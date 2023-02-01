U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.21
    +42.61 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,092.96
    +6.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.32
    +231.77 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.81
    +28.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.64
    -2.23 (-2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,966.70
    +21.40 (+1.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.24 (+1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    +0.0125 (+1.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2373
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9250
    -1.1430 (-0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,692.84
    +764.77 (+3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.70
    +296.03 (+121.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     

NAV CANADA announces a tentative agreement with PSAC

·1 min read

Ottawa, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today announced that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) which represents 251 employees across Canada.

NAV CANADA Logo (CNW Group/NAV CANADA)
NAV CANADA Logo (CNW Group/NAV CANADA)

The tentative agreement is subject to the union ratification process. NAV CANADA will not be commenting until the agreement is ratified.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

