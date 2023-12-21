Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 39% of the company

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Nature's Sunshine Products' stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 7 shareholders own 53% of the company

Recent sales by insiders

Every investor in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 39% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Nature's Sunshine Products.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nature's Sunshine Products?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Nature's Sunshine Products does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Nature's Sunshine Products' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 22% of Nature's Sunshine Products shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. With 13% and 9.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Wynnefield Capital, Inc. and Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO Terrence Moorehead is the owner of 2.0% of the company's shares.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Nature's Sunshine Products

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$15m worth of the US$338m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 19% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 15% of Nature's Sunshine Products stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Nature's Sunshine Products better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Nature's Sunshine Products , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

