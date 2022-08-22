U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,218.25
    -13.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,605.00
    -101.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,214.75
    -53.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,954.10
    -5.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.88
    -0.89 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0048
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    +1.04 (+5.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.2230
    +0.2930 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,481.78
    +255.40 (+1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    502.10
    -39.50 (-7.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,805.52
    -124.81 (-0.43%)
     

NAVER Becomes Korea's First Internet Company to Join RE100, Committed to Drive ESG Initiatives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 035420.KS
    Watchlist

- NAVER takes initiative to operate its business in an environmentally friendly way following its 2040 Carbon Negative strategy, displaying strong commitment for joining global initiatives for the environment

- NAVER to participate in CDP and has become the first internet company in Korea to voluntarily manage its Scope 3 emissions, with plans underway to join EV100

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAVER Corporation (KRX: 035420) became the first among Korea's internet companies to join RE100, a global renewable energy initiative to accelerate change towards zero carbon electricity grids.

RE100 is a global initiative for businesses to convert 100% of their electricity sources to renewable energy, such as wind and solar. Joining RE100 is a significant step for NAVER as it shows greater commitment to be objectively recognized for its outstanding environmental management system through a global initiative, following its efforts back in 2020 to establish its own environmental management framework by announcing its '2040 Carbon Negative' strategy.

NAVER plans to initiate its 2040 Carbon Negative roadmap, established in 2021, to achieve RE100. The largest source of greenhouse gas emissions from NAVER, which amount to 99%, are from energy used in NAVER's office building and its IDC. By 2030, NAVER intends to convert 60% of all energy sources used in its office building and IDC to renewable energy sources and gradually achieve 100% renewable energy by 2040. To this end, NAVER aims to increase power purchases through agreements, such as PPA, and create action plans, such as building more renewable power plants in the office building and IDC and introducing energy efficiency technologies.

In addition to RE100, NAVER is planning to join various initiatives dedicated to the environment, a key segment of ESG. Towards the end of July last year, NAVER joined CDP , the world's largest ESG rating agency with approximately 13,000 companies from 91 countries in participation that is recognized as the most credible among global ESG rating agencies. NAVER is also the first internet company in Korea to voluntarily manage its Scope 3 emissions, conducting third-party verification to ensure higher accuracy.

"NAVER is making plans to reduce carbon emissions, including Scope 3 emissions, as a way to reduce its impact on the environment, while at the same time continuing to join other key global eco-friendly initiatives, such as EV100," said Lim Dong-a, the executive director of the environment program at NAVER. "We will establish ourselves as Korea's prime tech company that operates its business in an environmentally friendly way, comparable to that of other global tech giants."

-END-

About RE100

RE100 is a global initiative bringing together the world's most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable power. Led by international non-profit the Climate Group in partnership with CDP, the group has a total revenue of over US$6.6 trillion and operates in a diverse range of sectors. Together, they send a powerful signal to policymakers and investors to accelerate the transition to a clean economy.

About Climate Group

Climate Group drives climate action. Fast. Our goal is a world of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with greater prosperity for all. We focus on systems with the highest emissions and where our networks have the greatest opportunity to drive change. We do this by building large and influential networks and holding organisations accountable, turning their commitments into action. We share what we achieve together to show more organisations what they could do. We are an international non-profit organisation, founded in 2004, with offices in London, New Delhi and New York. We are proud to be part of the We Mean Business coalition. Follow us on Twitter @ClimateGroup.

About CREF: Corporate Renewable Energy Foundation

CREF (Corporate Renewable Energy Foundation) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting businesses' 100% transition to renewable energy. To tackle fossil-fuel based energy problems where business is the biggest contributor, CREF conducts campaigns, policy recommendations and research, in addition to working with NGOs around the world. As a local campaign partner of RE100 based on an agreement with The Climate Group, CREF supports Korean companies to exhibit climate leadership globally based on their RE100 membership, policy engagement and advocacy efforts.

About CDP

CDP is an international non-profit organisation that requires companies to disclose their environmental information such as plans to mitigate climate change on behalf of institutional investors around the world to gain insight and evaluate the environmental impact of these companies. CDP is an ESG rating agency that is globally recognized along with the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI).

About EV100

EV100 is a global initiative founded by 'Climate Group', a multinational non-profit organization based in London, to convert transportation vehicles owned or leased by companies into green vehicles by 2030 and build necessary charging stations.

