NatWest must find Alison Rose replacement before share sale, says Government

Dame Alison Rose abruptly stepped down following the Coutts debanking controversy - REUTERS/Simon Dawson

NatWest is under pressure to name a permanent successor to Dame Alison Rose before its shares go on sale to the general public.

Charles Donald, head of UK Government Investments (UKGI), told a committee of MPs that the taxpayer-owned lender should provide greater clarity on its leadership and move quickly to name a new chief executive before a public share sale later this year.

The Treasury is planning to offload some of its 36pc stake in NatWest to the public in a “Tell Sid” style privatisation drive, which could take place as early as June.

UKGI is the in-house government advisory unit guiding the public share sale since the Chancellor announced it during the Autumn Statement.

“They need to provide clarity to the market on their proposals around either confirming the interim chief executive or a process around appointing a permanent chief executive for the market to be comfortable,” Mr Donald said.

Former NatWest investment bank head Paul Thwaite was named the bank’s interim chief executive last July for an initial 12-month contract. He is yet to be made permanent.

Mr Thwaite was appointed after Dame Alison abruptly stepped down following the Coutts debanking controversy involving former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

The appointment of a permanent successor is made harder by a looming boardroom shake-up.

Chairman Howard Davies is stepping down in April to be replaced by Ocado chairman Rick Haythornthwaite.

Mr Haythornthwaite will take responsibility for hiring the permanent chief. As such, the bank is facing a possible delay in naming an immediate successor to Dame Alison until the chairman takes charge.

UKGI is responsible for running the Government’s investment in private companies.

UKGI Holger Vieten told MPs the Government was in the “development and design” stage of the NatWest retail offer.

He said Goldman Sachs had been hired as privatisation strategy adviser. Barclays and Solid Solutions have also been recruited to advise on the retail offer, while magic circle law firm Freshfields is offering legal advice, he added.

“We are in the middle of the exploration phase. We haven’t come to firm conclusions. It’s very much a work in progress,” Mr Vieten said.

“We have some windows where [the share sale] could happen. The timetable hasn’t been approved at this stage.

“The very earliest could be around summer time. We don’t have an exact date.”

He signalled the share sale could “potentially” take place as early as June, when questioned on timing by Treasury Select Committee chairman Harriett Baldwin MP.

The Government owns a near-36pc stake in NatWest having bailed out its predecessor RBS during the financial crisis.

It has slowly reduced its holding over the last 15 years from around 84pc to its current level.

Officials have not spelt out how much of the stake they are intending to sell to retail shareholders, but the Chancellor said the sale would depend on market conditions.

NatWest is due to unveil its annual results on Feb 16.

