U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.50
    -22.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,384.00
    -76.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,048.25
    -105.00 (-0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.20
    -9.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.91
    +1.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9789
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.22
    +0.72 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1194
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9240
    +0.1090 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,138.12
    -49.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.77
    -3.91 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,916.00
    -8.99 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Navamedic ASA launches ForlaxGO® - an innovative on-the-go product for the treatment of constipation

·2 min read

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA (OSE: NAVA) today announces the launch of ForlaxGO® across pharmacies in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark. ForlaxGO® is a unique product that relieves the symptoms of occasional constipation in adults and children above 8 years of age. The launch is part of a long-term agreement with Ipsen Consumer HealthCare, a reputable French pharmaceutical company, whereby Navamedic is the exclusive partner in the Nordics.

"Following the long-term agreement with Ipsen and the subsequent launch of SmectaGO® in February, we are pleased to announce the launch of ForlaxGO®, the second product launch stemming from this agreement. With only 20 percent of those suffering from constipation and other gastro conditions seeking treatment, we believe we can improve people's lives by making products such as ForlaxGO® accessible and increasing awareness of treatment options. ForlaxGO® is already well established on the European continent, and we are confident that our local insight and market access will drive the development of this treatment category in the Nordics," says Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic ASA.

ForlaxGO® is an on-the-go, ready-to-drink suspension that relieves the symptoms of occasional constipation in adults and children above 8 years of age. The main component of the product is macrogol, which provides a sense of natural relief. ForlaxGO® is presented as a ready-to-use solution in a single-dose sachet and can be bought at pharmacies without a prescription.

Constipation is defined as slow, hard or infrequent stools. The problem is widespread among older people and is three times as common among women as men. 20 percent of the population experience or live with constipation, and about 10 percent use laxatives.

"We continue to accelerate growth by launching new products such as ForlaxGO®, underpinning our target of 20 percent annual organic growth and the mid-term ambition of building a NOK 1 billion company," says Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO of Navamedic ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen, CEO, Navamedic
Mobile: +47 951 78 680
E-mail: kathrine@navamedic.com

Lars Hjarrand, CFO, Navamedic
Mobile: +47 917 62 842
E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic pharma company and reliable provider of high-quality products, delivered to hospitals and through pharmacies, meeting the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA). For more information, please visit www.navamedic.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navamedic-asa-launches-forlaxgo---an-innovative-on-the-go-product-for-the-treatment-of-constipation-301654537.html

Recommended Stories

  • FDA greenlights Novavax's original COVID-19 vaccine as booster

    Novavax gets FDA nod for original formula as its booster differs from mRNA boosters.

  • 15 Best Drug Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best drug stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more stocks, go to 5 Best Drug Stocks to Buy Now. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers & Associations, the global pharmaceutical sector or the drug industry is expected to post annual revenues […]

  • Teva Highlights Long-Term Data From Chorea Associated-Huntington's Treatment

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) announced results from the ARC-HD trial, an approximately 3-year open-label study evaluating the safety and tolerability of long-term treatment with Austedo (deutetrabenazine) tablets for chorea associated with Huntington's Disease (HD). ARC-HD results showed that treatment with Austedo had a safety and tolerability profile comparable with the First-HD 12-week study. In ARC-HD, medication compliance rates were greater than 90% over the ~3 year open

  • FDA Authorizes Novavax Covid-19 Shot as Booster for Adults

    The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to Novavax Covid-19 shot as a booster for adults. The shot targets the original strain of the virus, whereas the updated booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE authorized in August by the FDA, target both the original strain and newer Omicron strains. The Novavax shot also uses a protein platform, whereas the other two companies’ boosters use messenger RNA, a newer technology.

  • Pfizer CEO: 2023 will be a 'pivotal year' as COVID-19 drug sales wane

    COVID-19 gave a shot in the arm to Pfizer's sales and culture. Now CEO Albert Bourla lays out a plan to replace vaccine revenue as the virus' impact wanes.

