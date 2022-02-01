U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

NatWest Group Extends Relationship with SS&C

SS&C GIDS now provides transfer agency services to more than 800,000 investor portfolios

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that RBS Collective Investment Funds Limited ("RBSCIFL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Westminster Group plc ("NatWest"), has renewed and expanded its transfer agency contract with SS&C. RBSCIFL migrated more than 700,000 child trust funds (CTF), 36,000 individual savings accounts, and 20,000 Junior Investor Savings Accounts (JISA) to SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions ("GIDS") as part of the expansion.

SS&amp;C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&amp;C)

RBSCIFL will introduce several new digital servicing channels following the migration, including a mobile-friendly CTF maturity process, the Digital Investor portal, mobile applications, webchat and secure messaging.

"We are pleased to extend our long and valued relationship with RBS Collective Investment Funds. We will consolidate over 800,000 investor portfolios onto our single technology and servicing platform, streamlining and modernizing RBSCIFL's operations in the process," said Spencer Baum, Senior Director, Head of Client Service & Relationship Management, SS&C GIDS. "We are providing RBSCIFL with the tools to meet the evolving needs of their retail clients and engage with the next generation of investors."

Learn more about SS&C's Global Investor and Distribution Solutions here.

About RBS Collective Investment Funds

RBS Collective Investment Funds Limited provides collective investment management services for clients across the wider NatWest Group.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natwest-group-extends-relationship-with-ssc-301472470.html

SOURCE SS&C

