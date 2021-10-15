U.S. markets closed

NAV CANADA reports September traffic figures

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA announced today its traffic figures for the month of September 2021, as measured in weighted charging units for enroute, terminal and oceanic air navigation services, in comparison to the last fiscal year and to its 2019 fiscal year.

NAV CANADA (CNW Group/NAV CANADA)
NAV CANADA (CNW Group/NAV CANADA)

In September 2021 weighted charging units increased by an average of 72.9 percent compared to the same month in 2020. As compared to the same month in 2019, September 2021 weighted charging units decreased by an average of 35.2 percent.

Weighted charging units represent a traffic measure that reflects the number of billable flights, aircraft size and distance flown in Canadian airspace and is the basis for movement-based service charges, which comprise the vast majority of the Company's air traffic revenue.

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

SOURCE NAV CANADA

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/15/c9138.html

