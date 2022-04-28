U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.50
    +65.25 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,504.00
    +278.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,297.25
    +288.25 (+2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.60
    +26.50 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.50
    -0.52 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.40
    -4.12 (-12.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2466
    -0.0076 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7030
    +2.2590 (+1.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,662.86
    +816.72 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.81
    +27.89 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,501.25
    +75.64 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Size and Trend Analysis including Segments (Frigate, Aircraft Carrier, Destroyer, Corvette, and Others), Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2032

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Size and Trend Analysis including Segments (Frigate, Aircraft Carrier, Destroyer, Corvette, and Others), Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2032 report provides the market size forecast and the estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the next ten years.

New York, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Size and Trend Analysis including Segments (Frigate, Aircraft Carrier, Destroyer, Corvette, and Others), Key Programs, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272271/?utm_source=GNW
The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, trends, emerging technologies, and major challenges faced by industry participants.

It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for naval vessels and surface combatants market over the forecast period.

Territorial disputes and emerging maritime threats such as smuggling, piracy, and terrorism are expected to drive the procurment of naval platforms.Countries such as Russia, China, India, the UK, France and Canada consist of fleets which are rapidly aging and require replacements.

Hence, to enhance the naval capabilities to counter asymmetric threats, these countries have initiated naval modernization programs to replace the outdated vessels that are in active service.In addition, the need for new naval vessels is further substantiated due to the ongoing counter-piracy efforts in highly affected maritime shipping routes in regions such as the Malacca Straits and Gulf of Aden.

As such, the procurement of new naval vessels will continue to grow across the globe over the forecast period.

The frigate segment is expected to be the largest segment and accounts for 29.9% of the global naval vessels and surface combatants market over the forecast period. The increasing demand for multirole vessels with multispectral capabilities, including air defense, anti-surface warfare, and anti-submarine warfare is expected to drive the segment’s growth over the forecast period. According to Venkatesh K, Defense Analyst: "Various countries across the globe are focusing on the indigenous design and construction of naval vessels to reduce their dependency on imports. Indigenously built ships can also be customized, repaired, and overhauled without depending on a foreign supplier for spare parts and other accessories. This is expected to propel the growth of naval vessels and surface combatants market over the next decade."

North America region is expected to dominate the global naval vessels and surface combatants market from 2022 to 2032.The US’s dominance in the naval vessels market is influenced by the country’s affinity for advanced military platforms in order to maintain an edge over its adversaries.

The country is presently undertaking multiple high-value programs to procure new-generation naval vessels.For instance, the multi-billion dollar Constellation-class frigate FFG(X) program to induct 20 guided-missile frigates will significantly increase the country’s share of the global naval vessels and surface combatants market over the next decade.

Similarly, Canada is also procuring various classes of naval vessels equipped with advanced sub-systems to improve its naval capabilities.

Key Highlights
- The global naval vessels and surface combatants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.23% over the forecast period.
- The global naval vessels and surface combatants market is classified into seven categories: Frigate, Destroyer, Amphibious Ship, Light Combat Vessel, Corvette, Aircraft Carrier and Auxiliary Vessel.
- North America is expected to dominate the global naval vessels and surface combatants market over the forecast period with a market share of 35.6%, followed by Asia Pacific and European regions.
- Frigate is expected to be the largest segment among other naval vessel categories over the forecast period.

Who Should Buy

- Defence Startup’s, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Defence Planners, Naval Vessels Integrators, Venture Capital Firms, Government Agencies, Head of Marketing, Head of Sales, CEOs and Senior Executives.
- The concerned stakeholders can utilize the report to identify high growth segments and customize their offerings to match the project requirements.
- The Venture Capital Firms can utilize the project details, growth rate, and market size to identify and fund high potential startups.

Scope
In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following -
- Market size and drivers: Detailed analysis during 2022-2032, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.
- Recent developments and industry challenges: Insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the existing naval vessels and surface combatants projects being executed and planned worldwide. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
- Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.
- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2022-2032.
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global naval vessels and surface combatants market. It provides an overview of key players, their strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.

