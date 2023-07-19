NatWest increases mortgage rates despite inflation falling

Natwest

NatWest is to increase its mortgage rates despite hopes of falls after better-than-expected inflation data.

The bank, which is the parent of under-fire private lender Coutts, said it will raise a selection of fixed rate deals by up to 0.3 percentage points from tomorrow.

The increases include two-year and five-year deals for 90pc loan-to-value mortgages. Its rates will also increase by up to 0.4 percentage points on selected 95pc loan-to-value five-year deals.

Price hikes come despite a sharp fall in interest rate expectations after a surprise drop in inflation.

The consumer prices index (CPI) fell from 8.7pc in May to 7.9pc in June, taking inflation to its lowest level since March last year.

The drop, which was bigger than economists had predicted, prompted traders to revise down bets on the peak of interest rates from 6.25pc last week to 5.75pc.

Consequently, two-year swap rates – a leading indicator for mortgage rates – fell by 0.3 percentage points this morning, from 5.73pc to 5.42pc.

Interest swap rates are used by mortgage lenders as a gauge of what their funding costs will be over the course of new fixed-rate mortgages they issue.

The fall in market rates sparked hopes that mortgage rates may have peaked and could soon be falling.

Andrew Wishart, senior property economist at Capital Economics, said: “The lower-than-expected CPI inflation data for June probably signals the end of the upward march in mortgage rates.

“But mortgage rates are likely to plateau rather than fall as the Bank of England keeps interest rates high until next summer and lenders rebuild their margins.”

The average 2-year fixed rate stood at 6.8pc on Wednesday, according to Moneyfacts.

NatWest’s subsidiary Coutts is currently at the centre of a row over its handling of Nigel Farage’s account. The Brexit campaigner and TV presenter claims his account was unfairly shut because the bank took against his views, branding him “xenophobic and racist” in internal documents.

A Coutts spokesman said the decision to close Mr Farage’s account “was not taken lightly” but added the bank was limited in what it could say by confidentiality agreements.

