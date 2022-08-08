U.S. markets open in 1 minute

Nature's Sunshine Celebrated for Leadership and Diversity with Three Comparably Awards

·3 min read
In this article:
  • NATR

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature's Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company—and one of a very few supplement companies that develop, test, and manufacture their own products—received three awards from Comparably recognizing its leadership and efforts to create a diverse workplace. The corporate brand reputation platform recognized Nature's Sunshine with the following awards:

Comparably Award Logo
Comparably Award Logo

  • Best Company Leadership – Based on employee ratings of their leadership teams, including CEO, executives, and direct managers

  • Best CEOs for Women – Based on how female employees approve of their CEOs

  • Best CEOs for Diversity – Based on CEO ratings provided by non-Caucasian employees

"It's an honor for our company to be recognized in these areas," said Terrence Moorehead, Nature's Sunshine CEO. "Our focus has always been on sharing health and prosperity with the world, and that begins with building a culture of mutual respect and welcoming diverse talent. It's great to know that our employees appreciate our leadership and that diverse groups feel recognized and valued throughout our organization."

Comparably awards are derived from anonymous employee ratings provided over the past 12 months. Their 2022 awards were selected using 15 million ratings across 70,000 U.S. companies of all sizes.

Nature's Sunshine is no stranger to the Comparably awards, having received awards for Best Product & Design Team and Best Operations Team in the first quarter of 2022 for a total of five awards this year. Additionally, the company won four awards in 2021, including Best CEO, Best Company Culture, Best Company Happiness, and Best Company Work-Life Balance.

Earlier in 2022, Nature's Sunshine's Chief Executive Officer, Terrence Moorhead, received the 2022 CEO Today Global Award this past April, and the company was also recognized with three Stevie Awards by the American Business Awards. Nature's Sunshine received a Gold Award for the Marketing Campaign of the Year, and two Silver Awards for Company of the Year and Brand Renovation.

Nature's Sunshine is committed to being an industry-leading employer and corporate citizen, having recently released its first annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report in April and transitioning its owned manufacturing facilities to 100% renewable energy in July.

The company is actively recruiting for a variety of positions across their organization. To learn more about these exciting opportunities, visit www.naturessunshine.com/careers.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work Awards, visit Comparably News.

Contact: Maureen Ray, maureen.ray@porternovelli.com

Nature's Sunshine (PRNewsfoto/Nature’s Sunshine)
Nature's Sunshine (PRNewsfoto/Nature’s Sunshine)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natures-sunshine-celebrated-for-leadership-and-diversity-with-three-comparably-awards-301601048.html

SOURCE Nature's Sunshine