Reasons to Buy
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global naval vessels and surface combatants over the next ten years
- Gain in-depth understanding about the underlying factors driving demand for different naval vessels and surface combatants segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them
- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others
- Identify the major channels that are driving the global naval vessels and surface combatants market, providing a clear picture about future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion
- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the defense ministries of different countries within the global naval vessels and surface combatants market
- Make correct business decisions based on in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of detailed profiles of the top naval vessels and surface combatants solution providers around the world. The company profiles also includes information about the key products, alliances, recent contract awarded, and financial analysis, wherever available
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272271/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Russia’s Control Over Energy Markets Is Waning

    Russia's move to cut off natural gas shipments to Poland and Bulgaria hasn't rocked prices as much as feared. Here are four reasons.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • Russia Rejects German Gas Payment From Seized Trading Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s major gas bank rejected a payment from a trading firm that Germany seized from Moscow’s control, the first sign of friction following the take-over amid a broader regional energy dispute. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia

  • Caterpillar profit beats estimates on higher demand, price hikes

    The company, a proxy for global economic activity, has benefited from increased construction demand in North America, while a rise in oil and commodity prices has led to more orders for equipment used to facilitate production and transport. The company has also managed to dodge the impact of supply-chain challenges and higher input costs, exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine, by announcing a series of price hikes. Caterpillar said on Thursday it continues to anticipate further price increases to offset manufacturing costs in 2022 that will help improve its margins in the second half of the year, compared with the first.

  • McDonald's Q1 earnings slightly beat, digital orders boost sales

    McDonald's (MCD) on Thursday posted its first-quarter 2022 earnings results before market open that slightly beat Wall Street's expectations, boosted by strong digital sales, menu price increases and marketing promotions that used its core menu items.

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Russia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands Met

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria in a major escalation, and said it will keep supplies switched off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demands to pay for the fuel in rubles.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear Wa

  • China Cuts Coal Import Tariffs to Zero to Increase Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China will cut import tariffs for coal to zero from May to the end of March to help guarantee energy supplies, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponCurrent

  • Why Alliance Resource Partners Surged Today

    Shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) jumped nearly 15% on Wednesday after the natural resources company boosted its full-year production and profit forecast. Conflict in Ukraine is driving the U.S. and many countries in Europe and other international markets to reduce their dependence on Russian energy supplies. "Since we provided initial full-year 2022 guidance for ARLP on January 31, 2022, worldwide commodity prices skyrocketed," CEO Joseph Craft said in a press release.

  • Top Bid for Lithium Up 140% After Musk’s ‘Insane Levels’ Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The highest bid for lithium at an online sale surged by 140% in just six months, an indication the stampede for supplies of the main ingredient used in electric vehicle batteries could get even more intense.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsRussia to Cut Gas to

  • Caterpillar Overcomes Supply Chain Issues Amid Demand Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc.’s first-quarter profit topped analysts’ expectations as surging demand and higher prices for the company’s diggers, bulldozers and trucks offset the impact of rising costs for raw materials and ongoing supply-chain issues.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Ju

  • Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement?

    For years, target-date funds have been one of the go-to options for retirement investors. The appeal is clear; when you invest in a target date fund, you put your money in the hands of a manager who will adjust your … Continue reading → The post Could Target-Date Funds Imperil Your Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new high in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty reached yet another all-time high on Wednesday, logging a 5.56% increase from the last adjustment two weeks ago. See related article: Almost 60% of Bitcoin mining now on sustainable energy: BMC Fast facts The mining difficulty level is now at 29.79 trillion at block height 733,824, after it saw a drop of […]

  • Pelosi and Schumer Discuss Legislative Moves to Cut Gasoline Prices and Tackle Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss possible legislation to reduce gasoline prices, according to a Democratic aide, as inflation poses an increasing political threat ahead of the midterm election.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgari

  • Ford’s Earnings Took a Huge Hit From Rivian. Wall Street Is Happy Anyway.

    The auto maker reported a first-quarter profit of 38 cents a share, beating Wall Street estimates for 37 cents a share.

  • Your Shopping Bill Is About to Get Even Higher. Blame Indonesia’s Palm Oil Ban.

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s palm oil export ban kicked off Thursday in one of the most drastic cases of food protectionism since the war erupted in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponThe top shipper impose

  • India's ONGC struggling to move Russian oil to Asia as sanctions bite - sources

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is struggling to find a vessel to ship 700,000 barrels of crude from Russia's Far East, in a growing sign that complex trades involving one of Moscow's biggest partners are being interrupted by Western sanctions, sources say. Several Indian companies including ONGC have stakes in Russian oil and gas assets, and India has been buying more Russian crude since Moscow invaded Ukraine, snapping up the popular Urals crude grade, while other buyers have shunned Russian exports.

  • Meta earnings: 'Facebook is in a pitstop,' analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to look at Meta's shares jump amid its Q1 earnings beat and revenue miss, users growth, advertising monetization, Q2 outlook, and opportunities in social media trends.

  • Global Chipmakers Assessing India Plant Locations, Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s biggest chipmakers are evaluating locations in India for new plants in a bid to broaden manufacturing beyond their home bases, the country’s technology minister said on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsRussia to Cut Gas to Poland a

  • Software engineer draws praise with video sharing the job’s biggest downsides: ‘Your body will betray you'

    A software engineer is going viral on TikTok after getting honest about the job's downsides.