (PRNewsfoto/Nature&#x002019;s Sunshine Products)
Nature's Sunshine (PRNewsfoto/Nature’s Sunshine Products)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natures-sunshine-appoints-vallen-blackburn-as-vice-president-and-general-manager-of-latin-america-301468287.html

SOURCE Nature’s Sunshine Products

Recommended Stories

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Boeing stock bumps up despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Boeing and how the stock is reacting.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMegacap Tech Lea

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Peloton Changes Course and Increases Prices

    Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is in a world of hurt in recent months. The interactive exercise equipment maker initially cut the price of one of its popular products by $400 and is now reversing course and increasing prices. Only a couple of quarters ago, Peloton announced it would be reducing the price of its Bikes by $400.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Why Hexo, Tilray, and Aurora Cannabis Got Smoked Tuesday

    On yet another "red" day for stock markets, marijuana investors saw their stocks tumble right along with the rest of the Nasdaq. In a press release early this morning, Hexo gave investors an update on its strategic plan entitled "The Path Forward," explaining how Hexo -- shares of which traded above $30 just a couple of years ago, but now fetch just $0.50 -- intends to regain its mojo and get its share price moving higher once again. New product launches appear key to Hexo's plan, as the company launches sales of a "transdermal cream and a CBD-forward body lotion," and also a new line of "gummy confection called Redebles."

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) Seems Stuck in a Restructuring Cycle

    After a promising start, General Electric (NYSE: GE) spent most of the last year in sideways movement as the reverse stock split in August and the announced 3-way breakup of the company in November did little to improve the sentiment. Yet, as uncertainty about the overall market grows, turnaround stories like GE bring on increased risks. View our latest analysis for General Electric

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less than $100

    The market has given investors a gift with these three stocks that used to trade for more than $100.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Tesla’s Earnings Day Is Here. This Is the Real Number to Watch.

    Investors expect higher profits than Wall Street has penciled in because that is what usually happens. It could take more to get the stock to rise.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Point to a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Recent market volatility is enough to make your head spin, and can cause plenty of confusion for retail investors seeking a solid market strategy. It’s tempting to look to the experts, but that raises another question: which experts are the best to follow? Probably the best experts to follow are the corporate insiders. These are company officers, in upper management or the Board of Directors, who have both direct access to their company’s inner workings and a responsibility to their shareholders

  • Stocks in focus: GE falls on earnings, IBM outperforms, American Express jumps, Verizon wavers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks attempting to correct themselves during this volatile trading week.

  • AT&T Earnings, Revenue Top Views As Telecom Giant Is Early 2022 Winner

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Stocks rise in early trading, EV startups get clobbered year-to-date

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre gives an outlook on the market as stocks trade higher ahead of the Fed meeting and electric vehicle startup shares are embattled year-to-date.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Verizon stock downgraded on fears of ‘even less competitive discipline’ in wireless industry

    Verizon Communications Inc. recently offered a better-than-expected earnings outlook for the year ahead, but fears linger about how the telecommunications company will fare as new competitive pressures hit the wireless industry.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rebound ahead of Fed decision

    Stocks gained Wednesday morning to shake off some losses after a couple of volatile session on Wall Street. Investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest statement and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Pinterest Q4 Earnings Preview: Monthly Active User Trends Will Be in Focus

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb. 2. Folks have more choices for spending their time, and one of the activities some are giving up is browsing Pinterest. Investors will be looking at Pinterest's monthly active user trends to determine if trending losses have changed direction or not.