  • European Advisory Committee Backs Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID Shot For Younger Kids

    The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended approving Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) 3-µg dose of COVID-19 vaccine for kids less than five years. The recommendation is based on data from a Phase 2/3 trial. Following the third dose in this age group, the companies' original COVID-19 vaccine was found to be 73.2% effective at preventing COVID-19, with a favorable safety profile similar to the placebo. Related:

  • European Regulatory Authority Backs Approval For Moderna's New Omicron Targeted COVID-19 Booster

    The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has backed conditional approval for Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) updated omicron BA.4-5 COVID-19 vaccine booster for 12 years and above. This vaccine now joins Moderna's other updated booster vaccine, mRNA 1273.214, that targets the BA.1 variant for use in individuals 12 years and older. Related: Moderna's Omicron-Adapted Booster Maintains Response Through Three Months. The updated vaccine is a next-generation

  • Eli Lilly to acquire hearing loss startup for up to $618M

    Eli Lilly & Co. is scooping up a local gene-editing startup at a 121% premium. Lilly (NYSE: LLY) on Tuesday announced that it would acquire Boston-based Akouos Inc. (Nasdaq: AKUS) for $487 million up-front plus one non-tradeable contingent value right per share, which would put the value of the transaction at $610 million. Lilly is valuing each Akouos share at $12.50, a 121% premium over where they had been trading over the previous 30 days on average.

  • Novavax COVID-19 booster shot granted EUA for adults

    Shares of Novavax Inc. rallied 1.9% in morning trading Wednesday, after the biotechnology company said its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine booster was granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for adults. The booster shot is OK'd for people at least 18 years old who have completed primary vaccinations. The company said in trials, any local and systemic reactions from the booster had a median duration of about two days. Of those receiving the booster, 81.1% had pain/tenderness at the sight of the

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Tapping Into Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Efforts?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company agreed to co-develop a cancer vaccine with Moderna? Is MRK stock a buy right now?

  • Will This News Send Moderna's Stock Soaring?

    A big challenge with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) right now is that many investors see it as a COVID-19 stock and not much else. The company is developing more types of COVID vaccines, and its revenue for the foreseeable future will come primarily from Spikevax. Although the COVID vaccine has been a huge success story for Moderna, for forward-looking investors, the business remains full of question marks and uncertainty.

  • Novavax earns FDA nod for Covid-19 vaccine as a booster

    Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) just got the regulatory go-ahead to make its Covid-19 vaccine available to adults as a booster. The company said Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to administer its vaccine as a first booster dose at least six months after a person received a primary immunization series by any of the existing Covid vaccines. The decision comes about two months after Novavax sought the agency’s authorization.

  • Precision Medicine Could Get Even More Precise With Allarity Therapeutics’ “Next-Generation” Diagnostics Platform

    By Rachael Green, Benzinga

  • FDA Advisers Recommend Pulling Drug to Prevent Preterm Births From Market

    The obstetricians and other reproductive-health experts voted after various studies found the drug didn’t provide a benefit but did increase the risk of blood clots and other side effects.

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Moderna Stock

    It's important to understand Moderna's near-term challenges and its long-term opportunities.

  • Drug meant to prevent premature births should be removed from market, FDA panel says

    An FDA panel recommends that a drug approved to prevent premature birth be removed from the market because it doesn't work and carries risks.

  • U.S. FDA authorizes Novavax's COVID vaccine as booster for adults

    The authorization applies for people unable to get updated Omicron-tailored boosters, or those who would choose not to receive any other booster dose. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will now have to recommend use of the vaccine as a booster. Novavax's vaccine is based on an older technology that has been used for decades to combat diseases including hepatitis B and influenza.

  • Addiction drug shows promise lifting long COVID brain fog, fatigue

    Lauren Nichols, a 34-year-old logistics expert for the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston, has been suffering from impaired thinking and focus, fatigue, seizures, headache and pain since her COVID-19 infection in the spring of 2020. Last June, her doctor suggested low doses of naltrexone, a generic drug typically used to treat alcohol and opioid addiction. Researchers chasing long COVID cures are eager to learn whether the drug can offer similar benefits to millions suffering from pain, fatigue and brain fog months after a coronavirus infection.

  • Ozempic For Weight Loss: Diabetes Drug Demand Leads To Shortage

    Ozempic, a medication to treat Type 2 diabetes, is getting attention for one of its side effects: weight loss. Social media popularity leads to drug shortage.

  • Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol Wants to Make Bitcoin a Climate-Positive Asset

    Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol CEO and co-founder Brad Van Voorhees joins "All About Bitcoin" live from I.D.E.A.S. 2022 to discuss the problems with the Bitcoin network's energy-intensive proof-of-work model and how his protocol could help push a sustainable, climate-positive narrative.