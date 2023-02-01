NAV CANADA announces a tentative agreement with PSAC

Ottawa, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA today announced that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) which represents 251 employees across Canada.

The tentative agreement is subject to the union ratification process. NAV CANADA will not be commenting until the agreement is ratified.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

