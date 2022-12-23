NAV CANADA reports a special flight departing from the North Pole

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - NAV CANADA reports that a flight plan for an aircraft departing from the North Pole with millions of destinations in Canada and around the world is scheduled for December 24, 2022.

NAV CANADA does not normally reveal the identity of pilots filing flight plans, but an unnamed elf confirmed, "The paperwork says Mr. Kris Kringle, but everyone knows him as Santa Claus."

While the details are confidential, NAV CANADA has confirmed this is an enormous cargo aircraft packed with brightly coloured packages that will be flying at tremendous speeds guided only by a flashing red light.

"I remember that shiny red light, it guides the aircraft and makes its nose so bright – worked well one foggy Christmas Eve," recalls one NAV CANADA employee.

NAV CANADA will be hard at work this Holiday season to make sure that air traffic control, flight information and advisory services are provided for this special flight and all other aircraft in Canadian airspace, as we do 365 days a year.

"On the eve before flight, NAV CANADA employees will settle in tight, anticipating a busy night, with lots of traffic in sight," said Raymond G. Bohn, President and CEO. "Safe travels to all, and to all a good night."

About NAV CANADA

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

