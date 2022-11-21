U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Nature's Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead Receives 2022 CEO Today USA Award

·2 min read

Terrence Moorehead recognized for leadership and ongoing global transformation

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (Nature's Sunshine), a leading natural health and wellness company, announced today Nature's Sunshine Chief Executive Officer Terrence Moorehead has been named a winner of CEO Today's 2022 USA Awards.

Nature's Sunshine Chief Executive Officer Terrence Moorehead has been named a winner of CEO Today’s 2022 USA Awards

"I'm grateful to receive this award," said Terrence Moorehead, CEO, Nature's Sunshine. "It's a privilege to lead a company that aims to deliver tangible, powerful results. It's a testament to the efficacy of our strategies and the hundreds of employees who work to create powerful stories around our products. We're making a difference and working to become the nutritional supplement company of the future."

Terrence joined the Nature's Sunshine team in 2018 to transform the company into a leading competitor in the fast-growing health and wellness market. His focus lies on the digital space and winning customers along their journey. Despite recent challenges with the global economy, his leadership has produced record-setting years.

Terrence's impressive resume displays years of strong leadership and successful business transformations across multiple industries. He previously served as the CEO of Carlisle Etcetera, CEO of Dana Beauty, and in various leadership positions over 20 years working globally for Avon in Italy, Canada, Japan and New York. Terrence completed an MBA at Columbia University and a BA in Economics and Marketing from Boston College.

CEO Today is a publication for C-suite members to stay updated on the latest business trends, innovations and leaders. The 2022 CEO Today USA Award winners are those who exceptionally navigated the unique challenges presented over the past couple of years. They are celebrated for their innovative, strategic and creative business techniques. CEO Today selected winners based on a combination of voting and multi-sector research. The complete list of winners can be found at https://usaawards.ceotodaymagazine.com.

About Nature's Sunshine

Nature's Sunshine Products (NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures its products at its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Contact:
Maureen Ray
maureen.ray@porternovelli.com

Nature's Sunshine Products (PRNewsfoto/Nature’s Sunshine)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natures-sunshine-ceo-terrence-moorehead-receives-2022-ceo-today-usa-award-301684105.html

SOURCE Nature’s Sunshine