About NAVER

Founded in 1999, NAVER is Korea's largest Internet company with hundreds of millions of users worldwide. As a global technology company, it operates the No.1 search engine in Korea, NAVER, as well as other online services, such as LINE mobile messenger, Webtoon and Webnovel publishing, SNOW video camera app and ZEPETO metaverse platform. NAVER recorded sales of KRW 6.8 trillion (USD 5.6 billion) in 2021 and is pursuing changes and innovations in technology platforms through continuous research and development of future technologies, such as artificial intelligence, robotics and mobility.

For media inquiries, please contact Weber Shandwick Korea, NAVER Corporation's global PR agency, at naverglobalpr@webershandwick.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naver-becomes-koreas-first-internet-company-to-join-re100-committed-to-drive-esg-initiatives-301609656.html

SOURCE Naver Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • China Seeks to Stabilize Property Market With Loans, Lower Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese banks lowered their benchmark lending rates while authorities stepped up support for the property market with additional loans, an attempt at bolstering waning business and consumer sentiment as the economy struggles.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain; BNB best performer among top 10 tokens

    Bitcoin and Ether rose with most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in Monday morning trading in Asia. The gains follow a flash crash last Friday afternoon that dragged the world’s leading cryptocurrency below US$21,000 on Saturday for the first time in almost a month. Bitcoin is still down about 12% in the […]

  • Dollar hits 5-week high on hawkish Fed before Jackson Hole

    The U.S. dollar index hit a fresh five-week high on Monday after another Federal Reserve official flagged the likelihood of continued aggressive monetary tightening ahead of the central bank's key Jackson Hole symposium this week. The euro sank to a new five-week trough after Russia announced a three-day halt to European gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the end of this month, exacerbating the region's energy crisis.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Rally Retreats, Warren Buffett Stock Soars; Musk Makes FSD Move

    The market rally is retreating with Fed chief Jerome Powell on tap. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum leads 7 names to watch. Tesla is hiking FSD prices.

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These are two of the most dominant companies on the stock market, and you can buy them at a discount.

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway initiated a small stake in the digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is also a big auto lender. In the second quarter of the year, Berkshire more than tripled its position in the stock, purchasing more than 21 million shares in the quarter. With Buffett and Berkshire buying heavily now, is Ally a buy?

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySaudi Arabia’s Booming and This Time It Isn’t Only About OilA luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase &

  • Senate Democrats recently proposed $21B in new COVID-19 funding — here are 3 healthcare stocks that could be poised to pop

    The pandemic isn’t over. These stocks could pop again.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Numerous companies and organizations are working to make the metaverse the next iteration of the internet, a place to interact with others digitally, explore new worlds, play some games, and/or hang out with friends. Several technology companies are already fighting to be king of the virtual hill, and two of them -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- are likely to have an outsized influence on the metaverse market, whatever it ends up being. Close your eyes for a moment and picture what you think the metaverse will look like.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Here are 5 reasons that the bull run in stocks may be about to morph back into a bear market

    July and August were good months for equity bulls. But the bears might soon retake the upper hand, one Wall Street strategist warned.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Horizon Therapeutics PLC recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Warren Buffett Not Expected to Bid for Control of Occidental Following Approval for Bigger Stake

    The green light to buy up to 50% of the oil company enables Berkshire Hathaway to avoid bumping up against a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-imposed limit.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Ryan Cohen’s Stock Sale Is No Problem for Bed Bath & Beyond’s True Believers

    Even after Bed Bath & Beyond’s worst one-day pullback ever following billionaire investor Ryan Cohen’s stake sale, individual investors continued to cheer the stock on social-media platforms.

  • 3 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    A distressed market can be a scary place to invest your hard-earned money. Generally, companies that consistently pay and hike dividends are stable and safe stocks, so investors looking to earn some regular income in a volatile market should consider solid dividend stocks. Its consistent dividend hikes for 66 years are a sign of how secure the company is amid market highs and lows.

  • U.S. Companies on Pace to Bring Home Record Number of Overseas Jobs

    After the Covid-19 pandemic upended supply chains, U.S. companies are bringing jobs and processes closer to home.

  • Alaska's snow crabs have disappeared. Where they went is a mystery.

    The theories are many. The crabs moved into Russian waters. They are dead because predators got them. They are dead because they ate each other. The crabs scuttled off the continental shelf and scientists just didn't see them. Alien abduction. OK, not that last one. But everyone agrees on one point: The disappearance of Alaska's snow crabs probably is connected to climate change. Marine biologists and those in the fishing industry fear the precipitous and unexpected crash of this luxury seafood