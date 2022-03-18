U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

Nav Named Best Overall Business Lending Company by FinTech Breakthrough

Nav
·3 min read
Nav
Nav

The small business financing company honored for innovation of intelligent platform and new lending offerings

SALT LAKE CITY, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nav Technologies, Inc. (“Nav”), the online platform helping small business owners compare financing options and simplify access to funding, today announced their selection as the “Best Overall Business Lending Company” in the 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards. FinTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global FinTech market.

The company’s award-winning intelligent platform makes it easier for small businesses to get what they need, starting with access to capital and financing. By analyzing a business’s data in real-time, including cash flow, credit, and revenue, Nav is able to create a transparent view of a business’s financing options. That means small business owners can make informed decisions with more certainty and confidence.

“This award is a testament to our understanding of the small business community and our ability to respond to their most pressing concerns,” says Greg Ott, Nav’s CEO. “We’re honored to be named the best overall lending company by Fintech Breakthrough. We’ve seen the positive impact our work at Nav has had on small businesses first-hand. Our business grows by helping more and more small businesses. We take pride in our innovative approach to providing a broad set of solutions for underserved small businesses.”

Nav has helped over 1.4 million small businesses get access to financing recommendations based on real-time customer business data. This is even more crucial in today’s volatile economy. Faced with a lending landscape created to serve large businesses, many small business owners have difficulty finding the right financing option. The result is lost time, frustrating rejections, and damaged credit. Nav continues to drive change for small business owners, making it easier to transparently compare options and confidently find the right solution specific to their needs.

The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,950 nominations from across the globe in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, and InsurTech.

About Nav
Nav is the largest marketplace of curated financial products for small businesses. By using real business data and proprietary scoring, Nav gives small businesses more transparency in finding the right loan or credit card option. Nav offers a unique, financial health dashboard showing credit and cash flow insights alongside recommended financing options. Nav’s platform also seamlessly integrates within other software and websites, making it the leading embedded finance solution for SMBs.

Nav Contact
General inquiry: pr@nav.com
To partner with Nav: partners@nav.com

About FinTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech, and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.


